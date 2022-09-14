Read full article on original website
Climate Change In Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (WRN) – The first report on Wisconsin’s official climate change efforts is out. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ climate action report highlights accomplishments last year related to climate change and environmental equity. There are three highlights in particular: its greenhouse gas emission inventory, its...
Marquette Poll Shows Incumbents Leading in Governor, Senate Races
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The incumbents are ahead in the Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate races, but it’s not by a wide margin. Those are the results of the latest Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday. The poll shows Democratic Gov. Tony Evers leading Republican challenger Tim Michels 47%-44%, and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson leading Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes 49%-48% among likely voters.
