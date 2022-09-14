ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Change The Game#Minor League#Major League Baseball
NBC Sports

Isaiah Thomas refutes report he worked out for Lakers

* UPDATE: Isaiah Thomas took to Twitter to refute the report that he worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. ORIGINAL STORY: Still a free agent, Isaiah Thomas is looking to prove he belongs on an NBA roster in 2022-23. The former Boston Celtics guard was among a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge's MVP case: A transcendent performance to save Yankees' season

Let's get one thing straight: There will be no Shohei Ohtani slander within these virtual pages. Even debates such as the American League MVP race deserve a dash of nuance. There's a lot of absurdism involved in any MVP discussion, but the most unfortunate side effect of this annual circus is how the conversation usually ends up with people downplaying and nitpicking fabulous seasons. You will not find that here.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Giants' latest loss to Dodgers shows just how big the gap is

SAN FRANCISCO -- When it comes down to their final positioning in the National League West, the reigning division champs are thinking about this like a twisted version of a famous "Fast and the Furious" line. It doesn't matter if the Giants lose by an inch or a mile, losing is losing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Inside The Rays

Tampa Bay Bullpen Slams Door on Rangers, Helps Rays Win 5-3

Tampa Bay got another step closer to wrapping up a playoff spot on Sunday when the Rays knocked off the Texas Rangers 5-3. Early home runs from Christian Bethancourt and Jose Siri helped, as did the lockdown bullpen, which got the last 10 outs in order. It was the 82nd win for the Rays, which clinched a winning season for the fifth year in a row.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Draymond thought Kerr was 'out of his mind' with 2014 offense

The Warriors shocked the basketball world in 2014 when the franchise opted to fire coach Mark Jackson despite back-to-back NBA playoff appearances. After Jackson's ouster, Golden State went outside the box by hiring Steve Kerr as the team's next coach despite not having any coaching experience. Kerr had only spent time as Phoenix Suns general manager, so the Warriors took a gamble.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

The best baseball players born on Sept. 17

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Sept. 17:. Cepeda spent nine of his 17 seasons with the Giants, unanimously winning the 1958 National League Rookie of the Year with San Francisco. “The Baby Bull” won the 1967 NL MVP Award with the Cardinals in ‘67, after getting traded to St. Louis in ‘66. Cepeda won his lone World Series title with the Cards that season, though he struggled in the Fall Classic after posting a .325/.399/.524 regular season, which helped earn the last of his 11 All-Star appearances. He became the second Puerto Rican (joining Roberto Clemente) in the Hall of Fame when he was elected by the Veterans Committee, though Edgar Martinez (2019), Iván Rodriguez (‘17) and Roberto Alomar (‘11) have joined them. When Cepeda signed with Boston in 1973, he became the first player to exclusively play as a designated hitter, and he hit 20 home runs for the Red Sox that season, becoming the first player to hit 20 or more homers with four teams.
MLB
NBC Sports

Leonard Williams ruled out with knee injury

The Giants will need to overcome the loss of a key defensive player if they’re going to open the season with two straight wins. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams hurt his knee during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Panthers and the team ruled him out a short time later. The quick decision to rule Williams out may indicate a severe injury, but further updates will have to wait until after the game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy