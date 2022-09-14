NC high school sports participation down 9.1% since pandemic; Girls sports saw sharpest drop

N.H. — NCCU defeated New Hampshire 44-27 in an offensive showdown Saturday evening. This was a big game for both teams heading into the matchup both 2-0 for their season record. New Hampshire coming into the matchup is ranked No. 25 in the nation's FCS rankings. A big test for NCCU and they conquered. The Eagles have been solid all season, and they displayed their talents this evening.

17 HOURS AGO