ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Vaccine on wheels: COVID-19 vaccination vans coming to local college campuses

By Sydney Charles
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oGIY_0hvME52100
Credit: Washington State Department of Health

WASHINGTON – A new program called Care-A-Van is bringing mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to college students. It’ll run from September 23 to October 21. The program was created by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) alongside the Power of Providers (POP) Initiative.

Several colleges and universities across Washington are eligible for the shots. For access, all you have to do is submit a request form to have the van visit your local college or event, and you’ll be notified within 5-10 days of the status of the application. Care-A-Van will visit the following universities:

  • September 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Central Washington University, Ellensburg
  • September 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Eastern Washington University, Cheney
  • October 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: University of Washington, Seattle Campus
  • October 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: University of Washington, Tacoma Campus
  • October 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: University of Washington, Bothell Campus
  • October 6, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.: Washington State University, Vancouver
  • October 21, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Central Washington University, Ellensburg

“College students tend to find themselves in close proximity with others, in places like dorms and classrooms,” said POP member Ajay Mendoza. “That’s why COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are such a vital part of showing up as our healthiest and best selves on campus this year.”

Additionally, the Care-A-Van prioritizes communities with the most need. Some of the groups they’ll target include counties with higher vaccine gaps by race or ethnicity, areas with recent outbreaks and demographic groups with lower vaccination rates.

For more information, visit DOH’s website or call 800-525-0127.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

“Simple As That” campaign designed to prevent littering

OLYMPIA, WASH – The “Simple As That” campaign is designed to help prevent litter by changing the behaviors that cause it. It’s part of a partnership between Washington’s departments of ecology and transportation, the Washington State Patrol and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. The Department of Ecology says that more than 18 million pounds of litter accumulate annually on Washington’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
City
Cheney, WA
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
City
Ellensburg, WA
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Bothell, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Idaho ski areas see record visits in 2020-2021

BOISE, Idaho — Although we will have to wait a bit longer to hit the slopes, Idaho might be your place to go skiing and snowboarding. Idaho ski areas saw record-breaking visits from skiers and snowboarders during the 2020-21 winter, according to a report by Ski Idaho. During that winter, Idaho ski areas saw 2.15 million skier and snowboarder visits. This was 14.3 percent higher than its previous record set in 2018-19.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy