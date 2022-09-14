Read full article on original website
Veteran cop who misused police resources will lose $168K job, officials say
A Freehold Township Police lieutenant admitted Friday that he illegally accessed information from a police computer database for personal use, authorities said. John Todd, 58, a 27-year veteran of the department, pleaded guilty to computer theft, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. An investigation by...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Jackson Township, 12 Other Municipalities, Suing Governor Murphy Over Affordable Housing
Jackson Township has joined a lawsuit with 12 other municipalities across New Jersey against Governor Phil Murphy over what they allege are violations of the Fair Housing Act. In their lawsuit, the municipalities are demanding the governor reconstitute New Jersey’s Council on Affordable Housing (COAH), saying by failing to appoint members to the COAH Board, he is in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: POLICE LIEUTENANT PLEADS GUILTY TO ILLEGAL DATABASE ACCESS
A 27-year veteran of the Freehold Township Police Department has admitted to illegally accessing information from a law-enforcement computer database for personal use, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Lt. John Todd, 58, pleaded guilty to a count of third-degree Computer Theft during a Friday morning hearing before...
20 months later, feds track another Jan. 6 cop-assault suspect in NJ
A Toms River man is the 25th person from New Jersey charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice in a complaint says it was tipped off anonymously that Salvatore Vassallo, 59, of Toms River, was at the Capitol that day.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: SHERIFF GOLDEN WANTS ELECTED OFFICIALS TO TAKE ACTION ON CAR THEFTS
As the legislature convenes for the fall session this week, Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden, a leader in the law enforcement community, is calling on elected officials to immediately impose stiffer laws and penalties regarding auto theft, which has and is currently increasing at alarming rates throughout the State of New Jersey. All members of the legislature must address and make this sharp rise in auto theft a top priority. It is a major concern, since the safety and security of our residents are at risk.
thelakewoodscoop.com
NEW: Prosecutor Requests 78 Month Prison Sentence For Hale-Cusanelli, The New Jersey Man Convicted In January 6 Riot Case
Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, the New Jersey man with alleged Nazi sympathies who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, to 78 months in prison. Hale-Cusanelli, an Army contractor with security clearance who worked at Naval Weapons Station Earle, was found guilty in May...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Multiple Traffic-Related Questions
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. The corner of Hope Chapel and New Central would benefit from a blinking light at night. There is no traffic at night. Also, that intersection would benefit from changing the timing. The green light allowing the new central traffic to move is much too long. Cars wait on hope chapel for about 15 seconds without any cars passing on new Central.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500
TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
New Jersey Globe
Two dead people signed Trenton council candidate petition, lawsuit alleges
Update at 12:27 PM: Superior Court Judge William Anklowitz has ordered the Trenton city clerk to hold off on a ballot drawing and printing of ballots in Trenton’s South Ward until after a court hearing set for Monday afternoon. Desiree Clark died six years ago, but still managed to...
ocscanner.news
MIDDLETOWN: ATTEMPTED CAR THEFT ACROSS THE STREET FROM GOVERNOR MURPHY’S RESIDENCE
Would be thieves left empty handed after breaking into the garage of the house directly across the street from Governor Murphy’s residence. They were attempting to steal a range rover but a neighbor alerted police and the thieves got away empty handed. Police believe it was one of three intended targets that day. Middletown Police Chief blames bail reform as a leading cause in the significant increase in high end cars. Now that it struck close to his home, will Murphy take action?
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: CAR THEFTS ARE ON THE RISE – MESSAGE FROM THE STATE POLICE
The New Jersey State Police would like to remind everyone to lock car doors. There has been an increase in the number of car burglaries and a majority of motor vehicle thefts involve cars that have been left unlocked with the keys or key fobs left inside. Help us prevent...
shorefrontnews.com
All Police Unions Publicly Condemn Max Rose For Claiming To Be Pro-Cop
Former Congressman Max Rose who lost two years ago to the current incumbent Nicole Malliotakis got himself in a hot mess by claiming to be pro-cop just weeks prior to the November 8 election. All the major New York police unions condemned Rose’s assertion and declared that he is against law enforcement. Rose, a Democrat, is trying to win back his Congressional seat by running against Malliotakis, a Republican. The district includes all of Staten Island and large parts of southern Brooklyn. We reached out to the Malliotakis campaign and two high ranking persons on her team adamantly denied having anything to do with the anti-Rose tweet storm, confidently stating that this was done by the police unions themselves without any involvement from anyone close to Malliotakis.
Englewood Chiropractor Who Violated Patients Loses License For Good: State Attorney General
An Englewood chiropractor who inappropriately touched and made sexual comments to female patients has permanently lost his license, state authorities announced. The professional misconduct of Archer Irby, 51, of Leonia was “egregious, depraved, and predatory,” the New Jersey Board of Chiropractic Examiners said in permanently revoking his license.
Governor Murphy Signs 7 New Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy signs 7 new bills into law, vetoes 5 (Sept. 15, 2022).Morristown Minute. Yesterday, September 15, Governor Murphy acted on several pieces of legislation, signing 7 new bills into law, and vetoing 5.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Toms River Man Arrested For Participating In The January 6 Riot At The U.S. Capitol
A Toms River man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for assaulting law enforcement officers and other actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and...
Woman Smacks Pennsylvania State Trooper In Head With Coffee Mug: Police
A state trooper was hit in the head with a coffee on Saturday, Sept. 10, police say. A pair of troopers were called a report of "possible domestic and criminal mischief" in the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough just before 1:40 a.m., Pennsylvania state police said in a statement the following week.
He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor
An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill to increase annual payments from state to certain New Jersey veterans with disabilities
NEW JERSEY – In recognition of increases to the cost of living over the past few decades and in honor of New Jersey’s veterans, Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed bill A-1477 to increase annual payments from the State to veterans with certain disabilities resulting from their wartime service.
allaccess.com
Child Psychologist Sues WKXW (New Jersey 101.5)/Trenton And Host Bill Spadea For Defamation
A psychologist who has served as a guest expert on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON has filed a defamation suit against TOWNSQUARE, the station, and morning host BILL SPADEA. The BERGEN RECORD/NORTHJERSEY.COM reports that child psychologist STEVEN TOBIAS of the CENTER FOR CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT, who has...
