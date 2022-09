CLEVELAND − Harrison Bryant went to the medical tent after taken a big hit while going out to block in the fourth quarter. It was later announced he was being evaluated for a concussion. Bryant was going to block on Kareem Hunt's 10-yard run midway through the fourth quarter when the Jets' Kwon Alexander came up and delivered a knock-out blow. Bryant went down immediately and took a moment to get to his feet. ...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 26 MINUTES AGO