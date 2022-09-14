ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texans, You're Invited To Sign A Book Of Condolences For Queen Elizabeth II

By Dani Medina
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JGLV_0hvMFEvW00
Photo: Getty Images

Texans , you have been invited to sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II .

The British Consulate-General is making the book of condolences available for local residents to sign as they mourn the passing of the longest-running monarch in British history.

It'll be available in Austin in the Office of the Texas Secretary of State in the Texas State Capitol building (Room 1E.8) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 15.

In Houston, you can sign the book in the lobby of 1301 Fannin Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

In Dallas, the book will be available for signing starting Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Dallas City Hall lobby. The book was recently signed by former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush , the British Consulate-General shared on Instagram.

If you can't make it to sign the book in person, you can do it online .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Government
City
Queen City, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Laura Bush
Person
George W Bush
Person
Queen Elizabeth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Texas State Capitol#Dallas City Hall#British#The Office Of The Texas#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy