On last week, a St. James Parish Grand Jury retuned a true bill of indictment on 36-year-old Lance Woodland of 2566 N Central St. Lutcher, LA on the charge of 1st Degree Rape. On August 15, 2022, a female subject entered the Gramercy Police Department and reported that she had been raped. St. James Parish Sheriff’s Detectives assisted in the investigation and obtained information indicating that when the victim declined to engage in sexual intercourse with Lance Woodland, she was dragged into a bedroom of a Gramercy residence and was raped by Woodland. Woodland was subsequently arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail.

LUTCHER, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO