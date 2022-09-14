Read full article on original website
Indianapolis man gets 24 years for meth trafficking
Inside the vehicle, police found four rifles, two handguns, 2.9 kilograms of methamphetamine, 767 grams of ecstasy pills, marijuana, scales, packaging and a large sum of U.S. currency, according to the DOJ.
WISH-TV
Docs: Indy man sentenced to 24 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to over 24 years prison for trafficking 500 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, an investigation involving narcotics was held for Hamilton on Aug. 25. During the investigation, court documents say Hamilton was seen leaving his home and traveling to a fast-food restaurant near east 21st Street.
WANE-TV
Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.
Indianapolis man accused of day care shooting has history of domestic violence against mother of his son
INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman at an Indianapolis day care facility Friday morning has a history of domestic abuse against the mother of his 1-year-old son. Police have 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell, of Indianapolis, in custody on two warrants from previous domestic violence incidents...
WLFI.com
BREAKING: pursuit in Clinton County, possible shooting suspect
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Clinton County Sheriff's office shared a Facebook post around 9:30 p.m. Saturday asking residents to avoid the area of 800 W and 0 N/S where a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit has fled on foot. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Daycare shooting victim told police in 2021 suspect threatened to 'kill her'
The man accused of killing a woman as she dropped off her children at an Indianapolis daycare on Friday has a criminal history, according to court records.
WLFI.com
Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
ISP: Indianapolis traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, gun
INDIANAPOLIS — A highway traffic stop Wednesday morning resulted in an arrest involving guns and drugs. An Indiana State Police trooper driving on Interstate 465 on the south side around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday was approached from behind by a pickup truck with no headlights on. Since it was foggy and still dark, the officer got behind the truck and stopped it near U.S. 31, state police said.
ISP finishes investigation into Greenfield officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Based on the findings of an Indiana State Police investigation, the Hancock County Prosecutor has determined an officer was justified in the use of deadly force during a July shooting that left a man dead. On the morning of July 31, Greenfield Police officers were called to the Keystone Subdivision on […]
IMPD officers, who turned in sergeant for kicking handcuffed man in the face, sue city for alleged retaliation
INDIANAPOLIS — Two IMPD officers are suing the department for retaliation after reporting their sergeant for alleged excessive force against a handcuffed man. The two officers were working as officers with IMPD on Sept. 24, 2021, when they were called to assist with apprehending Jermaine Vaughn, who was homeless, on Monument Circle.
Facebook marketplace meetup results in two charged with armed robbery
Prosecutors have charged two people with armed robbery following a Facebook marketplace meetup at an Indianapolis apartment complex.
cbs4indy.com
Warren Central student accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend faces battery charges
INDIANAPOLIS — A Warren Central High School student accused of assaulting a fellow student is facing battery charges. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a student was assaulted Tuesday by her former boyfriend. She was provided with medical treatment. A police report shows that the suspect, a 17-year-old, was...
cbs4indy.com
Greenfield police see ‘significant’ increase in arrests
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department has arrested almost twice as many people in the first half of this year as they had in the same period last year. Overall, Greenfield Police Chief Brian Hartman said it’s an 87% increase in arrests when you compare January to July in 2022 to the same six months in 2021. That breaks down to 291 arrests before July 1 this year and 156 before July 1 last year.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Suspect in deadly daycare shooting shot by police
INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect in Friday morning’s deadly shooting outside of a daycare was shot by police Friday in downtown Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to West 10th Street and North Holmes Avenue. Police found a woman...
WISH-TV
Reacting to the arrests in the death of cab driver Abdukadir Filanwaa
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Police made two arrests in the death of Somali cab driver Abdukadir Filanwaa, but community leaders say the homicide has shaken up the community. Ahmed Alamine, the imam and director of the Indianapolis Muslim Community Association, said, “Knowing this was a cab driver, every cab...
Twin brothers charged in Speedway gun store break-in sentenced to federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for breaking into a Speedway gun store, almost exactly one year after his twin brother was sentenced for the same crime. Jayveon Majors pleaded guilty to theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee for the January 2021...
cbs4indy.com
‘Evil person’: Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office got a call at around 8:03 a.m. from a victim who claimed that he and another person...
WIBC.com
Attempted Murder Arrest in Mass Ave Standoff
INDIANAPOLIS--Attempted murder is one charge against one of the men accused of holding cops off from inside a business on Massachusetts Ave. at 34th and Arlington, in Indianapolis. Police say they were shot at when approaching that business to serve a search warrant. “As officers with the IMPD SWAT team...
cbs4indy.com
PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts...
Ex-police officer sentenced to 6 years for child solicitation after being confronted by online predators group
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A former police officer was sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of child solicitation. Joshua Clark learned his sentence Tuesday in Hendricks County. He was arrested in May 2021 in a case first brought to light by an online vigilante group that works to confront alleged predators. […]
