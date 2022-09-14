ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

FOX Sports

Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?

It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Texans-Broncos

The Houston Texans are coming off a rare tie while the Denver Broncos look to regroup after a one-point loss on Monday Night Football as the teams prepare to play Sunday in the Mile High City. The Texans played to a 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts, the 15th Week...
FOX Sports

49ers QB Trey Lance taken off on cart with ankle injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers announced he would not return.
FOX Sports

Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore ejected after brawl in Saints vs. Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints broke out in a fight midway through the third quarter which featured Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, and Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore and Evans were ejected from the game. The Bucs' pick-six late in the fourth helped Tampa Bay hold the Saints to 10 points.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs

This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
FOX Sports

Is Patrick Mahomes showing that he does not miss Tyreek Hill? | THE HERD

Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes competed in a classic AFC West showdown that went down to the last minute. However, the Kansas City Chiefs came out with a 27-24 home victory in Week 2. Mahomes finished with 235 yards and two touchdowns, while Herbert had 334 yards with three touchdowns and a pick-six. Hear what Colin Cowherd has to say about Mahomes' game since Tyreek Hill's departure, including his comparison to Aaron Rodgers' performance after Davante Adams left the Green Bay Packers.
FOX Sports

Ravens activate Worley, Webb from practice squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Daryl Worley and wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad Saturday. The Ravens host Miami on Sunday. Worley joins a defensive backfield in which Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee) and Brandon Stephens (quad) are questionable to play because of injuries.
FOX Sports

Justin Herbert's gutsy effort not enough to lead Chargers past Chiefs

In a battle between two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense took over. The Chiefs held Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers to 401 total yards and grabbed the winning score on a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by rookie defensive back Jaylen Watson.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: Betting lessons from Week 1

The NFL is back, and Week 1 of the season started off with a bang with upsets and unders galore. But not everything is what it seems, hence the term Overreaction Monday. After watching every game and digging into the stats, let's break down some of what I learned from Week 1. Here are my four betting lessons for fans and gamblers heading into Week 2.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOX Sports

Nick is all in on Bengals against a Dak-less Cowboys squad in Week 2 | What's Wright?

The Dallas Cowboys are set to continue their season without Dak Prescott against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Cooper Rush will start behind center while his team is also facing multiple injuries across the offense and pressure from fellow NFC East opponents. Nick Wright breaks down why the Bengals as favorites over America's team is his 'second favorite bet.'
FOX Sports

Rookie Jahan Dotson already has earned trust in Washington

The Jacksonville Jaguars sent seven men at Carson Wentz on the critical play of the game Sunday, yet nobody was really open. The Washington Commanders quarterback had to get rid of the ball, so Wentz flung it toward the end zone, trusting his well-covered receiver would somehow make a play.
FOX Sports

Nick is betting on an Aaron Rodgers redemption in Week 2 | What's Wright?

Nick Wright believes Aaron Rodgers is going to run it up coming off an awful Week 1 performance for the Green Bay Packers. Right now the reigning MVP's team is favored at (-10) vs the Chicago Bears, and with a lot to prove, Nick says Justin Fields will leave Green Bay after having been completely blown out by this Packers team.
