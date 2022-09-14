HOUSTON – Three teens were shot after an unknown person opened fire at a huge teen party at an Airbnb. The incident happened at Bridge Meadows at around midnight. According to police, a disturbance occurred that led to an unknown person open fire at a large teen party in an Airbnb house. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot and transported in stable condition. The third teen was taken to Houston Northwest Hospital and was later taken by Life Flight to the medical center. The suspect quickly fled the location.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO