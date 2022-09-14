ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

CBS 46

16-year-old shot and killed in Bibb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Bibb County Sheriff’s office confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Sept. 13. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000 block of Sardis Church Road in Bibb County. In a release, Bibb Sheriff's Office said that the driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle. Coroner Leon Jones identified...
County
Bibb County, GA
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Bibb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
13WMAZ

16-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A teen that was shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road has died. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was found unresponsive after the shooting. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium...
MACON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Columbus woman indicted for helping FBI shooting suspect evade police

MACON — A federal grand jury seated in Macon has returned a four-count indictment charging a Columbus woman with helping a wanted person evade law enforcement and making false statements to authorities following the shooting at an FBI agent last month. A federal indictment was returned charging Derijuana Porter,...
COLUMBUS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road

MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
MACON, GA
CBS 46

Yolanda Brown’s body found on Interstate 20, officials confirm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It has been confirmed by Newton County Sheriff’s Communications officer Jack Redlinger that the body found in the car along Interstate 20 earlier this week belongs to 53-year-old Yolanda Brown, who was reported missing earlier this month. PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in car off I-20,...
Public Safety
13WMAZ

23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree

MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon

UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
wgxa.tv

One injured in drive-by at Macon convenience store

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews headed out to M&M Groceries on reports of a shooting and multiple deputies were on the scene. During a live-streamed event, we observed multiple shell casings and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle as we awaited a response from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. After...
MACON, GA
wfmynews2.com

Body found in wrecked vehicle identified as missing Georgia mom

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have confirmed the body found in a wrecked vehicle Monday as the missing Covington mother Yolanda Brown. The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the body was positively identified Friday. The sheriff's office is stilling looking into the manner of her death, adding that this is still an active and ongoing investigation.
COVINGTON, GA
41nbc.com

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 33-year-old man is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot Wednesday night on Montpelier Avenue. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just before 9 o’clock at M&M Groceries, located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. Witnesses told investigators...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wrbl.com

Americus Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying suspect

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person. 23-year-old, Jakeem Rashard Carter of Americus, is wanted for Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault and Battery. The charges he is facing stem from crimes committed in the 400 block of Pinecrest Drive on May 14, 2022.
AMERICUS, GA

