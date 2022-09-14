Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Forever14, Karma Box Project, Rise Wellness and others, team up for the Great Race to End Teen Suicide
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In 2019, Caleb Stenvold died by suicide. But in the wake of his tragic passing, hope, conversation and life saving resources have honored the life he lived for 5,416 days. His mother, Kerri Countess, founded the non-profit Forever14 to advance conversation and human connection to prevent teen suicide. Its goal is to be #SuicideFreeBy2023, but they can’t do it alone.
KOLO TV Reno
Hispanic Heritage Month: Reno couple brings Latino art to the forefront
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September 15 marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the history, traditions and contributions of Latino communities. Mario DelaRosa arrived in Reno in 1999 after living in Vegas and transferring to the University of Nevada, Reno, where he later graduated with a degree in journalism.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving residents 300 discounted trees through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Savings Trees, a program aiming to reduce energy bills and conserve energy by planting trees. Residents of the Biggest Little City can reserve one five-gallon sized tree here at a cost of...
KOLO TV Reno
Program dedicated to offering support and guidance to students now available at local elementary school
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thursday morning, Communties in Schools, commonly known as CIS, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Bernice Mathews Elementary. Marking the 13th Washoe County School, that offers the program’s services. The non-profit aims to give kids the support and community needed to thrive in school, by focusing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Battle, Axe & Tracks Music Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for the ultimate outdoor music experience in Reno. Tickets are now on sale for Battle, Axe & Tracks, which is set to take over Rancho San Rafael Regional Park on October 1 and 2, 2022. Organizers Ken Farley and Gina Lopez visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect.
KOLO TV Reno
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two Reno businesses sold alcohol to a 20-year-old on Friday during an alcohol sting, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. The businesses that did not check identification of the 20-year-old volunteer were Reno Food and Discount Liquor at 1123 E. 6th St. and The Arch Boutique Bar at 111 N. Virginia St., police said.
KOLO TV Reno
TMWA expands Forest Stewardship Program on Mt. Rose to protect watershed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Water Authorities (TMWA) Forest Stewardship Program on the Mt. Rose Fan has been extended for another year. While TMWA’s initial partnership was directly with the USFS, the private sector is now supporting the program as well, with retail chain REI joining on. Over...
KOLO TV Reno
Weather slows growth of Mosquito Fire putting smoke in Reno area
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KOLO) -Weather is helping slow the growth of the Mosquito Fire, which is 20 percent contained at 67,669 acres, the U.S. Forest Service reported Wednesday night. The fire burning at the border of El Dorado and Placer counties is causing air pollution problems in western Nevada. Thursday afternoon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
Barktoberfest set to return October 1
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA’s Barktoberfest is set to return. It’s happening on October 1 at The Summit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s a free event that will feature several vendors, live music, local brewers, a 5k fun run sponsored by Reno Running Company, and activities for dogs. There will also be raffle tickets for sale, with prizes from the vendors. Winners will be announced every hour.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks school given Blue Ribbon School designation
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An elementary school in Sparks is one of two Nevada schools being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School. Florence Drake Elementary School joins Linda Rankin Givens Elementary in Las Vegas in receiving the honor. The recommendation, given by U.S. Secretary of Education Miquel Cardona, is...
KOLO TV Reno
Poor air quality not a problem for Reno Air Races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The smoke didn’t let up even as the first day of the Reno Air Races came to a close. Yesterday’s air quality measured in at 180, which is considered unhealthy for all groups. It didn’t stop the Air Races from taking off though.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks police seek suspects in theft, fraud case
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying two people who fraudulently used a stolen credit card to make purchases. Police said an elderly woman reported to police that someone stole her purse. Police got surveillance images of people who allegedly used the stolen credit card to make purchases.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Both suspects in Lassen County home burglary arrested
DOYLE, Calif.. (KOLO) -10:45 P.M. UPDATE: The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office said both burglary suspects have been arrested. About 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a deputy saw the truck used in the Doyle burglary in the Herlong area. While approaching that vehicle, a deputy saw a person in another truck that matched the person in the doorbell security photograph, the sheriff’s office said.
KOLO TV Reno
Statue of Historical Figure Unveiled in Virginia City
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Wind will increase this weekend, ahead of a trough of low pressure. Expect cooler, showery weather Sunday evening through Tuesday, as this system slowly moves inland and through our region. Snow levels could dip as low as 7,500'. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Aces, River Cats Series, Returns to Reno on Sunday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reno Aces) - Sunday’s contest will be played at Greater Nevada Field after the postponement and movement of the first five games between the Reno Aces and Sacramento River Cats due to poor air quality around Reno. Sunday’s game will have gates open to the public at...
KOLO TV Reno
Motorcycle safety operation leads to 3 arrests, 3 towed motorcycles
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcycle safety operation on Friday led to three arrests and three towed motorcycles, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. The arrests were for driving under the influence. The six officers who conducted the safety operation also gave out 18 citations and two warnings, police said. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Saturday’s Aces, River Cats game relocated to Sacramento
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Saturday’s game between the Reno Aces and the Sacramento River Cats has been moved to Sacramento due to poor air quality. The game will now be played at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park, with the first pitch set for noon. The contest will be...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Skiing releases 2023 schedule
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada skiing has released its 2023 schedule as announced on Thursday. Nevada’s schedule consists of six away invitationals and finishing the season with the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association [RMISA] championships and the NCAA championships. ”I know these athletes are more motivated than ever...
KOLO TV Reno
Two buildings lost in Stead fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire crews from the city of Reno and Stead airport responded to a building on fire in the 14000 block of Mount Vida Street about 3:52 p.m. on Thursday. Firefighters were putting out flames on the outside and inside of a building as a KOLO 8 News Now photographer arrived. Initial reports were that the fire started on the exterior of one building and spread to a nearby building.
KOLO TV Reno
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - SEPT. 16 EVENING UPDATE: A Carson City school bus driver who allowed a man to get on his bus Wednesday to confront students was arrested Friday for child endangerment, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said. James Blueberg, 57, was booked in the Carson City...
Comments / 0