Sulphur Springs, TX

easttexasradio.com

NETBIO Sale in Sulphur Springs

The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) held its September cattle sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock auction market Friday, Sept. 16, selling 5,618 head of pre-conditioned calves and yearlings. There was a lot of bidding and buying activity over the Internet and a total of 435 head of cattle...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records – Sept. 17, 2022

The following land deed transactions were filed the week of Aug. 29-31, 2022, and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. BF Hicks and Nat Paul Gibbs, independent co-executors for the JP Stanley Jr. Estate, to Franklin County Historical Association. David Russell King, Duane Hadley King indpendently and as trustee,...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Smith County Property Auction

Reports show the Smith County housing market is leveling off after last year’s rise in sales and lessened inventory. You can almost hear them putting into town for the Fourth Annual Jefferson Antique Tractor Show. Some will look brand new, while others will have more of a used appearance.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Smith County tax foreclosed properties to be sold online, not on courthouse steps

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Buying tax foreclosed property on the steps of the Smith County Courthouse will soon be a thing of the past. Come February 2023, the monthly auction will move online. “For one, it’s certainly a time saver,” said Jim Lambeth with Linebarger Attorneys at Law. “It’s going...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Connie Payne

Graveside service for Connie Lou Payne, age 73, of Como, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at Mills Cemetery in Garland, TX with Pamela White officiating. Pallbearers will be Tom Bennett, Cory Payne, Otis Payne, Brandon Tyner, George Ray, and Shane Stone. There will be no formal visitation. Connie passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born on May 6, 1949, in Garland, TX, the daughter of Samuel and Margie Middleton Tyner. She married James Payne in December 1983, in Quitman, TX.
COMO, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?

There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Bombshell discovered at construction site in Crandall

CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bombshell was unearthed across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about the bombshell that was found at a construction site.The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the location. The Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal responded to evaluate the bombshell and detonated it Wednesday night at the location.  
CRANDALL, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Lisa Smith

Funeral service for Lisa Smith, age 60 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Judge Robert Newsom officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Ms. Smith went to be with her Heavenly Father with her mother, sister and brother by her side on September 7, 2022 at Hospice of East Texas.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Michigan Pair Caught In Stolen Jeep

Man Charge With Forgery and Escape After Taking Off Across I-30 In Handcuffs After Presenting Indiana Man’s ID With His Photo. Deputies stopped a Michigan pair traveling on I-30 west in a stolen Jeep Thursday night. The man compounded his charges by trying to pass an Indiana man’s driver’s, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Roger Dale Case

Funeral service for Roger Dale Case, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Cox officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Mike Norton, Jesse Hull, Darian Chaney, Tony Case, Matt Allen, and Robert Smith serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be The Owners and Employees of Vititow Trucking, Michael Case, and Edward Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Roger passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Florida. He was born on December 14, 1952, in New Bloomfield, MO, the son of Van Dewayne and Pauline Case. He married Joyce Smith on February 14, 1975, in Mobley, MO. Roger worked as a truck driver for Vititow Trucking for over 10 years. He really treasured his family and enjoyed family outing, vacations, and gathering. He also loved singing karaoke, fishing, camping, and hunting. Roger’s greatest life lesson was learning to take one day at a time. He is survived by wife, Joyce Case of Sulphur Springs, son, Anthony Case and wife Robin of Sulphur Springs, daughters, Crystal Hull and husband Jesse of Sulphur Springs, Debbie Chaney and husband Darian of Sulphur Springs, brother, Michael Case and wife Danielle of AL, sisters, Joyce Furnell and husband David of MO, Brenda Case of MO, grandchildren, Brittany Covington and husband Matt, Jordan Chaney, Brianna Chaney, Jarian Chaney and Maddie Maynard, Eric Sims, Erin Sims, Randuhn Lawrence, Bailey Case, Alexis Case, Alexander Bayless, Charlie Bayless, nine great-grandchildren, six sisters-in-law, and one brother-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ralph Case, great-grandson, and mother-in-law.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Chief of Police announces two promotions in the department

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Chief of Police Jimmy Toler announced two members of the department received promotions on Friday. Toler promoted Lieutenant Eddie Sheffield to Assistant Chief and Detective Lydia Thedford to Sergeant. Assistant Chief Sheffield began his career at the Tyler PD in June of 1994. He holds a Master Peace Officer license […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Police looking for information in trash dumping

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said they are asking for help in figuring out who dumped construction materials in Sulphur Springs. Sulphur Springs Police Department found the trash on Holiday Drive behind Lowes and said the trash was dumped there between Sept. 12 and 15. If you have any information contact code enforcement officer […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTBS

Marion County district judge arrested on DWI charge

GILMER, Texas - A district judge who serves in both Upshur and Marion counties was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge after a wreck Friday night east of Gilmer. Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, was booked into Upshur County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement released Saturday by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. His bond was set at $1,500.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Chamber Connection for 9/7 by Butch Burney

Past cooks have until Friday, Sept. 23, to register for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival and retain their site from last year. If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for Stew Fest, presented by Alliance Bank. The Stew Festival is Saturday, Oct. 22, with Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
