Ames, IA

blackheartgoldpants.com

The Morning After: The Evening Of

Full disclosure: I’m not actually writing this “the morning after”. Shortly into the third quarter, with Iowa leading the Nevada Wolf Pack 17-0, thunderstorms ventured a little too close to Kinnick Stadium for comfort and the game went into a lightning delay. At this moment I’m tuned into the Miami @ Texas A&M game as there’s no telling when the Iowa game will resume. With each lightning strike, the 30 minute countdown gets reset, and a glance at the current radar shows a gigantic blob of green, yellow, and red stretching back to Des Moines, so there’s no telling when (or if) this game will resume.
blackheartgoldpants.com

Hawkeye Football: Iowa vs Nevada Game Thread

It’s game time in Iowa City once again! While the offense may make you want to poke your eyes out, there are still other phases to the game which should be quite enjoyable for Hawkeye fans!. Iowa will reportedly get a pair of wide receivers back in action for...
Daily Iowan

Photos: Tailgate- Iowa vs. Nevada

Fans tailgate before a football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nevada Wolfpack on Saturday. Despite the early morning rain, fans still played games and cooked food. The Hawkeyes are hoping to rebound from a 10-7 loss from Iowa State last weekend. Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragini will return to an Iowa offense ranked 131st in yards of total offense.
Ames, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football vs. Nevada Game Preview

There is no sugarcoating how disappointing last week’s loss was to Iowa football fans. Not only did Iowa lose its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014, but the Hawkeyes wasted yet another stellar performance from their defense and special teams. Iowa’s offense looked just as inept as it did in the season opener, squashing any delusions that the Hawkeyes’ struggles against South Dakota State were caused by rust rather than incompetence. I don’t know how many times a college football team has lost a game in which it blocked two punts and forced three turnovers, but one has to imagine that Iowa finds itself in rare and undistinguished company after letting a winnable game slip through their fingers.
blackheartgoldpants.com

The Pants Predicts: Iowa vs Nevada

Well, we’re here again. It’s Friday and the Hawkeyes are still allowed to play “football” on Saturdays. Iowa is hosting the Wolfpack of Nevada on Saturday evening and those shiny temples in the desert are looking to hand out free money in week three. The Hawkeyes...
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa vs. Nevada: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Forecast

I’ll give you a winter prediction: It’s gonna be cold, it’s gonna be grey, and it’s gonna last you for the rest of your life. This Phil Connors quote sums up a lot right now. Things are bleak with Iowa football, and it really might last the rest of our lives. At least the weather forecast might hold out? What looked like possible bad weather Saturday night is holding off until postgame/Sunday. This horror show offense out there, averaging less than 2 yards a carry, flailing around in a thunderstorm? YUCK. Thankfully, temps look good in the high 70s to low 80s around kickoff, with a light breeze from the south. A pleasant night, other than the football.
KCCI.com

Football Friday Night: Week four highlights and scores

It's week four of Football Friday Night! You can find scores and updates here. The Wild Card game of the week is Grand View Christian at Baxter. Des Moines Christian at Greene County, 22-30 FINAL. SE Valley at OABCIG, 8-7 1st Quarter. Spirit Lake at Pocahontas, 47-6 FINAL. Chariton at...
KCAU 9 News

Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon

There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
kniakrls.com

Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday

Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
KCCI.com

Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Football
Sports
Sasquatch 107.7

New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
WHO 13

COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
