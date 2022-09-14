Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin announced on Sept. 13 that a jury found Ricky Land, Jr, age 40, guilty of two counts of Possessing a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver, one count of Criminal Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Evidence. The conviction came after a three-day trial in front a jury of nine women and three men that ended on Friday. The deliberation for the jury lasted for approximately four hours. The charges were the result of two different cases involving Land. The first was an investigation through the Pike County District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigative Division that involved the sale of controlled substances. The second case involved a traffic stop by members of the Pennsylvania State Police.

