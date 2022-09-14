RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In 2019, Caleb Stenvold died by suicide. But in the wake of his tragic passing, hope, conversation and life saving resources have honored the life he lived for 5,416 days. His mother, Kerri Countess, founded the non-profit Forever14 to advance conversation and human connection to prevent teen suicide. Its goal is to be #SuicideFreeBy2023, but they can’t do it alone.

