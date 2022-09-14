ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Just Fine’ With Covering Mary J. Blige for Kellyoke: Watch

By Starr Bowenbank
 4 days ago

In case you were wondering, Kelly Clarkson is doing “Just Fine.” The singer gave Mary J. Blige ‘s 2007 song a shot for Wednesday’s (Sept. 14) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show — which just kicked off its fourth season on Monday — for its popular Kellyoke segment.

Backed by her band Y’all, Clarkson delivered a soulful rendition of the track and kept it largely close to the original version.

“So I like what I see when I’m looking at me/ When I’m walking past the mirror/ Don’t stress through the night, at a time in my life/ Ain’t worried about if you feel it/ Got my head on straight, I got my vibe right/ I ain’t gonna let you kill it/ You see I wouldn’t change my life, my life’s just fine,” Clarkson sings with the help of backup vocalists, before launching into the track’s chorus.

“Just Fine” was released as the lead single from Blige’s 2007 album Growing Pains . The uplifting R&B track spent a total of 22 weeks on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at No. 22. The song enjoyed even more success on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, where it spent a whopping 63 weeks and peaked at No. 3.

Clarkson’s cover of “Just Fine” marks the second time the singer and talk-show host has covered a track by Mary J. Blige for her Kellyoke show openers. The 40-year-old powerhouse previously took on Blige’s 1992 signature hit “Real Love” for the Oct. 12, 2021, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show .

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform “Just Fine” below.

