NBC Sports
How long with fans and ownership tolerate the Patriots being a middle-of-the-pack team?
After a 2021 season that started slowly, improved dramatically, and then imploded in a 30-point postseason loss to the Bills, the Patriots seem ordinary, at best. How long can coach Bill Belichick survive ordinary?. It’s just a question, not a prediction or an assessment that the heat on his seat...
NBC Sports
Cooper Rush throws 9-yard touchdown pass on Cowboys’ first drive
Cooper Rush threw for 325 yards in a victory over the Vikings last season when Dak Prescott was injured. He is showing again today why the Cowboys opted to give him the reins when Prescott injured his thumb in the season opener rather than seek outside help. Dallas marched right...
NBC Sports
Trey Lance carted off in first quarter
The 49ers were happy to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo as their backup quarterback after an offseason that looked destined for a split and they turned to him early in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Trey Lance stayed down after a short run that put the 49ers in the red...
NBC Sports
This degree of difficulty stat on Agholor's amazing TD catch is crazy
It took a while for the New England Patriots to find the end zone in Sunday's Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it happened in emphatic fashion. The Patriots were facing a third-and-3 from the Steelers' 44-yard line with 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter when quarterback Mac Jones took a shot deep down the right side of the field to wide receiver Nelson Agholor.
NBC Sports
Commanders-Lions difference: One team showed up in first quarter
After each Commanders game, Pete Hailey will outline the one factor that made the difference in the contest. Here's what mattered in Washington's matchup with Detroit... The difference: As much fun as a large chunk of that second half was, the hole that the Commanders dug for themselves in the first quarter was simply too deep to get out of.
NBC Sports
Leonard Floyd questionable for Sunday after knee buckled in practice this week
A practice injury could keep Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd out of the lineup against the Falcons this weekend. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Floyd had his knee buckle during practice this week, but everything checked out fine structurally when he went for further evaluation. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and didn’t practice at all on Thursday.
NBC Sports
Lions storm to early lead, hold on late to beat Commanders
The Lions’ first win of the season looked like it was going to be easy today against the Commanders. It proved not to be easy, but they held on in the end. Detroit had a 22-0 lead over Washington at halftime, but the Commanders came back and made it interesting, turning it into a one-possession game. But in the end a Washington missed extra point that could have cut the deficit to eight points effectively sealed the Lions’ 36-27 win.
NBC Sports
Report: George Kittle is expected to miss another game
49ers tight end George Kittle was able to get on the practice field Friday, but it looks like his return to game action will have to wait a little longer. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kittle is not expected to play due to the groin injury that kept him out of Week One and kept him off the practice field for most of the last two weeks. Kittle was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.
NBC Sports
George Kittle returns to practice, listed as questionable
The 49ers got tight end George Kittle back on the practice field Friday, but we’ll have to wait to find out if he will be back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Kittle is listed as questionable to play his first game of the regular...
NBC Sports
Commanders suffer embarrassing loss in Detroit
DETROIT - The Commanders made it interesting in the second half but the damage from a completely inferior first half doomed Washington in its first loss of the season. Where Carson Wentz and the offense mounted somewhat of a second-half comeback, the defense refused to go along for the ride. Washington's defense has now given up 58 points through two games and does not at all seem ready to rebound from a bad 2021 season.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa tosses six passing touchdowns in wild win over Ravens
Have a day, Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback set new career highs with 469 passing yards and six touchdowns in an impressive comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. He had a previous career high of 361 passing yards and had only thrown more than two touchdowns in a game once in his career.
NBC Sports
Tyler Lockett told teammates Russell Wilson was using the same hand signals as in Seattle
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett noticed during Monday night’s game that his old teammate, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, was using the same hand signals he used to use in Seattle. Lockett was mic’d up for the game and can be heard in the highlights telling other Seahawks players what...
NBC Sports
Lions dominating Commanders in first half
It’s getting ugly for the Washington Commanders. Carson Wentz has been sacked three times while only completing three passes, Jared Goff has two touchdown passes, and the Lions have a 22-0 first half lead. Lions first-round pick Aiden Hutchinson has been outstanding, with two sacks of Wentz. He’s going...
NBC Sports
Shapen, Reese lead No. 17 Baylor to 42-7 win over Texas St
WACO, Texas – Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen was racing untouched to the end zone while running back Richard Reese was being tackled in the backfield on fourth-and-1 just before halftime. That bootleg was the punctuating touchdown for the 17th-ranked Bears, who beat Texas State 42-7 on Saturday and avoided...
NBC Sports
Report: Jameis Winston playing with four fractures in his back
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is in the lineup against the Buccaneers on Sunday after being listed as questionable with a back injury that sounds a little more serious than he or the team indicated this week. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Winston is playing with four fractures in...
NBC Sports
Cowboys rule out five, including Michael Gallup
Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is getting closer to a return. Gallup had limited practices all week that included work in team drills. He won’t play this week, as he was one of five players the Cowboys have ruled out, but Week 3 is a possibility. “Michael’s done an excellent...
NBC Sports
Stephen A.: 'Plausible' 49ers regret Lance move by Thanksgiving
Stephen A. Smith believes that it is not out of the realm of possibility the 49ers, sooner rather than later, come to regret the decision to start Trey Lance. On Friday's episode of "First Take," Smith along with fellow ESPN analysts Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears discussed the 49ers' quarterback situation with Lance as the starter and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo serving as the backup.
NBC Sports
Tyreek Hill’s 48-yard touchdown catch draws Dolphins within 35-28 of Ravens
The Ravens have controlled Sunday’s game from the jump with Devin Duvernay returning the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown. But the Dolphins have not gone away. Down 35-14 in the fourth quarter, Miami has scored two touchdowns to pull within seven points. River Cracraft caught a 2-yard...
NBC Sports
Jaguars dominating Colts, lead 17-0 at halftime
The Colts entered the week trying to stop a seven-game losing streak in Jacksonville. So far, the Jaguars are doing everything they can to stop that from happening. Jacksonville dominated the first half and is ahead 17-0 at halftime. Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan got off to an inauspicious start when...
NBC Sports
Jets tie Browns at 17; Jadeveon Clowney questionable to return
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney forced a turnover when he stripped Jets quarterback Joe Flacco in the first half of Sunday’s game, but he may not be around for the final minutes. Clowney had to go to the sideline as the Jets drove for a field goal early in...
