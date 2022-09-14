Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Schriever man arrested on Child Molestation charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Schriever man has been arrested in connection with a sexual abuse investigation being conducted by Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Kokinos, 38, of Schriever was arrested on September 15, 2022, on charges stemming from the investigation.
brproud.com
BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
houmatimes.com
LPSO Searching for Inmate Who Escaped from Correctional Complex
Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. On Friday, September 16, 2022, correctional officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation. Miles is described as 5’11″...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville man indicted for indecent behavior with juvenile, first-degree rape
An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 38-year-old Pedro Porter of Donaldsonville for the charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape, according to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release. On July 14, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to a...
L'Observateur
Lutcher Man Indicted on 1st Degree Rape Charge
On last week, a St. James Parish Grand Jury retuned a true bill of indictment on 36-year-old Lance Woodland of 2566 N Central St. Lutcher, LA on the charge of 1st Degree Rape. On August 15, 2022, a female subject entered the Gramercy Police Department and reported that she had been raped. St. James Parish Sheriff’s Detectives assisted in the investigation and obtained information indicating that when the victim declined to engage in sexual intercourse with Lance Woodland, she was dragged into a bedroom of a Gramercy residence and was raped by Woodland. Woodland was subsequently arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail.
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested on five counts of Molestation of a Juvenile
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Craig Edward Glover, 57, of Houma, was arrested for 5 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile, in connection with the investigation.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police address social media posts regarding attempted abduction
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue would like to address a social media post circulating, which is insinuating that an attempted abduction occurred outside of a local business inside the Thibodaux City Limits on this evening, September 16, 2022. The social media post continued with additional posts insinuating that the van was seen at multiple other businesses inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.
L'Observateur
New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
fox8live.com
‘It needs to stop;’ Crimes involving juveniles on the rise in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - The arrests of a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old in connection with the shooting death of another 15-year-old in Thibodaux are bringing a rising crime problem to the surface. Officials say the number of crimes involving young teens is on the rise in the relatively quiet Lafourche...
stmarynow.com
Theft, aggravated assault arrests reported by local agencies
Morgan City police reported six arrests Thursday and early Friday, including two on theft charges. And Franklin police made an arrest involving four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls...
L'Observateur
Lafourche Parish Man Indicted for Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DILLON TOUPS, age 32, a resident of Larose, Louisiana, was charged on September 15, 2022 in a one-count indictment with possession with intent to distribute fifty (50) grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), and 841(b)(1)(C), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Man indicted for allegedly beating 4-year-old boy in Louisiana
LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Joseph was accused of beating his girlfriend’s four-year-old son. The investigation started on Monday, July 25 when “Ascension Parish Sheriff’s detectives responded to an area hospital regarding a juvenile cruelty […]
Louisiana man accused of raping 12-year-old
Derrick Lodge, 39, of Sunshine, was arrested after an investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 8-15
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 8-15: Treamine James, 37, 267 Madewood Dr, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Joseph Kropog, 51, 17367 Penn Blvd, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Heroin, and Disturbing the Peace. September 9 arrests:. Kenneth Tooley, 30,...
Man dies following shooting on Fitzgerald Drive; teen arrested
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on Martin Luther King Dr.
brproud.com
3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Second juvenile suspect arrested in weekend homicide
Thibodaux Police make a second arrest in the death of 15-year-old Jairen Cole, who was shot multiple times inside a home on Saturday. Earlier this week detectives arrested a 15-year-old male, charging him with 1 count of Second Degree Murder. Spokesperson Clint Dempster says further investigating led them to a...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Charged in Federal Court for bank robbery and several other charges
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that DEVIN CHANEY, age 32, was charged in an eleven-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, September 9, 2022. According to the superseding indictment, CHANEY is charged with four counts of Hobbs Act Robbery in violation of...
cenlanow.com
Teenager arrested in connection to death of Assumption Parish 15-year-old
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO)— A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested following the death of another teenager who was found shot several times inside a Thibodaux home over the weekend. On Tuesday (Sept. 13), the Thibodaux Police Department announced that the teenager had been taken into custody on one count of...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted
Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Devin Chaney, age 32, was charged in an eleven-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, September 9, 2022.
