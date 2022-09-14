Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Sept. 17:. Cepeda spent nine of his 17 seasons with the Giants, unanimously winning the 1958 National League Rookie of the Year with San Francisco. “The Baby Bull” won the 1967 NL MVP Award with the Cardinals in ‘67, after getting traded to St. Louis in ‘66. Cepeda won his lone World Series title with the Cards that season, though he struggled in the Fall Classic after posting a .325/.399/.524 regular season, which helped earn the last of his 11 All-Star appearances. He became the second Puerto Rican (joining Roberto Clemente) in the Hall of Fame when he was elected by the Veterans Committee, though Edgar Martinez (2019), Iván Rodriguez (‘17) and Roberto Alomar (‘11) have joined them. When Cepeda signed with Boston in 1973, he became the first player to exclusively play as a designated hitter, and he hit 20 home runs for the Red Sox that season, becoming the first player to hit 20 or more homers with four teams.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO