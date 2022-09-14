ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Son of NBA legend to visit Eugene for Oregon vs. BYU game

By Zachary Neel
 4 days ago

Earlier in the week, we got word that Oregon’s 5-star commit Mookie Cook would be in Eugene for the top-25 matching between the Ducks and the No. 14 BYU Cougars.

Now it’s becoming clear that he might be here to do a little bit more than just enjoy the game from inside Autzen Stadium.

According to a new report from SBLive’s Andrew Nemec, five-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic, will also be in Eugene on an official visit this weekend.

Rated as the No. 17 player in 2023, Stojakovic would be a huge addition to Oregon’s class that already includes 5-star Mookie Cook, 5-star Kwame Evans, and 4-star Jackson Shelstad, ranking 6th in the nation.

Film

Andrej Stojakovic’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5 97 CA SF

Rivals

4 N/A CA SF

ESPN

4 89 CA SF

On3 Recruiting

5 97.7 AZ SF

247 Composite

5 0.9977 AZ SF

Vitals

Hometown

Carmichael, CA

Projected Position

Small Forward

Height

6-foot-7

Weight

185 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Taking an official visit to Oregon Ducks on Sept.16, 2022
  • Took an official visit to Texas on Sept. 9, 2022
  • Received an offer from Duke Blue Devils July 25, 2022
  • Took an unofficial visit to Saint Mary's Gaels June 20, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks
  • Stanford Cardinal
  • Texas Longhorns
  • UCLA Bruins
  • Duke Blue Devils

