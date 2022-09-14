Read full article on original website
Fetterman holds campaign event in Scranton with other Democratic elected officials
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Lt. Governor and Democratic nominee for U-S Senate John Fetterman was in northeast P-A to rally up support for Democrats. He was joined by Senator Bob Casey and Congressman Matt Cartwright ,among others. Fetterman along with other Democratic elected officials here in Pennsylvania each took...
Legal Matters | PA Workers' Compensation
Many of those who are involved in workplace accidents while on the job have questions about whether their receipt of workers’ compensation benefits will also protect their job position or health insurance. Pennsylvania workers’ compensation law doesn’t protect a claimant’s position or employment benefits. In Pennsylvania,...
Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says
Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
Lewisburg 'BDT' Club works to save rare dog breed from going extinct
LEWISBURG, UNION CO, (WOLF) — Residents of Lewisburg have come together to preserve the Portuguese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”. According to PennLive, some residents have formed a club called Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club to protect the 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct.
Dad plans to surprise daughter with portion of 300K lottery winnings
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina dad who won a $300,000 lottery prize is going to share part of the winnings with his daughter. How much is going to be a surprise, announced the SC Lottery. “She doesn’t know what I’m giving her yet,” the winner confessed....
FRIDAY NIGHT RIVALS: Ironmen take on Lancers
Loyalsock let everyone know they are team to beat in the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference. Three wins including an upset over 12 time state champion southern Columbia last week. The Lancers behind the running of Davion Hill now are refocused and ready for Danville. Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock Senior, says “...
