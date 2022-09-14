Read full article on original website
Alice Headley, 75, of Arapahoe passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. A rosary and wake will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 50 Left Hand Ditch Road, Arapahoe, WY., starting 7:00 pm. The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, September 19, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.
BLM Cody, Lander and Worland lift fire restrictions
Effective immediately, the Bureau of Land Management has lifted fire restrictions on all public lands administered by the Cody, Lander and Worland field offices within Big Horn, Carbon, Fremont, Hot Springs, Natrona, Park, Sweetwater and Washakie counties. “Due to cooler temperatures and increased moisture, fire danger has decreased across the...
