Monmouth County, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

Jackson Township, 12 Other Municipalities, Suing Governor Murphy Over Affordable Housing

Jackson Township has joined a lawsuit with 12 other municipalities across New Jersey against Governor Phil Murphy over what they allege are violations of the Fair Housing Act. In their lawsuit, the municipalities are demanding the governor reconstitute New Jersey’s Council on Affordable Housing (COAH), saying by failing to appoint members to the COAH Board, he is in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
POLITICS
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: POLICE LIEUTENANT PLEADS GUILTY TO ILLEGAL DATABASE ACCESS

A 27-year veteran of the Freehold Township Police Department has admitted to illegally accessing information from a law-enforcement computer database for personal use, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Lt. John Todd, 58, pleaded guilty to a count of third-degree Computer Theft during a Friday morning hearing before...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Monmouth County, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: SHERIFF GOLDEN WANTS ELECTED OFFICIALS TO TAKE ACTION ON CAR THEFTS

As the legislature convenes for the fall session this week, Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden, a leader in the law enforcement community, is calling on elected officials to immediately impose stiffer laws and penalties regarding auto theft, which has and is currently increasing at alarming rates throughout the State of New Jersey. All members of the legislature must address and make this sharp rise in auto theft a top priority. It is a major concern, since the safety and security of our residents are at risk.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Multiple Traffic-Related Questions

The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. The corner of Hope Chapel and New Central would benefit from a blinking light at night. There is no traffic at night. Also, that intersection would benefit from changing the timing. The green light allowing the new central traffic to move is much too long. Cars wait on hope chapel for about 15 seconds without any cars passing on new Central.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500

TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
TRENTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

MIDDLETOWN: ATTEMPTED CAR THEFT ACROSS THE STREET FROM GOVERNOR MURPHY’S RESIDENCE

Would be thieves left empty handed after breaking into the garage of the house directly across the street from Governor Murphy’s residence. They were attempting to steal a range rover but a neighbor alerted police and the thieves got away empty handed. Police believe it was one of three intended targets that day. Middletown Police Chief blames bail reform as a leading cause in the significant increase in high end cars. Now that it struck close to his home, will Murphy take action?
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
shorefrontnews.com

All Police Unions Publicly Condemn Max Rose For Claiming To Be Pro-Cop

Former Congressman Max Rose who lost two years ago to the current incumbent Nicole Malliotakis got himself in a hot mess by claiming to be pro-cop just weeks prior to the November 8 election. All the major New York police unions condemned Rose’s assertion and declared that he is against law enforcement. Rose, a Democrat, is trying to win back his Congressional seat by running against Malliotakis, a Republican. The district includes all of Staten Island and large parts of southern Brooklyn. We reached out to the Malliotakis campaign and two high ranking persons on her team adamantly denied having anything to do with the anti-Rose tweet storm, confidently stating that this was done by the police unions themselves without any involvement from anyone close to Malliotakis.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor

An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
PEMBERTON, NJ

