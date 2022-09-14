Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?
It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Texans-Broncos
The Houston Texans are coming off a rare tie while the Denver Broncos look to regroup after a one-point loss on Monday Night Football as the teams prepare to play Sunday in the Mile High City. The Texans played to a 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts, the 15th Week...
FOX Sports
Blazin' 5: Saints upset Tom Brady, Eagles win vs. Vikings on MNF | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd shares his Blazin' 5 picks of Week 2, including the New Orleans Saints upsetting Tom Brady and the Philadelphia Eagles edging out over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. What are your blazin' hot picks?
FOX Sports
49ers QB Trey Lance taken off on cart with ankle injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers announced he would not return.
Najee Harris Frustrated With Steelers Offensive Struggles
Najee Harris blames the Pittsburgh Steelers' lack of success on execution.
FOX Sports
Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore ejected after brawl in Saints vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints broke out in a fight midway through the third quarter which featured Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, and Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore and Evans were ejected from the game. The Bucs' pick-six late in the fourth helped Tampa Bay hold the Saints to 10 points.
Arizona State fires Herm Edwards after five seasons as head coach with university under investigation
You play to win the game. Well, Herm Edwards didn’t have too much difficulty winning games as head coach of
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs
This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
FOX Sports
Eagles counting on trio of 'Batman' receivers vs. Vikings
PHILADEPLHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts has a trio of winged receivers — bats, of sorts, in this case as much as they are Eagles — in the offense and ready to Sock! Pow! Bam! their way into the end zone against Minnesota. Who are those masked men?
FOX Sports
Is Patrick Mahomes showing that he does not miss Tyreek Hill? | THE HERD
Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes competed in a classic AFC West showdown that went down to the last minute. However, the Kansas City Chiefs came out with a 27-24 home victory in Week 2. Mahomes finished with 235 yards and two touchdowns, while Herbert had 334 yards with three touchdowns and a pick-six. Hear what Colin Cowherd has to say about Mahomes' game since Tyreek Hill's departure, including his comparison to Aaron Rodgers' performance after Davante Adams left the Green Bay Packers.
FOX Sports
USC's Travis Dye powers through multiple defenders to score a 25-yard rushing touchdown
USC's Travis Dye powers through multiple defenders to score a 25-yard rushing touchdown. The USC Trojans lead the Fresno State Bulldogs, 45-17.
FOX Sports
Ravens activate Worley, Webb from practice squad
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Daryl Worley and wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad Saturday. The Ravens host Miami on Sunday. Worley joins a defensive backfield in which Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee) and Brandon Stephens (quad) are questionable to play because of injuries.
FOX Sports
Justin Herbert's gutsy effort not enough to lead Chargers past Chiefs
In a battle between two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense took over. The Chiefs held Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers to 401 total yards and grabbed the winning score on a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by rookie defensive back Jaylen Watson.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: Betting lessons from Week 1
The NFL is back, and Week 1 of the season started off with a bang with upsets and unders galore. But not everything is what it seems, hence the term Overreaction Monday. After watching every game and digging into the stats, let's break down some of what I learned from Week 1. Here are my four betting lessons for fans and gamblers heading into Week 2.
NFL・
FOX Sports
Nick is not betting on Jalen Hurts and Eagles defense against Vikings on MNF | What's Wright?
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 2. Both teams are coming off strong performances in Week 1, notably Jalen Hurts and Justin Jefferson. However, which team will have a repeat of Week 1? Watch as Nick Wright explains why Minnesota as underdogs is his 'second favorite bet of the week.'
FOX Sports
Miami Hurricanes fans hope the off-season hiring of Mario Cristobal will revive the once great program
The Hurricanes believe in off-season hiring Mario Cristobal to help them revive Miami's football program which has not been up to par in recent years. "Big Noon Kickoff" discusses.
FOX Sports
Nick is all in on Bengals against a Dak-less Cowboys squad in Week 2 | What's Wright?
The Dallas Cowboys are set to continue their season without Dak Prescott against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Cooper Rush will start behind center while his team is also facing multiple injuries across the offense and pressure from fellow NFC East opponents. Nick Wright breaks down why the Bengals as favorites over America's team is his 'second favorite bet.'
FOX Sports
Rookie Jahan Dotson already has earned trust in Washington
The Jacksonville Jaguars sent seven men at Carson Wentz on the critical play of the game Sunday, yet nobody was really open. The Washington Commanders quarterback had to get rid of the ball, so Wentz flung it toward the end zone, trusting his well-covered receiver would somehow make a play.
FOX Sports
Nick is betting on an Aaron Rodgers redemption in Week 2 | What's Wright?
Nick Wright believes Aaron Rodgers is going to run it up coming off an awful Week 1 performance for the Green Bay Packers. Right now the reigning MVP's team is favored at (-10) vs the Chicago Bears, and with a lot to prove, Nick says Justin Fields will leave Green Bay after having been completely blown out by this Packers team.
