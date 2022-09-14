Read full article on original website
Seniors can benefit from PA's food box program
Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program is now feeding 20% more seniors than it was this time last year, but the option remains underused. In early 2021, Pennsylvania was at risk of having its approved caseload for the program decreased—as it was underutilized by Pennsylvania’s eligible population of older adults. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the program, but as of May 2021 only 28,000 were taking...
Gov. Wolf, State Officials Prioritize Food Security for Seniors During Hunger Action Month
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – This week, the Wolf Administration is raising awareness about food assistance programs for seniors. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the USDA Commodity Supplemental-Food Program, now more commonly known as the Senior Food Box Program in the commonwealth. In May 2021, only 28,000 seniors were registered for the program. One year later, that number increased thanks to a re-launch of the program, but Gov. Wolf wants to ensure more seniors take advantage of the new and improved program.
Governor Wolf, First Lady Announce Opening of $2 Million Program Supporting Successful Women’s Reentry
Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf today announced the opening of a brand new, $2 million Women’s Reentry Services Initiative Program aimed at giving women the best possible opportunity for successful transitions back into their community following incarceration. “More than 70% of women incarcerated in Pennsylvania’s prisons...
Pennsylvania Offering $2 Million To Reintroduce Rehabilitated Criminals Back Into Society
We all make mistakes, and we pay for those mistakes. But once that debt is paid, it's only fair that we are allowed to move forward. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 16, 2022, Pennsylvania announced a brand new, $2 million initiative to give rehabilitated women better opportunities while they transition back into their community after being incarcerated. The Women's Reentry Services Initiative Program will provide grants of up to $100,000 to Pennsylvania organizations for projects that provide holistic reentry support services to women.
The staffing crisis in Pennsylvania state prisons is dangerous for everyone | Opinion
Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. The commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.
Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While...
Centre County drops back to medium COVID level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
Here’s the latest on new coronavirus cases, deaths, availability of updated booster shots and more for Pennsylvania.
Breakfast is free at every school in Pennsylvania under new law
Starting in October, Pennsylvania schools will offer free breakfast to every student. Governor Tom Wolf has just signed a new law that will provide a free breakfast to every student in every school across the state.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These East Coast States in September
As states review budgets this fall more and more are giving extra COVID relief aid money directly back to residents. Over on the East Coast, tax rebates will be sent out starting in September, with...
Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman: Deadline Approaches for Individuals Interested in Applying for a Pardon for Marijuana-Related Convictions
More than 1,600 people have applied for a pardon through the PA Marijuana Pardon Project. Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman said today that the deadline is approaching to apply for a pardon for select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal conviction as part of a one-time expedited process through the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons.
Gov. Wolf Announces $20.3 Million from Biden Administration for PhilaPort Expansion
Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Biden Administration has awarded the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) $20.3 million to construct a new 100,000 square-foot warehouse at Tioga Marine Terminal, as well as safety and efficiency upgrades with the modernization of the terminal’s main gate. “A significant hub for global...
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program.
THE LOCAL EVICTION CRISIS – TENANTS FACE UPHILL FIGHT
Lehigh Valley, PA — Tenants facing eviction may get their day in court, but they rarely win, unless they have a lawyer. That’s the bottom line of a new study just released by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute (LVJI). The study found that tenants win just 1.7% of...
Providers Celebrate Direct Support Professional (DSP) Recognition Week
It's Direct Support Professional (DSP) Recognition Week! Governor Wolf recently signed a proclamation declaring the week of September 12th through September 17th of 2022 DSP Recognition week. In honor of the occasion, ODP reached out to providers from across the Commonwealth to find out what they have in store. Amy...
Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania
A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
10 Pa. schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has announced that 10 schools statewide have been selected as National Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education (USDE). This award is based on each school’s overall academic performance, or the progress made to close the achievement gap among students. “We are incredibly […]
Gov. Wolf Announces $25.4 Million from Biden Administration for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure
Pennsylvania one of the first in the nation to be approved for the first round of $171 million in infrastructure funds. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the Biden Administration has awarded Pennsylvania $25.4 million to invest in clean transportation through the state’s plan for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment. Pennsylvania is one of the first states in the nation to be approved for this first round of funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
