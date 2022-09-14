ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Rare ‘Gustnado’ Caught on Camera in Michigan, And It’s the Stuff of Nightmares

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0Jet_0hvMAIHN00

You’ve definitely heard of, or even seen, a tornado before. And firenadoes have become much more common out West as global warming has intensified the severity of annual wildfires. However, have you ever heard of a gustnado? Rare footage captures the moment a gustnado, different from a tornado, descended on Michigan. And the gray swirl of dust and clouds, which you can view below, is absolutely insane.

Per Unofficial Networks, the strange, though equally fascinating, clip took place near New Haven and Richmond, Michigan. The videographer taped the event while driving down I-94’s eastbound lane. The outlet noted the difference between a tornado and a gustnado.

Compared to a tornado, which is a funnel that connects with both clouds and the ground, a gustnado occurs when a “storm downdraft creates a significant wind event that has not started rotation or connection to the storm cloud.”

Basically, the gustnado is similar to the way water eddies off of a boat’s wake as it makes a turn. So rather than it being its own event, it comes as a result of strong storm drafts.

Additionally, tornadoes typically pose more danger to humans and commercial and natural structures alike. However, the outlet reported that a gustnado can also cause a severe amount of damage.

Firenado Spawned by Los Angeles Wildfires Even More Terrifying Than Michigan Gustnado

As threatening as the gustnado above appears, it pales in comparison to a firenado, one of which actually spurred as a result of a California wildfire earlier last month. The footage, captured by KTLA 5, shows the moment individual several individual fires conjoined, resulting in a sky-high swirl of flames. The spinning orange vortex was a side effect of the Sam Fire. And while it represented one of several raging blazes at the time, firefighters put out the flames several weeks ago.

When the firenado originally broke out, the nightmarish funnel spanned an area of about 150 acres. As a result, trees and other natural elements were completely scorched, a disheartening, though increasingly common phenomenon amid the current climate crisis.

More than 200 firefighters were on scene to try and put out the firenado and the Sam Fire overall, and, despite the firenado at the time, they initially reported “good progress.”

Unfortunately, unlike wildfires and the above firenado, humans really have no way to battle weather events like tornadoes and gustnados. Instead, we’re forced to bear whatever consequences result from these often devasting natural disasters and pick up whatever it leaves behind.

Aside from wildfires, California, unlike Michigan is stuck battling several other natural disasters. Wildfires continue to burn in Northern California while recent downpours in the south have caused major mudslides. Further, on Tuesday evening, the coastal state also experienced a minor earthquake. And though it didn’t cause any major damage, it still managed to knock picture frames and other small items off of shelves and walls in many homes.

Comments / 12

Related
Outsider.com

California’s Mosquito Fire Grows to More Than 73,000 Acres

The California Mosquito Fire became the state’s largest wildfire of the year last week. Already, it has forced tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes with the little they could carry with them. Now, the blaze has grown to more than 73,000 acres. It currently holds at 21% contained, but new weather reports suggest the fire might hit a “speed bump” over the weekend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

How to track fall bird migration across Michigan

Fall foliage maps aren’t the only way to track the change of seasons across Michigan. With fall bird migration currently reaching peak numbers, live migration maps on the website BirdCast provide a real-time look as billions of birds wing their way south across the U.S. en route to their winter homes in the tropics.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Richmond, MI
Outsider.com

Alaska Resident Fires Shots at Problem Bear After It Kills Dozens of Turkeys

It appears that a problematic bear up in Alaska is causing some serious problems after it went on a rampage and killed turkeys. The bear apparently has been away from the Matanuska River for a bit. Yet a report from KTUU indicates that it came back on Thursday night. The animal finds its way into turkey pens run by Polaris Hatchery. Don Dyer, who owns the hatchery and also started mapping out the attacks, would say that the bear moved through an 8-foot-tall woven-wire horse fence easily. Yep, the bear just bore through it without any issues at all.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Mudslides#Unofficial Networks#Actua
lansingcitypulse.com

And the winners are ... best Michigan Roads for color

FRIDAY, Sept. 16 — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors are predicted to start Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association of Michigan compiled the statewide list of “don’t miss” local roads.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
fox2detroit.com

4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals

FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Subaru, Michigan Humane offering pet adoptions at Detroit Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show officially opens to the public today at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, the first since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees may notice things are a bit different from previous editions, but one element returning isn’t even car-related: it’s adoptable dogs.
DETROIT, MI
Kyle Schepperley

Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern Michigan

The Blocks 1969 Cessna 150J(NamUs) On July 4, 1977, John Block and his wife Jean, departed the Macomb Airport in New Haven, Michigan in their Cessna 150 airplane. The couple were headed to see their sons for the holiday and had planned on landing at the Lost Creek Sky Ranch Airport in Luzerne, Michigan according to MichiganMysteries.com. The couple never made it north and are still missing 45 years later.
NEW HAVEN, MI
WILX-TV

STUDY: People have rare chance of catching disease found in Michigan deer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study has found that people could possibly contract a disease that spreads through deer. Early Antlerless firearms hunting season starts Sunday and Monday in Michigan. On Friday, a new study out of Canada suggested people, although not likely, could get Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). It is a deadly neurological condition that can be spread from deer to deer.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Amazing Northern Lights photo was bucket-list chance for Michigan photographer

EMPIRE, MI - Sometimes when you’re a photographer, the chance to capture a bucket-list Northern Lights photo pops up unexpectedly during an already-packed schedule. Tyler Leipprandt, founder of Michigan Sky Media, felt this skywatching pull earlier this month. He’d just come home from a trip out West and had a day or two of downtime before his planned trip to St. Ignace to take pictures of the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

559K+
Followers
61K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy