Alice Headley, 75, of Arapahoe passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. A rosary and wake will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 50 Left Hand Ditch Road, Arapahoe, WY., starting 7:00 pm. The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, September 19, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

ARAPAHOE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO