Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Terrence from Houston just won!
HOUSTON – Spinning this Friday was Terrence from Houston! He’s a huge sports fan, likes to play video games, and is a fan of BOTH Marvel and DC. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes.
Click2Houston.com
A war hero’s return to the Houston area more than 7 decades after he was killed in action
Houston, TX. – “Uncle Ottaway is coming home.”. First Lieutenant Ottaway B. Cornwell of the U.S. Army Air Force was flying a spitfire on a reconnaissance mission over the south of France during World War II when he was fatally shot down during an aerial dogfight with German pilots on January 27, 1944.
Where to find footage of old ('60s-'70s) Houston
I'm working on a project where I need to find fair-use footage of "old" Houston. Mainly 1970's footage of skyline views, people walking on the street, news coverage, etc. I started digging around in various library websites and of course Youtube, but I'm a little stuck! Any recommendations would be appreciated.
Click2Houston.com
Meet Houston Tejano singer Demmi Garcia
HOUSTON – In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re spotlighting the new generation of Tejano artists who continue to keep this vibrant music genre alive. One of those artists is singer-songwriter Demmi Garcia, who will be performing tonight in a history-making concert in Angleton dedicated to the rising female stars of Tejano.
KHOU
Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos
HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
houstoniamag.com
8 Ways to Have Fun in Houston For Free (No, Really—Totally Free)
As a kid, you couldn’t wait to get older and have the freedom to do whatever you wanted. But there’s a high chance we didn’t fully understand the sentiment of being an adult—especially as it pertains to finances. As soon as the money is deposited bills have to be paid, groceries bought, gas tank filled and in some instances, there’s no surplus leftover that allows for some much-needed adventures. But who’s to say that you have to spend money in order to do so?
Click2Houston.com
Houston man stolen at birth during kidnapping ring in Chile reunited with biological mother at Hobby Airport
HOUSTON – What the recently unified family says began as a tragic story now has a beautiful outcome that came full cirlce right behind the doors of Hobby Airport. Now, the man at the center of it all, has found a way to spread the love. ”It’s overwhelming,” said...
yolotx.com
Prepare for Pearland
Welcome to Pearland, one of the fastest growing cities in the nation! Located south of Houston, this booming town is just as sweet as its namesake. From the town center to the diverse shopping experience, and wide range of culinary treats, there is a lot to bite into upon arrival. Let YOLO TX be your guide for the weekend.
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
This Mexican restaurant has the most extensive enchilada menu in Houston
Sylvia Casares is offering a flag-themed special for Mexican Independence Day this year.
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Newest Rooftop Lounge is a Steakhouse Stunner — Georgia James Embraces the Sky
On the menu upstairs at the new Rooftop Lounge at Georgia James: Crab Fingers in a cane vinegar marinade. (Photo by Michael Anthony) This fall as we thankfully begin to see the humidity and temperatures drop why not toast the new season with cocktails and bites at the new rooftop lounge at Georgia James? As you might recall, in July PaperCity took you for a virtual taste inside the splashy new digs of Underbelly Hospitality’s signature Houston restaurant on West Dallas where cast-iron seared steaks are the specialty.
Houston's first 3D-printed multi-story home being built
HOUSTON — A home under construction is the first of its kind, not in Houston. The home is not just being built – it’s being printed as the first 3D-printed multi-story home. It’s imagination meets innovation. This plot of land in northwest Houston isn’t your typical...
papercitymag.com
Yellowstone Stars Swoop Into Houston For a $1.1 Million Night For PetSet — and Even John McEnroe Provides an Assist
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser (aka Rip Wheeler) at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) Although the Bourbon & Bonfire event in the Post Oak Hotel parking lot didn’t take place (fire department regs) as the hoped-for after-party of Houston PetSet’s Fierce & Fabulous Soirée, the evening was a flaming success with $1.1 million raised amid the genial appearance of Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith.
Houston Food Bank Celebrates HBCU Day
On Thursday (September 15th), Houston Food Bank encouraged students to enroll at HBCUs and celebrate HBCU day, inviting Texas Southern’s Band Ocean Of Soul and Tiger Sensation Dance Team.
Is Whataburger better than In-N-Out? This Californian says so.
A San Franciscan tries the Texas cult favorite burger for the first time.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Feges BBQ Lets Veterans Eat Free Every Friday and Its Purple Heart Pitmaster is Planning Something Even Bigger
Veteran, pitmaster and owner of Feges BBQ, Patrick Feges has worn a lot of hats. Now he wants to give back to his fellow veterans. Every Friday the team at Feges BBQ pays homage to those who have served our country by serving them a meal for free. Barbecue pitmaster and Feges owner Patrick Feges is a veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart (for injuries he sustained during a tour in Iraq) who with the community’s generous support wants every veteran to dine well at the end of a long work week.
Click2Houston.com
Young conservatives, politicians and media stars convene near Houston to “win the culture war”
THE WOODLANDS — The worship space at Grace Woodlands church was peppered with red MAGA hats on Saturday, as young adults gathered to hear from leading conservatives often seen on Fox News. In the hallways, a few people pushed strollers and others weaved through the crowd to get to...
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion and Southern Black Girls team up for ‘Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour’
HOUSTON – Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion and Southern Black Girls have teamed up for a special bus tour that’s bringing joy and empowerment to young girls. The ‘Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour’ was created to connect and educate young girls with one another in a fun, supportive, safe space in collaboration with Megan’s Pete and Thomas Foundation.
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 Today
For over half a century, Nannie Mae Turner has served Third Ward's community.(The author/screenshot) Houston proudly celebrates a true pillar of its historic district. Houston, TX — "Family does not necessarily mean blood relatives," said Queen Elizabeth II, "but often a description of a community, organization or nation." Indeed, from the Queen of England to 3rd Ward's Queen — spreading love reflects a royal touch.
