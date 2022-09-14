Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
NETBIO Sale in Sulphur Springs
The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) held its September cattle sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock auction market Friday, Sept. 16, selling 5,618 head of pre-conditioned calves and yearlings. There was a lot of bidding and buying activity over the Internet and a total of 435 head of cattle...
Hopkins County Records – Sept. 17, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed the week of Aug. 29-31, 2022, and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. BF Hicks and Nat Paul Gibbs, independent co-executors for the JP Stanley Jr. Estate, to Franklin County Historical Association. David Russell King, Duane Hadley King indpendently and as trustee,...
Water in Hopkins County professional series by Mario Villarino
Though we often take it for granted, access to abundant, clean, safe, and affordable water affects our health, drives our economy, and adds to our quality of life. Unfortunately, millions of people around the world live in places where water is so limited or in such poor quality that much of their day is spent finding water to meet bare necessities.
KTRE
Smith County Property Auction
Reports show the Smith County housing market is leveling off after last year’s rise in sales and lessened inventory. You can almost hear them putting into town for the Fourth Annual Jefferson Antique Tractor Show. Some will look brand new, while others will have more of a used appearance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Smith County tax foreclosed properties to be sold online, not on courthouse steps
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Buying tax foreclosed property on the steps of the Smith County Courthouse will soon be a thing of the past. Come February 2023, the monthly auction will move online. “For one, it’s certainly a time saver,” said Jim Lambeth with Linebarger Attorneys at Law. “It’s going...
Rules and regulations, Fall Fest creative arts 2022 by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
The Creative Arts Contest is for Hopkins County residents only, to enter arts items to be judged. It takes place in the Sulphur Springs high school conference center. Monday, October 18- Wednesday, October 20, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.- Entries may be taken to the Extension Office, 1200-B W. Houston.
Obituary for Connie Payne
Graveside service for Connie Lou Payne, age 73, of Como, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at Mills Cemetery in Garland, TX with Pamela White officiating. Pallbearers will be Tom Bennett, Cory Payne, Otis Payne, Brandon Tyner, George Ray, and Shane Stone. There will be no formal visitation. Connie passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born on May 6, 1949, in Garland, TX, the daughter of Samuel and Margie Middleton Tyner. She married James Payne in December 1983, in Quitman, TX.
‘It’s a family business just like we were’: Hughes Plant Farm sells to California company
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — What started out as a hobby for Terry Hughes and his dad, led to a successful 38-year plant farm business in East Texas. Hughes and his dad built their farm in 1984 and it has come to be one of the biggest farms in Tyler. Recently Green Acres Nursery and Supply […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sulphur Springs city council September 2022 action items
The Sulphur Springs city council unanimously approved the following action items during their regular September meeting:. Ordinance 2809 which a establishes a program to charge mitigation rates for costs incurred during the deployment of emergency and non-emergency services, equipment, and first responders. Ordinance 2810, an amendment to the 1982 Ordinance...
Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?
There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
Bombshell discovered at construction site in Crandall
CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bombshell was unearthed across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about the bombshell that was found at a construction site.The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the location. The Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal responded to evaluate the bombshell and detonated it Wednesday night at the location.
Obituary for Lisa Smith
Funeral service for Lisa Smith, age 60 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Judge Robert Newsom officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Ms. Smith went to be with her Heavenly Father with her mother, sister and brother by her side on September 7, 2022 at Hospice of East Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan Pair Caught In Stolen Jeep
Man Charge With Forgery and Escape After Taking Off Across I-30 In Handcuffs After Presenting Indiana Man’s ID With His Photo. Deputies stopped a Michigan pair traveling on I-30 west in a stolen Jeep Thursday night. The man compounded his charges by trying to pass an Indiana man’s driver’s, according to arrest reports.
Obituary for Roger Dale Case
Funeral service for Roger Dale Case, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Cox officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Mike Norton, Jesse Hull, Darian Chaney, Tony Case, Matt Allen, and Robert Smith serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be The Owners and Employees of Vititow Trucking, Michael Case, and Edward Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Roger passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Florida. He was born on December 14, 1952, in New Bloomfield, MO, the son of Van Dewayne and Pauline Case. He married Joyce Smith on February 14, 1975, in Mobley, MO. Roger worked as a truck driver for Vititow Trucking for over 10 years. He really treasured his family and enjoyed family outing, vacations, and gathering. He also loved singing karaoke, fishing, camping, and hunting. Roger’s greatest life lesson was learning to take one day at a time. He is survived by wife, Joyce Case of Sulphur Springs, son, Anthony Case and wife Robin of Sulphur Springs, daughters, Crystal Hull and husband Jesse of Sulphur Springs, Debbie Chaney and husband Darian of Sulphur Springs, brother, Michael Case and wife Danielle of AL, sisters, Joyce Furnell and husband David of MO, Brenda Case of MO, grandchildren, Brittany Covington and husband Matt, Jordan Chaney, Brianna Chaney, Jarian Chaney and Maddie Maynard, Eric Sims, Erin Sims, Randuhn Lawrence, Bailey Case, Alexis Case, Alexander Bayless, Charlie Bayless, nine great-grandchildren, six sisters-in-law, and one brother-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ralph Case, great-grandson, and mother-in-law.
Tyler Chief of Police announces two promotions in the department
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Chief of Police Jimmy Toler announced two members of the department received promotions on Friday. Toler promoted Lieutenant Eddie Sheffield to Assistant Chief and Detective Lydia Thedford to Sergeant. Assistant Chief Sheffield began his career at the Tyler PD in June of 1994. He holds a Master Peace Officer license […]
Smith County constable resigns to become East Texas school police chief
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After six years in the role, Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is leaving the position to become a police chief at a Deep East Texas school district. In a statement Friday, McClenny said he interviewed for, offered and accepted the police chief position...
Police looking for information in trash dumping
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said they are asking for help in figuring out who dumped construction materials in Sulphur Springs. Sulphur Springs Police Department found the trash on Holiday Drive behind Lowes and said the trash was dumped there between Sept. 12 and 15. If you have any information contact code enforcement officer […]
KTBS
Marion County district judge arrested on DWI charge
GILMER, Texas - A district judge who serves in both Upshur and Marion counties was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge after a wreck Friday night east of Gilmer. Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, was booked into Upshur County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement released Saturday by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. His bond was set at $1,500.
Chamber Connection for 9/7 by Butch Burney
Past cooks have until Friday, Sept. 23, to register for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival and retain their site from last year. If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for Stew Fest, presented by Alliance Bank. The Stew Festival is Saturday, Oct. 22, with Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Provides Expanded Access to Orthopedic Surgery in Sulphur Springs
Whether you are trying to get back on your feet after an auto accident or an elite athlete looking to return to the field of play, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is improving your ability to access world-class orthopedic surgical care with the addition of Christian Douthit, M.D., to the talented team in Sulphur Springs.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0