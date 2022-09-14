Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Morning After: The Evening Of
Full disclosure: I’m not actually writing this “the morning after”. Shortly into the third quarter, with Iowa leading the Nevada Wolf Pack 17-0, thunderstorms ventured a little too close to Kinnick Stadium for comfort and the game went into a lightning delay. At this moment I’m tuned into the Miami @ Texas A&M game as there’s no telling when the Iowa game will resume. With each lightning strike, the 30 minute countdown gets reset, and a glance at the current radar shows a gigantic blob of green, yellow, and red stretching back to Des Moines, so there’s no telling when (or if) this game will resume.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Hawkeye Football: Iowa vs Nevada Game Thread
It’s game time in Iowa City once again! While the offense may make you want to poke your eyes out, there are still other phases to the game which should be quite enjoyable for Hawkeye fans!. Iowa will reportedly get a pair of wide receivers back in action for...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nevada Wolfpack: How to Watch, Listen + Updated Betting Line
It’s game day in Iowa City once again! Despite an abysmal start to the season for the Hawkeye offense, Iowa looks to close out the non-conference schedule this evening with a win over the Nevada Wolfpack. The Hawkeyes come in fresh off a disappointing 10-7 loss to Iowa State...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Tailgate- Iowa vs. Nevada
Fans tailgate before a football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nevada Wolfpack on Saturday. Despite the early morning rain, fans still played games and cooked food. The Hawkeyes are hoping to rebound from a 10-7 loss from Iowa State last weekend. Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragini will return to an Iowa offense ranked 131st in yards of total offense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football vs. Nevada Game Preview
There is no sugarcoating how disappointing last week’s loss was to Iowa football fans. Not only did Iowa lose its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014, but the Hawkeyes wasted yet another stellar performance from their defense and special teams. Iowa’s offense looked just as inept as it did in the season opener, squashing any delusions that the Hawkeyes’ struggles against South Dakota State were caused by rust rather than incompetence. I don’t know how many times a college football team has lost a game in which it blocked two punts and forced three turnovers, but one has to imagine that Iowa finds itself in rare and undistinguished company after letting a winnable game slip through their fingers.
Boone News-Republican
Matt Campbell has stuck with Iowa State despite outside noise before. Is Nebraska different?
AMES, Iowa — A big Midwestern job opens, and the national spotlight turns to Matt Campbell. Just moments after Nebraska fired favorite son Scott Frost, the list of candidates hit the Internet to replace the man who led the Huskers to two national titles as a player but couldn’t get them competitive in the Big Ten as a coach.
Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's dominant home victory
One week after knocking off Iowa for the first time in his Cyclones' tenure, head coach Matt Campbell has Iowa State off to its best start since 2012 at 3-0. Campbell met with the media after the game, where he was asked about several topics on the season. On Will...
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Pants Predicts: Iowa vs Nevada
Well, we’re here again. It’s Friday and the Hawkeyes are still allowed to play “football” on Saturdays. Iowa is hosting the Wolfpack of Nevada on Saturday evening and those shiny temples in the desert are looking to hand out free money in week three. The Hawkeyes...
RELATED PEOPLE
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa vs. Nevada: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Forecast
I’ll give you a winter prediction: It’s gonna be cold, it’s gonna be grey, and it’s gonna last you for the rest of your life. This Phil Connors quote sums up a lot right now. Things are bleak with Iowa football, and it really might last the rest of our lives. At least the weather forecast might hold out? What looked like possible bad weather Saturday night is holding off until postgame/Sunday. This horror show offense out there, averaging less than 2 yards a carry, flailing around in a thunderstorm? YUCK. Thankfully, temps look good in the high 70s to low 80s around kickoff, with a light breeze from the south. A pleasant night, other than the football.
KCCI.com
Football Friday Night: Week four highlights and scores
It's week four of Football Friday Night! You can find scores and updates here. The Wild Card game of the week is Grand View Christian at Baxter. Des Moines Christian at Greene County, 22-30 FINAL. SE Valley at OABCIG, 8-7 1st Quarter. Spirit Lake at Pocahontas, 47-6 FINAL. Chariton at...
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
KCCI.com
Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Des Moines restaurant welcomes new team member Rosie the robot
DES MOINES, Iowa — A restaurant in the East Village has expanded their team with a new worker – Rosie the robot. Barrel House opened their Court Ave. location in August and about two weeks ago they welcomed Rosie to their team. Sydney, a server at Barrel House, said Rosie has been a helpful new […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
Comments / 0