ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Andy Kokhanovsky joins LSU Track & Field coaching staff

By Aileen Hnatiuk
WNTZ
WNTZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oW44G_0hvMAUcr00

BATON ROUGE, La. – Coach Dennis Shaver on Monday announced that Andy Kokhanovsky, who has produced 59 All-Americans at Kansas over the past 17 seasons, has joined the LSU track & field staff as the Tigers’ throws coach.

In 17 seasons at Kansas, Kokhanovsky’s athletes won 35 conference championships and two national championships. Four of his athletes from KU have gone on to compete in the Olympic Games.

Kokhanovsky’s move to LSU signals his return to Louisiana, where he worked as an assistant coach at McNeese from 1998-2001 and at UL Monroe from 2001-05.

Click here for more Sports News

“We are excited to have such an accomplished coach join our staff,” Shaver said. “I have known Andy for many years and have seen the tremendous progress his athletes have made under his guidance.  Andy understands our vision for the team, and the throwing event area can make some continued contributions towards our teams being recognized at  the NCAA Championships.”

Kokhanovsky’s presence has been seen on a national and international scale. In 2021, he guided Kansas’ Alexandra Emilianov (women’s discus), Mason Finley (men’s discus) and Gleb Dudarev (men’s hammer throw) to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

During the 2021-22 college season, Kokhanovsky guided Emilianov to a runner-up finish at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships in the discus, with Emilianov becoming the first woman in Kansas history to have four first team All-American honors in the event. Emilianov also won the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championship in the discus, marking her third career title in the event.

Kokhanovsky joined the Kansas staff after working from 2001-05 at Louisiana-Monroe. While at UL Monroe, Kokhanovsky’s athletes qualified for a total of 11 NCAA regional championships and set seven school records.

His collegiate coaching career began at McNeese State, where he coached throws and multi-events from 1998-01.

Kokhanovsky graduated from Abilene Christian University in 1998 with a B.S. in education. In 1996, he set a Division II national record in the discus with a throw of 211’5”. He was also the national champion and an All-American in the event. The same year, Kokhanovsky represented the Ukraine in the discus at the Olympic Games in Atlanta.

Before his time in Abilene, Kokhanovsky competed at Blinn Junior College where he set the national record for junior colleges in the discus in 1995 with a throw of 210’8”. He was an All-American and the national champion in the discus in 1994 and 1995 at Blinn.

In addition to his time as a collegiate thrower and coach, Kokhanovsky was a member of the Soviet Union and the Ukrainian national teams from 1984-93. In 1989, he won the USSR national championship in the discus and in 1992 was ranked as high as 12th in the world in that event after throwing his personal record of 215’5”.

He competed in the World University Games in Germany (1989), England (1991) and the United States (1993). Additionally, Kokhanovsky held the Soviet national high school record (ages 17 and younger) in the discus with a throw of 215’2”.

Kokhanovsky holds a Level I and II USA Track & Field coaching certification and a USA Weightlifting coaching certification. He and his wife, Marissa, have a daughter, Ana-Claire.

(LSU Media Press Release)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNTZ

LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers beat MSST Bulldogs 31-16

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers play against the Mississippi State University (MSST) Bulldogs in Death Valley on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. Check here for live game updates. 4th Quarter: 31-16 LSU 8:32 p.m. – End of 4th Quarter. 4:50 – LSU: Running Back Armoni Goodwin runs for […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Baseball releases 2023 schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU on Wednesday released its 56-game 2023 baseball schedule, which begins on Friday, February 17, when the Tigers face Western Michigan in Game 1 of a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU will play 21 games against teams that participated in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including 13 […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Women’s Golf rallies for victory at City Park

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The No. 5-ranked LSU women’s golf team showed what it was capable of with seven counting birdies down the stretch to rally for a three-stroke win over Nebraska Tuesday in the final round of the Green Wave Fall Classic at the Bayou Oaks at City Park South Course. The win is the […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU student issued misdemeanor after walking on field during LSU vs SU game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana State University (LSU) student was taken into custody after trespassing onto the field during the LSU football game against Southern University on Saturday, Sept. 10. LSU officials say that Marwan Okeil walked onto the field at Tiger Stadium in the middle of play between LSU and Southern University […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Atlanta, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WNTZ

LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers beat SU Jaguars 65-17

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Tigers play the Southern A&M Jaguars in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. 4th Quarter: 65-17 LSU 9:53 p.m. – End of 4th Quarter. 0:00 – SU: Kicker Luke Jackson makes a 29 yard field goal. 65-17 LSU 8:15 – SU: Running Back […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

What to watch for: LSU vs Southern

Southern (1-0) at LSU (0-1), 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: First meeting WHAT’S AT STAKE? New LSU coach Brian Kelly is looking for his first victory with the Tigers, who had a lot of cleaning up to do after a slew of miscues, including that blocked extra […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Finley
WNTZ

LIVE SCORE: LSU vs. Florida State

Here is where you'll find live updates of the game, including scores, plays, and of course — the long-awaited announcement of who Coach Brian Kelly will start as quarterback for the Tigers. Stay with us!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WNTZ

LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers fight hard, but lose 23-24

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers opened its 2022 football season against the Florida State University Seminoles (FSU) on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans. 4th Quarter: 24 – 23 FSU 0:00 – LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels passes a complete throw to Wide […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Track Field#Olympics#The Lsu Track Field#Tigers#All American H
WNTZ

Baseball America ranks LSU transfer class no. 1 in the nation

BATON ROUGE, La. – Baseball America magazine on Wednesday ranked LSU’s 2022 transfer class No. 1 in the nation. The class features right-handed pitcher Christian Little of Vanderbilt; third baseman Tommy White of North Carolina State; right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd of UCLA; right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes of Air Force; and infielder Ben Nippolt of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Public signing opportunity with former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu

DENVER, Co. – Legends Memorabilia Collection, in collaboration with Gulf Coast Cards, will host a public autograph signing with exclusive athlete All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu. The signing will take place at the Omni Riverfront Hotel at 701 Convention Center Blvd in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 3rd from 1-2:30pm. Tickets can be purchased before the […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Germany
WNTZ

Brian Kelly announces team captains for 2022-2023 season

BATON ROUGE, La. – BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye and Mike Jones Jr. have been selected as LSU’s team captains for the 2022 season, head coach Brian Kelly announced to the team on Tuesday after practice.  The three players were selected in a vote of the team. Kelly said Ojulari, Gaye and Jones Jr. will be […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU ‘not surprised’ scouting Florida St

LSU head coach Brian Kelly says he wasn’t surprised at some of the unique formations Florida State showed in their season-opening win vs Duquesne. For more on what the Seminoles will present vs the Tigers, click on the video provided…
WNTZ

Brian Kelly won’t announce LSU starting QB

LSU head coach Brian Kelly says he won’t announce a starting quarterback this week going into the season opener vs Florida State. Kelly cites it being a “tactical advantage” for the reason why he won’t announce it publicly, but the head coach says they have made a decision on who will get the first snap. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Tigers’ Running Back John Emery Jr. signs NIL Deal with Gordon McKernan

LA, UNITED STATES, (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Louisiana native and LSU running back John Emery Jr. Rated a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 running back in the nation by 247sports, Emery is the highest rated running back to sign with the Tigers since […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

WNTZ

165
Followers
434
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 48, CenLAnow.com covers the top stories in news, sports, and weather, all across central Louisiana.

 https://cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy