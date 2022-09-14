ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Forks, ME

Six suspects arrested in connection with alleged assault, robbery in China

CHINA — Police arrested six people following an alleged assault in China Wednesday. Kennebec County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of 123 Alder Park Road in China for a report of an assault in progress just before noon. The Sherriff’s Office says when they arrived on scene,...
CHINA, ME
Six facing charges after alleged assault, robbery in town of China

CHINA (WGME) -- Multiple people are facing several charges after what police are calling a break-in and violent armed assault in China. Investigators say six people entered a home on Alder Park Road just before noon Wednesday, assaulting the homeowner and stealing items from the home and garage, including guns, a chainsaw and a space heater.
CHINA, ME
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
Maine Elementary School Forced to Go Remote Due to COVID

The small town of Milo, Maine in Piscataquis County has, unfortunately, been forced to switch its elementary school to remote learning due to COVID-19. Milo elementary school, which has about 172 students in grades Pre-K to 2nd grade, announced to parents on Sunday, September 11th that they would not be able to safely and efficiently staff the school due to the number of school staff COVID cases. The difficult decision was made to go remote until at least Wednesday, with the plan to start back at school tomorrow, Thursday, September 15th.
MILO, ME
Pat’s Pizza named 2022 Piscataquis Chamber Business of the Year

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce this year’s recipient of the Business of the Year award is Pat’s Pizza of Dover-Foxcroft and Milo. Annually, the Chamber reaches out to all communities within the county via social media, email campaigns and other media...
MILO, ME

