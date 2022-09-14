Social housing tenants in England could be protected from spiralling rents during the cost-of-living crisis with a cap from next April, the Government has said.Rent increases for people living in social homes could be capped as low as 3% during the next financial year, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).It has launched a consultation on a proposed rent cap in a bid to protect the country’s most vulnerable households.The temporary cap could see annual rents capped at 3, 5 or 7% in the year from April 2023.It is also seeking views on whether social rent...

