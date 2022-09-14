There is no sugarcoating how disappointing last week’s loss was to Iowa football fans. Not only did Iowa lose its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014, but the Hawkeyes wasted yet another stellar performance from their defense and special teams. Iowa’s offense looked just as inept as it did in the season opener, squashing any delusions that the Hawkeyes’ struggles against South Dakota State were caused by rust rather than incompetence. I don’t know how many times a college football team has lost a game in which it blocked two punts and forced three turnovers, but one has to imagine that Iowa finds itself in rare and undistinguished company after letting a winnable game slip through their fingers.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO