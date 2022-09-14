Franklin County deputies rush to serious crashes on Tues. night, Weds. morning

Image credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — Franklin County deputies rushed to the scene of two separate crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; one just north of Pasco and the other near Othello.

According to back-to-back social media posts from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies rushed to the intersection of Sagehill Rd & Stricker Rd near the border of their jurisdiction and Adams County for reports of a single-vehicle rollover.

When they arrived, authorities spotted a vehicle flipped over on its top in the middle of a brush field. Emergency medical personnel including a helicopter were sent to the scene to offer help.

No further details on the status of the person involved have been released, but Franklin County officials have reason to believe that speed was the top contributing factor to the accident.

The following morning, deputies rushed to the area of Alder Rd & Taylor Flats Rd for reports of a collision. They found an SUV and a pickup truck with significant cosmetic damage to the front of both vehicles.

Although the injuries suffered by occupants were only deemed minor, it took the authorities some time to clear the roadway so traffic could resume through the area normally. Like with the previous accident, no further details on the status of those involved were offered by FCSO officials.

