2 teens seriously injured in Ottawa Co. crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single vehicle crash that has seriously injured two teens. Deputies say the incident occurred on Lakeshore Drive in Park Township at 5:15 a.m. on September 18, Sunday morning. The car was traveling south when it ran off...
2 killed after car vs. motorcycle crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a crash that left two people dead. Police say a car was going westbound when it made a turn and struck a motorcycle going eastbound. The 47-year-old motorcycle driver from Grand Rapids died at the scene. The 44-year-old female passenger...
Neighbors honor 71-year-old fatally struck in Walker
WALKER, Michigan — Dozens of residents gathered in a sermon-like service at the Grandview Apartments on Saturday morning to pay respect to their fallen neighbor. 71-year-old Laurie Bos died September 1. She was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in Walker while riding her motorized scooter. A speaker from the event said Bos had just passed a tract or religious pamphlet to someone before attempting to make it to Meijer’s on the other side of the street. The speaker later added that Bos did not look both ways and did not have the right-of-way.
Man who led police on chase in stolen U-Haul charged, identified
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man responsible for leading police on a chase through Kent and Ottawa County last week in a stolen U-Haul has been charged, according to the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Police say 36-year-old Robert Gallup of Kentwood, has been charged with five counts of...
Police search for suspects accused of stealing more than $50K from Holland Buddhist temple
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for five suspects accused of stealing more than $50,000 in cash and religious artifacts from the Lao Buddhist Temple in Holland. Police say the burglary happened sometime between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 on the grounds...
18-year-old girl critically injured after rollover crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police say an 18-year-old girl is critically injured after a rollover crash on US-131 Sunday evening. Police say the driver, a Grand Rapids native, lost control of the car and hit a guard rail. The force of the crash caused her to be ejected from the vehicle.
One dead, two hurt after crash at Alden Nash Avenue at 92nd Street
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A fatal crash closed Alden Nash Avenue at 92nd Street in Kent County Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police say at least one person died in the crash, and two others were airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the...
Kent Co. deputy fired as he faces battery charge against paralyzed man in off-duty incident
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County Sheriff's Deputy was fired from the force after he was charged with assault and battery in an off-duty assault near Lansing. Marcelo Aranda, of Allendale, is charged in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 19 at the Okemos Rest Area in Ingham County.
Car hits tree, rolls over multiple times in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is injured after a serious crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened near Wilson Road and 130th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. in Crockery Township. Police say a 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz, going west...
'Full of life': Family remembers 18-year-old killed in Grand Rapids crash as constant source of joy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim of a rollover crash on Sunday, 18-year-old Briana Corlew, has died from her injuries. Her family says she will be sorely missed. "Full of life," says Barbara Corlew, Briana's mother. "Always messing around, making faces." Simply put, a joy to be around. That's...
Former Kent Co. deputy pleads not guilty in alleged August assault case
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A former Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of assaulting a man at a Lansing area rest stop while he was off-duty entered a “not guilty” plea in district court Thursday morning. Marcelo Aranda of Allendale faces one count of assault and battery...
Muskegon beagle who was 96 pounds sheds 20 since adoption
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Six weeks ago, 13 ON YOUR SIDE introduced you to a nearly 100-pound beagle rescued in Muskegon County. He's since been adopted and has lost about 20 pounds. Rolo was originally rescued from a Muskegon County home after being found in a neglectful situation. He...
FOUND: Cedar Springs man found safe
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — UPDATE 6:05 A.M.: Police say Terry Sims has been found safe. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating a missing man out of Cedar Springs. Terry Sims, 19, walked away from an adult care home in the 400 block of...
$250k in damages after car crashes into used car dealership's parking lot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash at a used car dealership's parking lot over the weekend caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to several vehicles. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and involved a single car, driven by an individual who is now in custody. It is still...
Suspect faces multiple charges following family dispute and house fire in Georgetown Twp.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police say one person was taken into custody after a domestic dispute in Ottawa County on Friday afternoon. The incident happened after 5:30 p.m. along Melody Lane in Georgetown Township. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a white Dodge pickup was spotted driving recklessly...
Biker injured after crash with car in Hudsonville
HUDSONVILLE, Mich — A man is injured after a car crashed into his bike in Hudsonville Saturday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Police say a 61-year-old man from Hudsonville was riding his bike eastbound on 32nd Avenue near Corporate Grove around 9:23 a.m. when he was hit by a southbound car driven by a 70-year-old woman from Dorr.
Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Suspect leads police on chase in stolen U-Haul, rams squad cars in neighborhood
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Law enforcement in Walker and Ottawa County say what started as a stolen motorcycle investigation lead to a multi-county crime spree that involved the suspect swimming in the Grand River and stealing a U-Haul truck to evade police. The incident began around 1:20 p.m. when...
One hurt after shooting in Kentwood; Police take three people into custody following standoff
KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person was hurt after a shooting incident in Kentwood Thursday morning. Law enforcement was called out to a home near the intersection of 56th Street at Kelekent Ave to investigate a possible shooting. One person showed up at a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot...
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital staff reconnect with past patients at NICU reunion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A special group of children experienced a day of fun with several familiar faces from the medical field. The reunion between staff members of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) and the many kids they once helped came after the event had been cancelled in the past as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
'A very warm welcome, followed by a very cold shoulder'; Restaurant in Downtown Grand Rapids closes three months after opening
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Downtown Grand Rapids restaurant is closed tonight, just three months after opening. A Taste of Cairo served authentic Egyptian food, with a vegan and vegetarian menu. The restaurant opened in June. This is the owners' second location, after several years in business at Egyptian...
