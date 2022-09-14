Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Six suspects arrested in connection with alleged assault, robbery in China
CHINA — Police arrested six people following an alleged assault in China Wednesday. Kennebec County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of 123 Alder Park Road in China for a report of an assault in progress just before noon. The Sherriff’s Office says when they arrived on scene,...
Equipment and vehicle stolen in Farmington have been recovered
FARMINGTON, Maine — Approximately $10,000 of stolen video equipment has been returned to its rightful owners in Farmington, and two juveniles are charged with the crime. Andre Cormier, who runs Mount Blue TV, said he walked into the station's office on the University of Maine at Farmington campus Sunday and realized something was off.
Deputies: Six arrested after robbery, assault in China, Maine
CHINA, Maine — Six people were arrested after a robbery in China, Maine on Wednesday morning, deputies say. A news release from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office stated the robbery took place at 123 Alder Park Rd. Deputies identified six suspects who were accused of entering a home, assaulting...
WGME
Six facing charges after alleged assault, robbery in town of China
CHINA (WGME) -- Multiple people are facing several charges after what police are calling a break-in and violent armed assault in China. Investigators say six people entered a home on Alder Park Road just before noon Wednesday, assaulting the homeowner and stealing items from the home and garage, including guns, a chainsaw and a space heater.
wabi.tv
West Virginia man offers thanks to first responders who helped him, his dogs after Maine crash
OGUNQUIT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are still on the lookout for one hunting dog that got loose after a crash on the turnpike Wednesday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile 14 northbound in Ogunquit. TV5 spoke with 38-year-old William Funkhouser of West Virginia who says he was on his...
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
Maine Elementary School Forced to Go Remote Due to COVID
The small town of Milo, Maine in Piscataquis County has, unfortunately, been forced to switch its elementary school to remote learning due to COVID-19. Milo elementary school, which has about 172 students in grades Pre-K to 2nd grade, announced to parents on Sunday, September 11th that they would not be able to safely and efficiently staff the school due to the number of school staff COVID cases. The difficult decision was made to go remote until at least Wednesday, with the plan to start back at school tomorrow, Thursday, September 15th.
observer-me.com
Pat’s Pizza named 2022 Piscataquis Chamber Business of the Year
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce this year’s recipient of the Business of the Year award is Pat’s Pizza of Dover-Foxcroft and Milo. Annually, the Chamber reaches out to all communities within the county via social media, email campaigns and other media...
