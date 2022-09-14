Vaccine on wheels: COVID-19 vaccination vans coming to local college campuses

Credit: Washington State Department of Health

WASHINGTON – A new program called Care-A-Van is bringing mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to college students. It’ll run from September 23 to October 21. The program was created by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) alongside the Power of Providers (POP) Initiative.

Several colleges and universities across Washington are eligible for the shots. For access, all you have to do is submit a request form to have the van visit your local college or event, and you’ll be notified within 5-10 days of the status of the application. Care-A-Van will visit the following universities:

September 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Central Washington University, Ellensburg

September 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Eastern Washington University, Cheney

October 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: University of Washington, Seattle Campus

October 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: University of Washington, Tacoma Campus

October 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: University of Washington, Bothell Campus

October 6, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.: Washington State University, Vancouver

October 21, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Central Washington University, Ellensburg

“College students tend to find themselves in close proximity with others, in places like dorms and classrooms,” said POP member Ajay Mendoza. “That’s why COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are such a vital part of showing up as our healthiest and best selves on campus this year.”

Additionally, the Care-A-Van prioritizes communities with the most need. Some of the groups they’ll target include counties with higher vaccine gaps by race or ethnicity, areas with recent outbreaks and demographic groups with lower vaccination rates.

For more information, visit DOH’s website or call 800-525-0127.