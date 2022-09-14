ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Legal Matters | PA Workers' Compensation

Many of those who are involved in workplace accidents while on the job have questions about whether their receipt of workers’ compensation benefits will also protect their job position or health insurance. Pennsylvania workers’ compensation law doesn’t protect a claimant’s position or employment benefits. In Pennsylvania,...
Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says

Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Lewisburg 'BDT' Club works to save rare dog breed from going extinct

LEWISBURG, UNION CO, (WOLF) — Residents of Lewisburg have come together to preserve the Portuguese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”. According to PennLive, some residents have formed a club called Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club to protect the 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct.
LEWISBURG, PA
FRIDAY NIGHT RIVALS: Ironmen take on Lancers

Loyalsock let everyone know they are team to beat in the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference. Three wins including an upset over 12 time state champion southern Columbia last week. The Lancers behind the running of Davion Hill now are refocused and ready for Danville. Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock Senior, says “...
DANVILLE, PA

