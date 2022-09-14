ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Docs: Indy man sentenced to 24 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to over 24 years prison for trafficking 500 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, an investigation involving narcotics was held for Hamilton on Aug. 25. During the investigation, court documents say Hamilton was seen leaving his home and traveling to a fast-food restaurant near east 21st Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

BREAKING: pursuit in Clinton County, possible shooting suspect

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Clinton County Sheriff's office shared a Facebook post around 9:30 p.m. Saturday asking residents to avoid the area of 800 W and 0 N/S where a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit has fled on foot. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

ISP: Indianapolis traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, gun

INDIANAPOLIS — A highway traffic stop Wednesday morning resulted in an arrest involving guns and drugs. An Indiana State Police trooper driving on Interstate 465 on the south side around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday was approached from behind by a pickup truck with no headlights on. Since it was foggy and still dark, the officer got behind the truck and stopped it near U.S. 31, state police said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

ISP finishes investigation into Greenfield officer-involved shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Based on the findings of an Indiana State Police investigation, the Hancock County Prosecutor has determined an officer was justified in the use of deadly force during a July shooting that left a man dead. On the morning of July 31, Greenfield Police officers were called to the Keystone Subdivision on […]
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Greenfield police see ‘significant’ increase in arrests

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department has arrested almost twice as many people in the first half of this year as they had in the same period last year. Overall, Greenfield Police Chief Brian Hartman said it’s an 87% increase in arrests when you compare January to July in 2022 to the same six months in 2021. That breaks down to 291 arrests before July 1 this year and 156 before July 1 last year.
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Suspect in deadly daycare shooting shot by police

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect in Friday morning’s deadly shooting outside of a daycare was shot by police Friday in downtown Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to West 10th Street and North Holmes Avenue. Police found a woman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Reacting to the arrests in the death of cab driver Abdukadir Filanwaa

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Police made two arrests in the death of Somali cab driver Abdukadir Filanwaa, but community leaders say the homicide has shaken up the community. Ahmed Alamine, the imam and director of the Indianapolis Muslim Community Association, said, “Knowing this was a cab driver, every cab...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Attempted Murder Arrest in Mass Ave Standoff

INDIANAPOLIS--Attempted murder is one charge against one of the men accused of holding cops off from inside a business on Massachusetts Ave. at 34th and Arlington, in Indianapolis. Police say they were shot at when approaching that business to serve a search warrant. “As officers with the IMPD SWAT team...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

