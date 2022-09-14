ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montcalm County, MI

2 teens seriously injured in Ottawa Co. crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single vehicle crash that has seriously injured two teens. Deputies say the incident occurred on Lakeshore Drive in Park Township at 5:15 a.m. on September 18, Sunday morning. The car was traveling south when it ran off...
Neighbors honor 71-year-old fatally struck in Walker

WALKER, Michigan — Dozens of residents gathered in a sermon-like service at the Grandview Apartments on Saturday morning to pay respect to their fallen neighbor. 71-year-old Laurie Bos died September 1. She was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in Walker while riding her motorized scooter. A speaker from the event said Bos had just passed a tract or religious pamphlet to someone before attempting to make it to Meijer’s on the other side of the street. The speaker later added that Bos did not look both ways and did not have the right-of-way.
Car hits tree, rolls over multiple times in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is injured after a serious crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened near Wilson Road and 130th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. in Crockery Township. Police say a 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz, going west...
FOUND: Cedar Springs man found safe

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — UPDATE 6:05 A.M.: Police say Terry Sims has been found safe. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating a missing man out of Cedar Springs. Terry Sims, 19, walked away from an adult care home in the 400 block of...
Biker injured after crash with car in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, Mich — A man is injured after a car crashed into his bike in Hudsonville Saturday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Police say a 61-year-old man from Hudsonville was riding his bike eastbound on 32nd Avenue near Corporate Grove around 9:23 a.m. when he was hit by a southbound car driven by a 70-year-old woman from Dorr.
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital staff reconnect with past patients at NICU reunion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A special group of children experienced a day of fun with several familiar faces from the medical field. The reunion between staff members of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) and the many kids they once helped came after the event had been cancelled in the past as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
