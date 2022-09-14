Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS: Two Michigan State starters did not travel with team to Washington
The Spartans will be without two key contributors against the Huskies...
Frenzy Game of the Week: East Lansing outlasts DeWitt in offensive shootout
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s no question that Bill Feraco’s East Lansing Trojans have plenty of firepower. Feraco leaned on his talented senior class in a big way in closing time, as his club handed DeWitt its second loss of the season, 36-30. After a first half...
U of M at home, MSU on the road for Sunday college football action
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – In college football action Saturday, fifth-ranked University of Michigan hosts UConn while ninth-ranked Michigan State University visits Washington. Western Michigan University plays host to 23rd ranked Pittsburgh at Waldo Stadium, Eastern Michigan University plays at Arizona State while Central Michigan University will host...
Pitt CB Marquis Williams Injured in Western Michigan Game
The Pitt Panthers' senior corner sparked the defense but has since been dealing with an injury.
Ottawa Hills v. Thornapple Kellogg game rescheduled
Friday night's football game between Ottawa Hills and Thornapple Kellogg has been canceled and rescheduled for Saturday morning.
Weather Should Be Dry For MSU Game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Saturday football game in Seattle against the Washington Huskies should be played in dry conditions. The forecast is for cloudy skies and a high of 63 degrees. Kick off is 4:30pm in Seattle, 7:30pm in Michigan. Washington is a 3 1/2 point favorite and both teams have 2-0 records. The teams meet next year in Spartan Stadium. ABC is the televising network.
Watch as Concord football players are escorted to the field by veterans
CONCORD, MI -- It was the seniors idea. And Concord High School football coach Max Clark was fully on board.
Mason stays undefeated with 37-29 win over Williamston
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - In a battle of CAAC-Red unbeatens, only one team could come out on top. It was the Mason Bulldogs, now 4-0 for the third time in the last four seasons. QB Cason Carswell threw for 285 yards and 4 TDs. Two of those scores went to...
Jackson Lumen Christi grabs first win of the season in a defensive struggle
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Four games into the season and the Jackson Lumen Christi Titans finally found their way into the win column in an offensive struggle with the Parma Western Panthers. Lumen Running Back Devian Franklin broke the two-and-a half quarter stalemate with a powering run to put...
Grand Rapids, Thornapple Kellogg cancel football game due to safety concerns, squaring off Sept. 17
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Friday night lights stayed off at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids after a high school football game was canceled due to safety concerns. Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Ottawa Hills High School varsity team was set to square off against Thornapple Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 16, but the game was called off and rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Houseman Field, 162 Houseman Ave NE.
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 16th
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week four of high school football is here, and the quality of matchups is still at an all-time high. This week, teams will attempt to save their playoff hopes, stay undefeated, or prove any doubters wrong. Here’s the scoreboard for tonight’s area games:. Jackson...
Fowler moves to 4-0 with win over Dansville
FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles are an impressive 4-0 after their 20-14 win over the Dansville Aggies. The Eagles scored first, but trailed 7-6 at halftime because of a missed extra point. They came back and scored three times in the second half, a Jon Ruiz touchdown sealing...
Charlotte throttles Eaton Rapids 61-6
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Orioles made a statement Friday night with a 61-6 win over CAAC-White foe Eaton Rapids. The Orioles are now 4-0 for the first time since 2004, where they made it to the state semifinals before their first (and only) loss of the season. Charlotte...
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Gavin Gorzen
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Gavin Gorzen from Jackson. He loves baseball, football and basketball. He said Aiden Hutchinson is his role model. If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE. Subscribe to our...
Noted Golf Course Architect Dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing native Jerry Matthews has died at age 88. Matthews passed away 90 minutes after being honored Thursday night at a reception at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Matthews designed more than 200 courses in his career, including more than 40 counties across Michigan. He designed numerous renovations to courses in the Lansing area. He inherited the business from his father Bruce in 1979.
University of Michigan to pay $490M to Anderson survivors
DETROIT – The terms were laid out in Jan. 2022 but only now have 98% of those with a claim against the University of Michigan signed off on the $490 million settlement slated for 1,000 victims of Dr. Robert Anderson. In a statement, Paul Brown, the Chairman of the...
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
Dansville artist to be featured in ArtPrize
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One of the largest international art competitions is back and taking over Grand Rapids, Michigan. ArtPrize highlights hundreds artist around the world. One of the artists that will be featured is from Dansville. Tom Wagner is one of 750 lucky artist that were accepted into...
