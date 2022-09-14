NC high school sports participation down 9.1% since pandemic; Girls sports saw sharpest drop

Read full article on original website
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
White, defense lead No. 16 NC State past Texas Tech 27-14
RALEIGH, N.C. — Aydan White wrapped his hands around an errant fourth-down throw and broke free toward the left side. There was nothing in his way, only a few black jerseys of North Carolina State teammates eager to escort him in an end-zone convoy. “That's a DB's dream right...
Leonard helps Duke beat N.C. A&T, move to 3-0
DURHAM, N.C. — Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Duke continued its strong start to the season by defeating North Carolina A&T 49-20 on Saturday night. Duke is 3-0 for the first time since 2018. “We don’t want to overstate it,” first-year Duke...
No. 1 Apex tops No. 10 Green Level on PKs to Claim Wake County Cup
Cary, N.C. — No. 1 Apex kept its undefeated season going on Saturday and claimed the Wake County Cup title with a dramatic triumph over No. 10 Green Level on penalty kicks (4-3) after a scoreless match that included 30 minutes of overtime. The WCC title is Apex's third...
ACC Panic Room: Pack defense turned 'Air Raid' into low-grade
Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss NC State's win over Texas Tech, where the defense paved the way for a non-conference P5 win.
Undefeated Duke hosts NC A&T looking for their first win
The Blue Devils put their 2-0 record on the line against 0-2 North Carolina A&T. Duke hosts North Carolina A&T at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. The game will streamed on ACC Network Extra and fans can listen on the Blue Devil Sports...
NCCU defeats New Hampshire 44-27
N.H. — NCCU defeated New Hampshire 44-27 in an offensive showdown Saturday evening. This was a big game for both teams heading into the matchup both 2-0 for their season record. New Hampshire coming into the matchup is ranked No. 25 in the nation's FCS rankings. A big test for NCCU and they conquered. The Eagles have been solid all season, and they displayed their talents this evening.
No. 7 Wake Forest impresses in 49-7 win over No. 3 Leesville Road
Wake Forest, N.C. — Wake Forest (HSOT East No. 7) bounced back from its first loss of the season in a major way on Friday, winning 49-7 at home against Leesville Road (HSOT East No. 3). Senior Nigel Lucas had a big night for the Cougars, hauling in two...
Bears comeback to stun defending champions Bowie
Durham, N.C. — In a game where the stat sheet won't tell the game's true story, the Shaw University Bears willed their way to a comeback 17-14 win over the three-time defending CIAA champion #20 Bowie State University Bulldogs Saturday afternoon inside Durham County Memorial Stadium. BSU outgained Shaw...
Holly Springs holds on for 35-30 win over Middle Creek with late heroics
Cary, N.C. — The Holly Springs Golden Hawks picked up a crucial Southwest Wake 4A conference win as a late defensive stand saved a 35-30 victory over the Middle Creek Mustangs. On the final play of the game as time expired, Holly Springs picked off Middle Creek quarterback Josh...
Ahlers' 3 TD passes lead East Carolina past Campbell, 49-10
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Holton Ahlers threw two of his three touchdown passes in the third quarter and Rahjai Harris ran for two second-half scores and East Carolina pulled away from FCS-level Campbell over the final two quarters to post a 49-10 victory on Saturday. Ahlers was 17-of-20 for 263...
Duke leads A&T 21-0 after first quarter
The Duke Blue Devils dominated the first quarter against the North Carolina A&T Aggies', taking a commanding 21-0 lead at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. After a 67-yard kick return by redshirt sophomore wide receiver Luca Diamont put the Blue Devils at the Aggies' 33 yard line, sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Nicky Dalmolin to put the Blue Devils up 7-0 in the first minute of the game.
Blue Devils steamroll Aggies 49-20
Leornard and rushing attack lead Blue Devils to victory. The Duke Blue Devils defeated the North Carolina A&T Aggies 49-20 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The win moves the Blue Devils and first-year head coach Mike Elko to 3-0 on the 2022 season. Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard delivered...
Why are so many NC businessmen listing their multi-million dollar homes right now?
The mansion of a former U.S. Department of Defense contractor is the latest luxury home to hit the market. Tony Moraco’s home on Blue Violet Way in Durham is listed for $5.5 million. Moraco is the former CEO of AirForce contractor SAIC, based in Reston, Virginia. The reason for...
Terry Sanford runs past Overhills
Fayetteville, N.C. — Coming off its bye week and looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season, Terry Sanford cruised to a comfortable home win on Friday, topping Overhills, 55-12, in its first conference game of the year. The Bulldogs scored the game’s first three touchdowns,...
Haphazard paint job confuses drivers at I-440 Glenwood Avenue exit
RALEIGH, N.C. — A haphazard paint job Thursday puzzled drivers exiting the I-440 Beltline onto Glenwood Avenue. The messy lane markings created confusion for I-440 drivers using three lanes to turn right onto Glenwood Avenue near the DoubleTree hotel at 4100 Glenwood Ave. Viewers told WRAL News the street...
