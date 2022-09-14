Read full article on original website
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
nbcboston.com
2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police
Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
Police Arrest Marlborough Man For Breaking Into Framingham Church
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man on a breaking & entering charge on Wednesday night, after Police said he left his cell phone at a Framingham church. On Wednesday, September 14, an alarm was triggered at the Philadelphia Baptist Church. at 259 Concord Street in downtown Framingham.
Multiple people report being hit by projectiles in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating after multiple people reported being shot with some type of projectile Friday night. Police say the incidents happened in at least three different areas on the city’s east side. At least four of the people shot at say they were hit by either a pellet, air soft, […]
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
whdh.com
Police investigating bomb scare in Norwell
NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called to a business in Norwell after a suspicious item was found on the property. A manager at the business called the police Friday after the item was discovered. The bomb squad secured the item after employees were told...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy youth attacked in the third knife attack in Quincy this month #quincypolice #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy youth attacked in the third knife attack in Quincy this month. Image via the Portugal Resident. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy hit with its third knife attack...
whdh.com
‘Enough is enough!’ Jamaica Plain shop owner locks alleged teen thieves in store during armed robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating an armed robbery attempt at a Jamaica Plain corner store, where the owner said her quick thinking help trap several of the suspects for a time. The owner said her store on Day Street had recently been the target of a group of...
Police: Framingham Restaurant Employee Receives Threatening Texts
FRAMINGHAM – Police are investigating threatening text messages sent to an employee of Samba Steak & Sushi through an app. The incident was reported to Framingham Police at 12:11 p.m. by an employee at 1138 Worcester Road in Framingham. No other information is available at this time, as it...
Framingham Police: Hopkinton Driver Strikes Pole & Arrested on Drunk Driving Charge
FRAMINGHAM – A Hopkinton driver struck a telephone pole on Wednesday night, September 14. The crash happened at 175 Crossing Boulevard in Framingham after 8 p.m. Police arrested Radhakrishnar Musani, 49, of 22 Ryegrass Circle of Hopkinton at 8:54 p.m. he was charged with operating a motor vehicle while...
whdh.com
Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood
BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...
Sister Doris Langlois, CSJ
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Doris Langlois, CSJ, (Sister Emile), in her 79th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, September 10, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Emile and Anna (Demers) Langlois, and loving sister of the late Wilfred, Leonard, and. Albert...
capecoddaily.com
Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich
SANDWICH – As many as six people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich Sunday morning. The collision happened around 10 AM westbound before the Bourne town line. None of the injuries appeared serious. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The post Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Traffic Alert: Edgell Road Detour Monday
FRAMINGHAM – Starting Monday, September 19, there will be detour on Edgell Road. Traffic traveling south on Edgell Road will be detoured to Belknap Road, according to Framingham Police. Passenger vehicles will routed down Grove Street to Vernon Street and back to Edgell Road. Larger vehicles will be routed...
‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
29-Year-Old Boston Man Charged In Homophobic Beating At MBTA Station: DA
A 29-year-old Boston man faces civil rights and assault charges after authorities said he attacked a caused a man head injuries during a beating earlier this month at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak is accused of shouting homophobic slurs at two men at Andrew Station platform on Sept. 5 just...
homenewshere.com
State police investigating fatal single-car crash in Boxborough
BOXBOROUGH — At 4:35 p.m. Friday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 north in Boxborough that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2014 Audi A6 was northbound when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the left...
12 evacuated in Rodney Street 3rd-floor fire without injury, Worcester officials say
All 12 occupants of a three-decker house on Rodney Street in Worcester where a fire broke out on the third floor were safely evacuated from the building Friday afternoon, officials said. The fire, which broke out shortly before 2 p.m., reached three alarms, according to Worcester Fire Assistant Chief John...
Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later
REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
One injured in Mansfield shooting
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
Police Make Arrest in Robbery At Framingham Liquor Store
FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, September 13, a clerk at a Framingham liquor store was assaulted and robbed. Framingham Police made a quick arrest the same day. At 6:45 p.m. Police arrested Mark M. Sanders, 50, of 220 East Squantum Street in Quincy. He was charged with unarmed robbery. “Sanders had...
