ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR Kansas Speedway, Bubba Wallace Silences Doubters, Kevin Harvick Needs a Win: Sunday Money from Marty Smith

By Dustin Schutte
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXmaD_0hvMADrk00

With his index finger on his lips, Bubba Wallace quieted his critics on Sunday at Kansas Speedway, taking the checkered flag at the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday. For the second time in his NASCAR Cup Series career, Wallace entered victory lane.

It was a huge accomplishment for the 28-year-old driver. It also marked a sweep at Kansas Speedway for the No. 45 car, with Kurt Busch winning the AdventHealth 400 in May.

With two races in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in the rearview mirror, drivers turn their attention to this weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

In this week’s edition of Sunday Money, Marty Smith reflects on Wallace’s big win at Kansas, the pressure on Kevin Harvick and the potential to see fireworks at Bristol on Saturday night.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kakWVe-pLcc

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NASCAR | Bubba Wallace Silences Doubters | Kevin Harvick Needs a Win | Marty Smith's Sunday Money (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kakWVe-pLcc)

Bubba Wallace Shuts Up the Doubters

Bubba Wallace exited the No. 45 car in victory lane on Sunday with an enormous weight lifted off his shoulders. The 28-year-old driver had just one NASCAR Cup Series victory in his career — a rain-shortened win at Talladega Superspeedway in 2021.

Marty talked about the relief Wallace felt after the win, saying he “shut up the doubters.”

“[Wallace] Took the lead with 70 laps to go and held on — that included a pit cycle. He goes to victory lane for the second time in his career,” Marty said. “The other time, of course, was a victory in a rain-shortened event — not this time.

“I thought it was really interesting what he said in the aftermath. No. 1, sorry haters. No. 2, I feel relief — it’s always interesting to me when victors feel relief over elation.”

Pressure on Kevin Harvick

The first two races of the playoffs have not been kind to Kevin Harvick. A fire inside the car ended his day at the Cook Out Southern 500. Last weekend, the No. 4 car slammed into the wall on Lap 33, resulting in another early exit.

Now, Harvick must win at Bristol in order to make it to the second stage of NASCAR’s playoffs.

“Kevin Harvick has to win the race. The No. 4 car pulled off back-to-back wins late in the regular season to enter the playoff race — they’ve had a very difficult time in the first two events of the playoff itself,” Marty said.

“Rodney Childers and Kevin Harvick are a formidable pair. They are very frustrated right now, but they have the ability to reel them off. They’re run of those teams that can catch it and then they run with it.”

Fireworks at Bristol?

Anything can happen when the lights come on at Bristol Motor Speedway. And with so much on the line Saturday night, Marty expects to see a lot of action on the racetrack.

“It’s going to be a really interesting race. It’s probably going to be extremely physical. So much is on the line for so many. There’s not gonna be any friendships, and that includes teammates. Buckle up tight, there’s gonna be some fireworks in East Tennessee.”

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. CT start time. It should be a fun one.

Comments / 4

Joe Nelson
3d ago

Bubba did not silence the doubters his boss Denny Hamlin in the end was just Racing for a second so Bubba could get a win that looked legitimate when in reality it was not.

Reply(1)
5
steelworker
3d ago

more Bubba articles than any other driver. so sick of this. running 25 place all season then winning 1 race does not make you a champion. how about a article how he missed the playoffs AGAIN !!!!!!!

Reply
2
Related
Outsider.com

Florida Man Drowns Following Horrific Alligator Attack

A man died in Florida following an alligator attack. He drowned to death after being attacked. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was recovered back in May on the 31st. The medical examiner has officially declared the cause of death to be drowning. The Largo police believe that the man was searching for frisbees from the lake that he could exchange for money.
LARGO, FL
FanSided

NASCAR: Possible Kurt Busch replacement emerges

Should Kurt Busch not return for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, would Tyler Reddick replace him? Apparently 23XI Racing have someone else in mind. Kurt Busch is still facing an uncertain future in the NASCAR Cup Series, as he has not been behind the wheel of 23XI Racing’s #45 Toyota since his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway left him with concussion-like symptoms back in July.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Rodney Childers
Autoweek.com

NASCAR’s Round of 12 is Set as Chris Buescher Wins at Bristol

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were eliminated after Bristol Saturday night. Chris Buescher scored his second career Cup win, his first coming the rain shortened race at Pocono in 2016. Buescher is the series 19th different winner in 2022 tying a record dating back to 2001.
BRISTOL, TN
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Austin Dillon Explains His Relationship with New RCR Teammate Kyle Busch

Amid all of the NASCAR drama that is the Kyle Busch X RCR signing – Austin Dillon spoke about his relationship with Rowdy. Some folks might think of Busch as hotheaded and impatient. It could be just how his competitiveness comes out. Dillon has known Busch for a long time now, and even when the two families didn’t get along – Dillon wasn’t so sure about writing off Busch like that.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Bristol playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The opening round, the round of 16, of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is set to conclude this Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Nascar Kansas Speedway#Bristol Motor Speedway#Javascript
NBC Sports

Bristol Cup cutoff race results, driver points

It was the first points victory as a team owner for Brad Keselowski, who joined Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing this season. The victory by the No. 17 Ford was the first for the team since July 1, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Buescher, who won for...
BRISTOL, TN
Outsider.com

WATCH: Texas Police Use Tow Truck to Haul 400-Pound Alligator Out of Neighborhood

OK, so imagine you are just driving around the neighborhood in Texas for some relaxation when you come across an alligator. Now, this is not your normal, run-of-the-mill gator. No way. This bad boy is weighing 400 pounds and going wherever the heck he wants to go. In this viral video, you can see him wandering around and looking for something. Maybe he’s looking for food.
KATY, TX
Outsider.com

WATCH: Luke Combs Chugs Beer Like an Absolute Boss Before ‘College GameDay’ Appearance

If you tuned into ESPN’s College GameDay show on Saturday morning, then you got a chance to see Luke Combs on there. Just before he popped on the show with Lee Corso and Pat McAfee, among others, Combs met up with a fan. Yeah, this fan had an idea. So, Luke happens to take a beer and chug it down like an absolute boss. He was taking this beer and downing it very quickly. There was no hesitation from him as you can tell in this video. The show originated in Appalachian State and fans were camped out for hours ahead of the show. Combs was the guest picker on there so that’s why he was making an early house call to the ESPN set.
BOONE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher

There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Fans Highly Concerned Over His Appearance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made his way to the podium Thursday ahead of his team’s Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Brady’s mouth was moving, but fans were solely focused on his appearance. The 45-year-old, who has continued to defy father time, might finally be showing glimpses of aging, according to fans.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Leopard Divebombs From Tree to Ferociously Take Down Impala: VIDEO

Lee Fuller of Lee Fuller Safari has been hosting safaris tours in Africa for a long time. However, even 22 years into the business he knows well that the outdoors – and nature in general – can still bring some unexpected surprises. This is exactly what happened recently during a safari when Fuller caught sight of a moment he calls the “best sighting” he has seen over his career.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

559K+
Followers
61K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy