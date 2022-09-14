ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill police asking public's help in Monday fatal hit-and-run

By Phaedra Trethan, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
 4 days ago
Police in Cherry Hill are asking for help in identifying a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian Monday night and then left the scene.

Officers responded to the area near Route 70 and East Gate Drive at around 9:44 p.m. Monday after a report of an injured person in the roadway. The victim, a man, was already dead from injuries he'd sustained from being struck.

Police said the victim was run over by a dark-colored SUV or pickup truck which fled the scene eastbound on Route 70 before they arrived on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cherry Hill Police Officer Liz Gibbs at 856-432-8860.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or visiting https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/7196358.Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by a message to 888777.

