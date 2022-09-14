ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Terrence from Houston just won!

HOUSTON – Spinning this Friday was Terrence from Houston! He’s a huge sports fan, likes to play video games, and is a fan of BOTH Marvel and DC. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes.
Explore Houston

Where to find footage of old ('60s-'70s) Houston

I'm working on a project where I need to find fair-use footage of "old" Houston. Mainly 1970's footage of skyline views, people walking on the street, news coverage, etc. I started digging around in various library websites and of course Youtube, but I'm a little stuck! Any recommendations would be appreciated.
Click2Houston.com

Meet Houston Tejano singer Demmi Garcia

HOUSTON – In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re spotlighting the new generation of Tejano artists who continue to keep this vibrant music genre alive. One of those artists is singer-songwriter Demmi Garcia, who will be performing tonight in a history-making concert in Angleton dedicated to the rising female stars of Tejano.
KHOU

Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos

HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
houstoniamag.com

8 Ways to Have Fun in Houston For Free (No, Really—Totally Free)

As a kid, you couldn’t wait to get older and have the freedom to do whatever you wanted. But there’s a high chance we didn’t fully understand the sentiment of being an adult—especially as it pertains to finances. As soon as the money is deposited bills have to be paid, groceries bought, gas tank filled and in some instances, there’s no surplus leftover that allows for some much-needed adventures. But who’s to say that you have to spend money in order to do so?
yolotx.com

Prepare for Pearland

Welcome to Pearland, one of the fastest growing cities in the nation! Located south of Houston, this booming town is just as sweet as its namesake. From the town center to the diverse shopping experience, and wide range of culinary treats, there is a lot to bite into upon arrival. Let YOLO TX be your guide for the weekend.
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Newest Rooftop Lounge is a Steakhouse Stunner — Georgia James Embraces the Sky

On the menu upstairs at the new Rooftop Lounge at Georgia James: Crab Fingers in a cane vinegar marinade. (Photo by Michael Anthony) This fall as we thankfully begin to see the humidity and temperatures drop why not toast the new season with cocktails and bites at the new rooftop lounge at Georgia James? As you might recall, in July PaperCity took you for a virtual taste inside the splashy new digs of Underbelly Hospitality’s signature Houston restaurant on West Dallas where cast-iron seared steaks are the specialty.
KHOU

Houston's first 3D-printed multi-story home being built

HOUSTON — A home under construction is the first of its kind, not in Houston. The home is not just being built – it’s being printed as the first 3D-printed multi-story home. It’s imagination meets innovation. This plot of land in northwest Houston isn’t your typical...
papercitymag.com

Yellowstone Stars Swoop Into Houston For a $1.1 Million Night For PetSet — and Even John McEnroe Provides an Assist

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser (aka Rip Wheeler) at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) Although the Bourbon & Bonfire event in the Post Oak Hotel parking lot didn’t take place (fire department regs) as the hoped-for after-party of Houston PetSet’s Fierce & Fabulous Soirée, the evening was a flaming success with $1.1 million raised amid the genial appearance of Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith.
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Feges BBQ Lets Veterans Eat Free Every Friday and Its Purple Heart Pitmaster is Planning Something Even Bigger

Veteran, pitmaster and owner of Feges BBQ, Patrick Feges has worn a lot of hats. Now he wants to give back to his fellow veterans. Every Friday the team at Feges BBQ pays homage to those who have served our country by serving them a meal for free. Barbecue pitmaster and Feges owner Patrick Feges is a veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart (for injuries he sustained during a tour in Iraq) who with the community’s generous support wants every veteran to dine well at the end of a long work week.
Click2Houston.com

Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion and Southern Black Girls team up for ‘Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour’

HOUSTON – Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion and Southern Black Girls have teamed up for a special bus tour that’s bringing joy and empowerment to young girls. The ‘Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour’ was created to connect and educate young girls with one another in a fun, supportive, safe space in collaboration with Megan’s Pete and Thomas Foundation.
Genius Turner

“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 Today

For over half a century, Nannie Mae Turner has served Third Ward's community.(The author/screenshot) Houston proudly celebrates a true pillar of its historic district. Houston, TX — "Family does not necessarily mean blood relatives," said Queen Elizabeth II, "but often a description of a community, organization or nation." Indeed, from the Queen of England to 3rd Ward's Queen — spreading love reflects a royal touch.
HOUSTON, TX

