ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Kubly named Chief Operating Officer of Main Street Baseball

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TydUl_0hvMH8DT00

Dave Heller, CEO of Main Street Baseball, LLC, and owner of three minor league teams, announced on Wednesday, September 14 that General Manager Joe Kubly has been named Chief Operating Officer. Kubly will oversee operations for the Quad Cities River Bandits, High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, and the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7Vmi_0hvMH8DT00
Joe Kubly (riverbandits.com)

“Joe Kubly has proven himself as one of the most successful and smartest general managers in Minor League Baseball,” said Heller. “Working together with Joe, we had our best two years in River Bandits’ history. We’ve made significant facility renovations required by MLB, improved the ballpark experience for our guests, given away record amounts of money to local charities and packed the house every weekend. I’m excited to continue working with Joe to do the same for our other clubs. He is a unique and special talent and a good friend. I can’t wait to start putting our plans in place for next season.”

Since being named as River Bandits’ General Manager in 2019, Kubly has led the team through the COVID-19 pandemic, a period that included 20 months without hosting a professional baseball game, to its most profitable year in team history in 2021. The team earned Ballpark Digest’s Minor League Baseball “Team of the Year” award that year. Over the past two seasons, the River Bandits have set single season records for merchandise sales and amusement revenues. The club grew its social media follower base by 55% and its reach/engagement by 750%. Since 2021, Heller and Kubly have overseen more than $2 million in ballpark renovations that brought Modern Woodmen Park up to Major League Baseball’s new player facility standards. This year, the pair helped set the River Bandits’ single season record for sponsorship sales.

Kubly first joined the River Bandits in 2014 as Director of Group Sales. He was promoted to Director of Sales and Ticketing the next year, where he led the team to its highest per-game average attendance in club history. In 2016, he left to become President and General Manager of the Grand Junction Rockies. In 2018, he was named one of Minor League Baseball’s Executives of the Year. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art in 2009 and Master of Science degree in Sports Management in 2011.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Lottery luck strikes again in Bettendorf

It’s good to live in the Quad Cities if you play the Iowa Lottery. Marchelle Kosgard of Bettendorf is the latest lucky resident to win a major jackpot this summer. Kosgaard won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Wild Card” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at ExpressLane, 3718 State Street in […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

One arrested after gun thrown in Mississippi River

Rock Island Police were called to the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue on Sunday, September 4 at approximately 7:05 p.m. regarding an armed subject. The caller reported that a suspect armed with a handgun was leaving the area in a blue Dodge Durango. Officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it near the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local 4 WHBF

Man held without bond after shots fired in Rock Island

On Sunday, September 4, at approximately 3:46 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 900 block of 14th ½ Street in reference to a report of shots fired. Witnesses reported that a vehicle was driving through an alley when an occupant fired at least one gunshot. Officers were unable to locate a scene […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Illini announces gameday changes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that it will be implementing a series of changes in gameday operations at Illini football games in order to improve fan experience. These changes come after thousands of fans were left waiting in long lines to enter Memorial Stadium and get concessions […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm

On Sunday, September 4 at approximately 1:19 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside of a residence in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue. Witnesses reported that a subject at the residence had fired a gunshot at a vehicle. Officers identified 23-year-old Daquan S. Hickman as the suspect. […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Junction Rockies#Main Street Baseball#Llc#The Kansas City Royals#The Wilmington Blue Rocks#The Washington Nationals#The Pioneer League#Ballpark Digest
Local 4 WHBF

Income, property tax rebates coming for IL residents

Illinois residents might have a surprise coming to their bank accounts to start the work week. Under the terms of the Illinois Family Relief Plan that was passed by the Illinois House and Senate and went into effect July 1, one time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Ames

Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket while you were in Ames for the Cyclones game last weekend? Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at an Ames convenience store won a $1 million prize in Tuesday’s drawing. The winning ticket in Tuesday’s drawing was purchased at Gateway Expresse, 2400 University Blvd. in Ames. The […]
AMES, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Ditech owes IL borrowers over $500,000

A major player in the sub-prime mortgage crisis must turn over more than $500,000 to Illinois taxpayers rather than use the funds to pay bankruptcy debt, according to Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs. In a precedent-setting case, a New York bankruptcy judge agreed that it was not enough for Ditech Holding Co. to say it […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Patrick Wisdom riding pine Friday afternoon for Cubs

Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Wisdom will sit after going 1-for-12 with an RBI and five strikeouts over the last three games. David Bote will shift to third base and bat fifth while Zach McKinstry replaces Wisdom in the lineup to play second base and lead off the order. Christopher Morel will bat ninth after leading off last game.
CHICAGO, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport woman’s lottery luck nets her second jackpot

A woman from Davenport has luck to spare, now that she’s won two lottery jackpots in two and a half years. Mary Starks’ latest $100,000 jackpot came from the Iowa Lottery’s “Hit It Big!” scratch game. She claimed the first top prize available in that game. “It was exciting and kind of scary and unbelievable,” […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

One injured after shots fired at Iowa party with teenagers

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after gunshots rang out at a late night party with teenagers on Friday. At approximately 11:39 p.m. law enforcement responded to a call about an incident that occurred at a party in the 2500 block of 225th Street in rural Webster County. When officers arrived, they discovered […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Body found in Iowa river identified

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday. The body was found near 390th Street and Raven Ave. The female has been identified as Melissa Jo Olson, 45, of Northwood. Olson’s cause of death has not been released at this time. The Worth […]
WORTH COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

U.S. 30 bridge closed for construction

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge (Gateway Bridge) between Clinton and Fulton will begin today, September 6. The bridge, located one mile west of Illinois 84 in Whiteside County, will be closed for the duration of the work. Work will consist of repairing and painting the […]
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Man wounded in RI shooting

Rock Island police are asking for the public’s help regarding a shooting last night along 21st Avenue. On Sunday, September 11, at about 8:02 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department received a call of shots fired, possibly near 12th Street and 21st Avenue. When responding officers arrived, they were unable to locate a scene or […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Act fast to enter Pork & Pigskins Championship

Time is running out for fans of Illinois football concessions to nominate their favorite stands to be part of the 2022 Pork & Pigskins Championship. For the second year in a row, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) are on the lookout for the state’s best concession stand […]
FOOTBALL
Local 4 WHBF

One injured in shooting in Rock Island

Police in Rock Island need your help with a shooting and stolen car case. On Sunday, September 4, at approximately 10:40 a.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Eighth Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a red vehicle involved but officers were unable to locate a […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy