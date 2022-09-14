ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Does ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Episode 5 Come Out on Disney+?

By Brett White
 4 days ago
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is one sensational Marvel series, and that’s appropriate if you know about the adjectives often used to describe Jen Walters in the comics. Last week we all experienced the joy of getting getting swept up in Madisynn Mania. So, what’s going to happen on this week’s episode? We know from the end of Episode 4 that Titania (Jameela Jamil) is hella litigious and now we’re going to see what happens when She-Hulk enters the courtroom not as a lawyer, but as a defendant. Forget that Avengers: Endgame battle, this is gonna be a throw down unlike any we’ve seen in the MCU.

So, how much longer do you have to wait for She-Hulk Episode 5 to premiere on Disney+? Here’s everything you need to know about She-Hulk’s next episode on Disney+.

What is the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 release date?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law fights its way onto Disney+ on Thursday, September 15.

What time does She-Hulk come out on Disney+?

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drop on Thursdays at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT on Disney+. What, is that too late on Wednesday night for you? Or is it too early on Thursday morning for you? Ask yourself one very important question, She-Hulk fan: when it comes to altering your sleep schedule so you can be on top of new episodes, ask yourself, “What would Madisynn and Wongers do?”

Photo: Disney+

How many episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be released at once?

Yes, okay, you only get one episode of She-Hulk per week, but that means that you get one episode per week for a longer stretch of time. We get to hang out with Jen and the GLK&H gang until mid-October! This party is far from over!

When will She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 come out on Disney+?

What do you do if you’ve already watched Episode 5 and rewatched Episodes 1-4 a whole bunch? Well… you have to wait a week for a new episode, that’s what. I don’t make the rules! I’m not Bob Chapek! Start counting down the days, because She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 will drop on Disney+ on Thursday, September 22.

Photo: Disney+

When will new episodes of She-Hulk come out on Disney+?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law releases new episodes every Thursday. She-Hulk’s release schedule looks like:

  • Episode 5: Thursday, September 15, 2022
  • Episode 6: Thursday, September 22, 2022
  • Episode 7: Thursday, September 29, 2022
  • Episode 8: Thursday, October 6, 2022
  • Episode 9: Thursday, October 13, 2022

How do I get Disney Plus?

Disney+ is available for $6.99 per month, or $69.99/year. Unfortunately, there is no longer a free trial for the service. But if you’re a Verizon Unlimited subscriber, we’ve got good news: You’re eligible for six free months of Disney Plus! Here’s a step-by-step guide for Verizon Unlimited subscribers.

Stream She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+

