CBS 46
16-year-old shot and killed in Bibb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Bibb County Sheriff’s office confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Sept. 13. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot.
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000 block of Sardis Church Road in Bibb County. In a release, Bibb Sheriff's Office said that the driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle. Coroner Leon Jones identified...
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — A 16-year-old is dead after being shot late Tuesday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the incident happened on the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on Sep. 13. Upon arrival, deputies found him unresponsive. He was transported to an...
Man found shot dead in metro Atlanta neighborhood, police investigating
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a Stockbridge neighborhood early Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Stockbridge Police Department told Channel 2 Action News, they responded to the intersection of Monarch Village way and...
wgxa.tv
Americus Police looking for man wanted for aggravated assault, armed robbery & battery
AMERICUS, Ga. (WGXA)- Americus Police ask the public's help in finding a man on the departments "Most Wanted" list. Americus Police say they want to locate Jakeem Rashard Carter, 23. According to a Facebook post by the department, Carter is wanted for aggravated assault, armed robbery and battery. Investigators also...
MACON, Ga. — A teen that was shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road has died. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was found unresponsive after the shooting. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with robbery of north Macon Dollar Tree
UPDATE (9/16): A 23-year-old is now in custody in connection to the armed robbery of Dollar Tree on 175 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. this week. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says Taqwa Suwan Dixon of Macon was identified as one of the suspects involved and warrants were issued for his arrest.
$2,000 reward being offered for tips leading to arrest of Lovejoy man accused of killing wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for a Clayton County suspect accused of gunning down and killing his wife, Lovejoy Police Department said. Authorities believe they may know where he's hiding out. Police are still searching for Ikuko Thurman, a 41-year-old man who is now facing a murder...
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:20 p.m.:. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, a man was found shot and killed near the corner of Hayward Road and Denton Street Thursday night. He said the call came in at around 8:30 p.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Columbus woman indicted for helping FBI shooting suspect evade police
MACON — A federal grand jury seated in Macon has returned a four-count indictment charging a Columbus woman with helping a wanted person evade law enforcement and making false statements to authorities following the shooting at an FBI agent last month. A federal indictment was returned charging Derijuana Porter,...
Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road
MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
CBS 46
Yolanda Brown’s body found on Interstate 20, officials confirm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It has been confirmed by Newton County Sheriff’s Communications officer Jack Redlinger that the body found in the car along Interstate 20 earlier this week belongs to 53-year-old Yolanda Brown, who was reported missing earlier this month. PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in car off I-20,...
MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
wgxa.tv
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews headed out to M&M Groceries on reports of a shooting and multiple deputies were on the scene. During a live-streamed event, we observed multiple shell casings and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle as we awaited a response from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. After...
wfmynews2.com
Body found in wrecked vehicle identified as missing Georgia mom
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have confirmed the body found in a wrecked vehicle Monday as the missing Covington mother Yolanda Brown. The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the body was positively identified Friday. The sheriff's office is stilling looking into the manner of her death, adding that this is still an active and ongoing investigation.
41nbc.com
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 33-year-old man is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot Wednesday night on Montpelier Avenue. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just before 9 o’clock at M&M Groceries, located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. Witnesses told investigators...
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar Tree located at 175 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m., two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
wrbl.com
Americus Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying suspect
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person. 23-year-old, Jakeem Rashard Carter of Americus, is wanted for Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault and Battery. The charges he is facing stem from crimes committed in the 400 block of Pinecrest Drive on May 14, 2022.
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at M&M Grocery located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue Wednesday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., a group of people were standing outside of the store when a car drove by and began shooting.
