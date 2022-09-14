Hebron Christian football is off to a historic start

Since starting its football program in 2007, Hebron Christian Academy has had it share of success, particularly lately.

The Lions have made the Georgia High School Association’s state playoffs the past six seasons, including a trip to the Class A (Private) state quarterfinals as recently as three years ago.

However, the team’s start so far to the 2022 campaign has been truly historic, with last Friday’s 35-28 home victory over Morgan County brought Hebron to a perfect 4-0.

That’s a feat the Lions had never managed before, not even during a 9-1 season against a non-region schedule all the way back in 2010.

Given that the Lions won only seven games combined the past two years despite making the postseason in each, their start this fall may seem a bit surprising.

To first-year head coach Jonathan Gess, it is – and it isn’t.

“You know, I think when I took the job, I thought it was a rebuilding program, like it’s going to take us a long time to be good,” said Gess, who came to Hebron in the spring after guiding Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy to 160 wins, 11 region championships and six state titles over the past 15 seasons. “I didn’t know much about anything about the school. I just knew the trajectory that I thought we could do, and I love the leadership of the school, and all that.

“Then once I got here back in March, I started working with the kids and they were hungry to win. So I started believing we could be pretty good. … We beat Flowery Branch in the spring game, and that kind of ignited all the kids and the belief, and they worked their tails off this summer. So I’m not surprised that we’re 4-0 after I spent the last five months with them, but I think when I took the job, I probably didn’t think we were going to go 4-0.”

While Gess’ perspective may seem a little complicated, it doesn’t take much of a deep dive to figure out just what has been the biggest key to that quick start – offense, and plenty of it.

Gess’ teams were known for putting up a lot of points at ELCA with his multi-dimensional 20 personnel set, but he wasn’t sure he would quite have the right person to run it until he stepped on to Hebron’s campus in the spring and got a chance to see Gavin Hall.

Quarterback was just one role that the 6-foot, 180-pound junior had played in his first two seasons with the Lions, but it didn’t take long for Gess to realize he needed him under center.

“He played a little bit of tailback and wing-back,” Gess said of his quarterback. “So, he was there and Gavin fits my offense perfectly. He’s a phenomenal quarterback. It was just like a perfect fit, and that’s why we’re scoring points, just tearing it up.

“It’s just plug and play. He’s probably the best quarterback I’ve ever had. That is saying a lot because we had D.J. Hammond (at ELCA), who was the Mountain West Player of the Year at the Air Force Academy. But I really believe that Gavin is special. He can run, he can throw, he’s physically tough, he’s smart, he’s a leader. He’s just got every single intangible you could possibly want.”

Perhaps, but the impact Hall has had on the Hebron offense in 2022 has been very tangible.

While he was quite productive as a sophomore last year, posting 1,554 yards of total offense and 1,312 all-purpose yards and accounting for 19 total touchdowns, he has taken his game to an even higher level so far this fall.

Hall has nearly matched his mark in total offense from last season with 1,532 yards (957 on the ground and 595 through the air) and in touchdowns with 18, and the Lions won’t even reach the halfway point until a trip to Athens Christian on Sept. 23.

But while he has been the biggest catalyst in an offense that has rolled up 1,933 yards and averaged 48.5 points per game, he hasn’t been alone.

Junior Justin Hornick and freshman Devon Caldwell have helped share the burden on the ground, while Hornick, sophomore K.J. Thomas, senior Jake Redman and sophomore Carrington Coombs have given Hall plenty of targets when he puts the ball in the air, and a large and veteran offensive line led by juniors Dean Maynard, J.T. Sparring and Deacon Maynard have given those skill players room to operate.

And the offense’s production has allowed a much less experienced defense time to mature and play catch-up, a unit Gess expects to get even better once it does so behind the leadership of the likes of Hornick and Thomas in the secondary, as well as seniors David Pierre on the defensive line and Alex Pineda at linebacker.

“For us to get better on defense is really going to require years in the weight room,” Gess said. “We’re probably as good as we can be (so far), but we’re just going to try to get a little bit better each week. You can’t speed up life. You can’t make the guys a year older. We’re really young. Against Morgan County, at one time, we had three freshmen out there on defense. But we’re just going to fight. We’re going to work and see what happens.”

With Hebron having vaulted two classifications to Class AAA this spring, it’s hard to tell how the historic start to the season will translate into wins once the schedule turns to play in rugged Region 8-AAA on Sept. 30 at home against No. 4 state-ranked Oconee County and eventually ends at ninth-ranked Stephens County on Nov. 4.

However, Gess is certain of one thing.

“Our kids believe,” Gess said. “Our region’s a really tough AAA region. With Monroe Area and Oconee (County), Hart (County) and Stephens (County). I think we can compete with all those schools. I’m not going to sit here and say we’re going to win because you don’t know, but I do know that we can compete.”