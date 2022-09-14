ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge Hills, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

56-year-old man shot and killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police responded to a call for a shooting late Saturday night. According to reports, a 56-year-old male was found unconscious and not breathing lying on the front of a staircase outside a home located on the 4700 block of Leduc Street around 11:40 p.m. EMS arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police investigate after man was shot, killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in a St. Louis City neighborhood late Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Leduc Street at around 11:41 p.m. Police said the man was shot in the head and the neck and was unconscious and not breathing on the front steps of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man hurt in crash in Franklin County

A High Ridge man was seriously injured the morning of Sept. 10 in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 100 east of St. Albans Road west of Wildwood in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:38 a.m., Luis E. Martinez, 32, of High Ridge was driving a 2002...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Breckenridge Hills, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Saint Ann, MO
Saint Ann, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Saint Louis County, MO
Accidents
Saint Louis County, MO
Cars
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
5 On Your Side

Person injured in fire on Wabada Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A person is in critical condition after being rescued from a building fire Sunday morning. According to a tweet from St. Louis Fire Department, a fire broke out early Sunday morning in an occupied two-story building in the 5200 block of Wabada Avenue in the Kingsway West neighborhood in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Gun pulled on Walmart employee confronting St. Louis Co. robbery

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men are behind bars after a recent robbery in south St. Louis County led to a gun being pulled on a Walmart employee trying to stop it. Demetrius Green, 36, and Andre Vantreece, 42, are accused in the investigation. Prosecutors have charged both with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Vantreece faces another charge for unlawful use of a weapon.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Dehart Place#Kia
myleaderpaper.com

Highway Patrol identifies victims of fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two women who died in a wrong-way accident Tuesday night, Sept. 13, on I-55 north of Hwy. 141 in Arnold. Barbara L. Monzyk, 69, of Fenton and Emilie N. Scott, 29, of Fredericktown died in the accident, the patrol reported. The accident...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KMOV

Firefighter injured while battling house fire in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in south St. Louis City early Friday morning. The fire happened at a one-and-a-half-story house on Baisch near Morganford at around 5 a.m. Fire crews said the horn was sounded for all firefighters to evacuate the building. One firefighter suffered minor injuries but was able to walk out on his own. It is unknown how the fire was started.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested for alleged damage to Arnold hotel room

A 30-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly damaging a door, walls and furniture in a room at the Drury Inn hotel, causing about $1,000 in damage. When police arrived, the man had barricaded himself in the room at the hotel, 3800 Hwy. 141, Arnold Police reported. At about 4:40...
IMPERIAL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County Wednesday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway T near Rosette Road around 8:30 p.m. Troopers said Nafis K. Lymon, 28, of St. Robert, Missouri, was hit by a pickup truck driven by Sean The post Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Fire heavily damages north St. Louis building

ST. LOUIS – An early morning fire in north St. Louis heavily damaged a building. The fire started just after 2:30 a.m. on North Newstead Avenue at Natural Bridge Avenue. Flames were showing from the second floor of the building when firefighters arrived. Firefighters put out the fire and searched the building. They did not […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy