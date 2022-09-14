Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Train drivers set to resume strikes in October
Train drivers are set to stage more strikes in October as part of a long-running dispute over pay, the BBC understands. Drivers at 12 train companies are expected to strike on 1 and 5 October. Aslef, the train drivers' union, has not commented on the proposed industrial action out of...
BBC
Merthyr Tydfil teenager invited to attend the Queen's funeral
Like the rest of the world's teens, Andrew Millar is used to homework and hanging out with his mates. But on Monday the 16-year-old will be spending the day with kings, queens, presidents and prime ministers. The schoolboy from Merthyr Tydfil is one of the only people invited to represent...
U.K.・
BBC
Antenna suspended from helicopter causes power cut near Balmedie
A helicopter carrying out a survey in a search for minerals in Aberdeenshire caused a power cut to over 1,000 homes after it struck an electricity pylon. The electromagnetic monitoring loop, suspended below the helicopter, struck a pylon near Balmedie on Saturday morning. SSEN engineers carried out repairs and power...
Comments / 0