Kubly named Chief Operating Officer of Main Street Baseball

Dave Heller, CEO of Main Street Baseball, LLC, and owner of three minor league teams, announced on Wednesday, September 14 that General Manager Joe Kubly has been named Chief Operating Officer. Kubly will oversee operations for the Quad Cities River Bandits, High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, and the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League.

Joe Kubly (riverbandits.com)

“Joe Kubly has proven himself as one of the most successful and smartest general managers in Minor League Baseball,” said Heller. “Working together with Joe, we had our best two years in River Bandits’ history. We’ve made significant facility renovations required by MLB, improved the ballpark experience for our guests, given away record amounts of money to local charities and packed the house every weekend. I’m excited to continue working with Joe to do the same for our other clubs. He is a unique and special talent and a good friend. I can’t wait to start putting our plans in place for next season.”

Since being named as River Bandits’ General Manager in 2019, Kubly has led the team through the COVID-19 pandemic, a period that included 20 months without hosting a professional baseball game, to its most profitable year in team history in 2021. The team earned Ballpark Digest’s Minor League Baseball “Team of the Year” award that year. Over the past two seasons, the River Bandits have set single season records for merchandise sales and amusement revenues. The club grew its social media follower base by 55% and its reach/engagement by 750%. Since 2021, Heller and Kubly have overseen more than $2 million in ballpark renovations that brought Modern Woodmen Park up to Major League Baseball’s new player facility standards. This year, the pair helped set the River Bandits’ single season record for sponsorship sales.

Kubly first joined the River Bandits in 2014 as Director of Group Sales. He was promoted to Director of Sales and Ticketing the next year, where he led the team to its highest per-game average attendance in club history. In 2016, he left to become President and General Manager of the Grand Junction Rockies. In 2018, he was named one of Minor League Baseball’s Executives of the Year. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art in 2009 and Master of Science degree in Sports Management in 2011.

