Spain wins EuroBasket title, topping France 88-76 for gold
BERLIN (AP) — For Spain, almost all of the names on the national team’s roster have changed in recent years. The expectations didn’t. And neither did the results. Juancho Hernangomez of the Toronto Raptors scored 27 points, his brother Willy Hernangomez added 14 and won tournament MVP honors, and Spain topped France 88-76 on Sunday to win the EuroBasket gold medal.
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: France flames out
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with France's World Cup flameout. The last time France went into a World Cup...
Player-coach roles mooted for England veterans Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad... with the ECB looking to thin out the number of backroom staff
Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad could finish their Test careers in player-coach roles under plans to thin England’s backroom staff. A locum bowling coach from the county game is being sought to help prepare for England’s next series here in Pakistan — a pre-tour training camp will be held in Abu Dhabi in November. But Sportsmail understands that coach Brendon McCullum’s preference in the longer term is to use the expertise of the team’s veteran seamers rather than permanently replace the outgoing Jon Lewis.
Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime ruined the homecoming of Carlos Alcaraz after fighting back to beat the world’s new top-ranked player 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to level Canada with Spain at 1-1 in the Davis Cup on Friday. Spaniards flocked to Valencia to see 19-year-old Alcaraz in...
German minister asks UEFA to remove Belarus from Euro 2024
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — A German government minister has asked UEFA to remove Belarus from trying to qualify for the 2024 European Championship which her country is hosting, citing that country's support for Russia. UEFA said on Friday it received the letter to its president Aleksander Ceferin from interior...
