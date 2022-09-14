ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

nbcboston.com

2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police

Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Multiple people report being hit by projectiles in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating after multiple people reported being shot with some type of projectile Friday night.  Police say the incidents happened in at least three different areas on the city’s east side.  At least four of the people shot at say they were hit by either a pellet, air soft, […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating bomb scare in Norwell

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called to a business in Norwell after a suspicious item was found on the property. A manager at the business called the police Friday after the item was discovered. The bomb squad secured the item after employees were told...
NORWELL, MA
whdh.com

Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood

BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sister Doris Langlois, CSJ

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Doris Langlois, CSJ, (Sister Emile), in her 79th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, September 10, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Emile and Anna (Demers) Langlois, and loving sister of the late Wilfred, Leonard, and. Albert...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – As many as six people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich Sunday morning. The collision happened around 10 AM westbound before the Bourne town line. None of the injuries appeared serious. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The post Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FraminghamSOURCE

Traffic Alert: Edgell Road Detour Monday

FRAMINGHAM – Starting Monday, September 19, there will be detour on Edgell Road. Traffic traveling south on Edgell Road will be detoured to Belknap Road, according to Framingham Police. Passenger vehicles will routed down Grove Street to Vernon Street and back to Edgell Road. Larger vehicles will be routed...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station

BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

State police investigating fatal single-car crash in Boxborough

BOXBOROUGH — At 4:35 p.m. Friday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 north in Boxborough that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2014 Audi A6 was northbound when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the left...
BOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later

REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
REVERE, MA
WTNH

One injured in Mansfield shooting

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
MANSFIELD, MA
