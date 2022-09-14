Read full article on original website
I quit my teaching job. This is what schools need to do if they want teachers to come back.
The author says teachers need to be paid better and treated with more respect if the US wants to correct the teacher shortage it's experiencing.
BBC
Education Authority apologises after some substitute teachers not paid
The Education Authority (EA) has said it sincerely apologises to substitute teachers who were not paid on Friday as expected. Some teachers now face a wait until 18 October before they are paid. The NASUWT union has called on the EA to pay a cash advance. However, the EA said...
Governor DeSantis underfire for claiming elementary school workers are 'instructed to tell kids to switch genders'
Florida Governor DeSantis has been slammed by social media and denounced by experts for making claims that elementary school staff is instructed to tell kids to switch genders.
Parents call for resignation of officials at all-girls school over policy allowing biological males to apply
Parents, alumnae and donors of an elite all-girls school in Tennessee are calling for the resignation of those involved with implementing, then pausing, a policy which would allow biological males who identify as female to apply to the school. "We are writing to you today as an expression of a...
Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules
The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
Man who had his job as a ‘period dignity officer’ axed after backlash reveals he will sue his former employer under Equality Act
The man who had his job as the UK's first ever 'period dignity officer' scrapped due to backlash will be pursuing legal action against the group that hired him. Jason Grant was appointed to the £36,000-a-year role to talk to women and girls about periods and the menopause by a Scottish college in August.
Scrubs Magazine
She Quit 2 Nursing Jobs During the Pandemic, But She Regrets the “Great Resignation”
Around 47 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs in 2021, a trend that’s been deemed the “Great Resignation.” Many workers are quitting in search of higher pay, better work-life balance, and more autonomy on the job. And nurses are no exception. Around one in five healthcare workers quit last year as well.
Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard
Everywhere, it seems, the return to school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage.
Parents Outraged After 30 Students Sent Home Over Footwear: 'Get a Grip'
The price of school uniforms can spark panic among families struggling with a cost of living crisis across the United Kingdom.
BBC
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon: Rubbish piling up as strike action continues
Large amounts of rubbish are continuing to pile up in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area as strike action approaches the end of a fifth week without resolution. Bins have not been emptied since 15 August and local people say they are fed up with the situation. There are...
U.K.・
Rent cap proposed by Government to protect social housing tenants as costs rise
Social housing tenants in England could be protected from spiralling rents during the cost-of-living crisis with a cap from next April, the Government has said.Rent increases for people living in social homes could be capped as low as 3% during the next financial year, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).It has launched a consultation on a proposed rent cap in a bid to protect the country’s most vulnerable households.The temporary cap could see annual rents capped at 3, 5 or 7% in the year from April 2023.It is also seeking views on whether social rent...
School choice law discriminates against students with disabilities: complaint
Abram Sisneros was excited to go to kindergarten at the same school his older brother attended and where he had just completed two years of preschool. But at a meeting before the start of kindergarten, his parents were told that Abram, who has Down syndrome, needed more services than the school could provide. He wouldn’t be able to attend the school his parents had chosen for him.The district was able to turn...
BBC
Alpha Solway reviews Dumfries staffing levels as PPE demand drops
A review of staff numbers is being carried out at two south of Scotland factories after a drop in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE). It comes just 18 months after Alpha Solway announced a multi-million pound investment in its operations. The company - which is part of the Globus...
BBC
Temporary food banks to open in Glasgow over Queen's funeral
Temporary food banks are set to open on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral. It comes as a number of food banks with Trussell Trust membership are expected to close on 19 September "out of respect". The trust said it was standard practice for its centres to close on...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Routine hospital care being postponed
Thousands of NHS operations and appointments look set to be cancelled on the day of the Queen's funeral. The introduction of a last-minute bank holiday has meant hospitals are now postponing some routine treatments which had been booked in for Monday. A host of leading hospitals told the BBC there...
BBC
Immigration changes could help Guernsey's staffing problems
A Guernsey States committee believes increased immigration levels are needed to ease the island's staffing crisis. A Population and Immigration Policy review by the Home Affairs Committee found staffing could only be maintained by more than 300 people immigrating every year for the next 30 years. It found this level...
MPs should have to walk in weary nurses’ shoes | Letters
Letters: Drusilla Long praises NHS workers and supports potential strike action by them, and Bill Kingdom suggests empathy training for MPs. Plus Alan Kembery and Chris Osman lament a health service starved of adequate funding
