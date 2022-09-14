Bears place offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on NFI list with an illness

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- The Bears have placed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on the non-football injury list with an illness, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.

Leatherwood is required to miss a minimum of four weeks. Eberflus declined to share specifics on his absence. A first-round pick of the Raiders in 2021, Leatherwood was claimed by the Bears off waivers in late August.

"We feel great about where he is and him coming back," Eberflus said.

In another move, the Bears signed veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield to the active roster. The 31-year-old Schofield was on the Bears' roster in the preseason but was released when the team cut its roster down to 53 players.

The Bears (1-0) take on the Packers (0-1) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago's sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com.

