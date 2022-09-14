ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules

The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
The Independent

Rent cap proposed by Government to protect social housing tenants as costs rise

Social housing tenants in England could be protected from spiralling rents during the cost-of-living crisis with a cap from next April, the Government has said.Rent increases for people living in social homes could be capped as low as 3% during the next financial year, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).It has launched a consultation on a proposed rent cap in a bid to protect the country’s most vulnerable households.The temporary cap could see annual rents capped at 3, 5 or 7% in the year from April 2023.It is also seeking views on whether social rent...
Chalkbeat

School choice law discriminates against students with disabilities: complaint

Abram Sisneros was excited to go to kindergarten at the same school his older brother attended and where he had just completed two years of preschool. But at a meeting before the start of kindergarten, his parents were told that Abram, who has Down syndrome, needed more services than the school could provide. He wouldn’t be able to attend the school his parents had chosen for him.The district was able to turn...
BBC

Alpha Solway reviews Dumfries staffing levels as PPE demand drops

A review of staff numbers is being carried out at two south of Scotland factories after a drop in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE). It comes just 18 months after Alpha Solway announced a multi-million pound investment in its operations. The company - which is part of the Globus...
BBC

Temporary food banks to open in Glasgow over Queen's funeral

Temporary food banks are set to open on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral. It comes as a number of food banks with Trussell Trust membership are expected to close on 19 September "out of respect". The trust said it was standard practice for its centres to close on...
BBC

Queen's funeral: Routine hospital care being postponed

Thousands of NHS operations and appointments look set to be cancelled on the day of the Queen's funeral. The introduction of a last-minute bank holiday has meant hospitals are now postponing some routine treatments which had been booked in for Monday. A host of leading hospitals told the BBC there...
BBC

Immigration changes could help Guernsey's staffing problems

A Guernsey States committee believes increased immigration levels are needed to ease the island's staffing crisis. A Population and Immigration Policy review by the Home Affairs Committee found staffing could only be maintained by more than 300 people immigrating every year for the next 30 years. It found this level...
