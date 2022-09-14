Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Golf Courses In The WoodlandsCosmo K.The Woodlands, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
San Antonio car clubs talk street racing stigmas this Mexican Independence Day
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's a tradition, every September 16, car clubs from around the city gather to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, cruising the streets as a way to pay homage to their heritage. But the meet-ups have been mistaken as takeovers, that's when people decide to race in the...
Three teens shot at huge party in Airbnb
HOUSTON – Three teens were shot after an unknown person opened fire at a huge teen party at an Airbnb. The incident happened at Bridge Meadows at around midnight. According to police, a disturbance occurred that led to an unknown person open fire at a large teen party in an Airbnb house. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot and transported in stable condition. The third teen was taken to Houston Northwest Hospital and was later taken by Life Flight to the medical center. The suspect quickly fled the location.
Find out how you could get up to $30,000 towards buying a home in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Great news for people in the market to buy a new home in San Antonio as new homebuyer assistance programs just launched could cover up to $30,000 toward a new home. The San Antonio Board of Realtors have partnered with Down Payment Resource to provide programs...
Save on SOLAR with Roof Fix
A solar roof can save you a lot in the long run. Joining us to tell us more about solar roofing and why you should make the switch are Duane Charping and Carl Stoneking from Roof Fix. Roof Fix. 10537 Gulfdale St. (210) 454-2400.
Silver Alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old woman. Frances Simmons was last seen Thursday at the 3700 block of Orrell Court, Austin, Texas at around 11 a.m. She was driving a silver 2013 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate, CBZ7873. Simmons has reddish-gray...
This weekend calls for sunny skies, hot and humid
SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. Hot & humid. Highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s. A small chance of a pop up shower or two during the afternoon/evening. Coverage very low. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. Sunday. A...
TxDOT launches Save Me with a Seat Campaign
SAN ANTONIO – Texas Department of Transportation rolled out its Save Me with a Seat campaign to educate parents on child car seat safety. The campaign kicked off in San Antonio with representatives from TX-Dot and DPS on hand. The announcement features the campaign’s interactive digital truck which left...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
Bexar County deputy gives horse popular 'Edgar' haircut
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) horse named Vicente is showing off his new haircut known as the ‘Edgar’ cut. An "Edgar" haircut is essentially a bowl cut with a high-fade and is popular among Latino men. "Deputy Ashley Martinez gave her mount,...
Rammstein: Boys from Berlin set to invade San Antonio
The most extreme pyro-theatrical spectacle in live music is about to come our way!. Rammstein brings its first ever full-scale North American stadium tour to San Antonio on Saturday, September 17 at The Alamodome. The Berlin sextet will be performing material spanning their eight-album discography, including songs from this year's rapturously received Zeit.
Open house for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway set for Sunday
SAN ANTONIO - The open house for our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway took place Saturday. There is going to be another open house on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There are a limited number of raffle tickets, with all the proceeds going to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Used car prices down, but still way higher than pre-pandemic
SAN ANTONIO - Used car prices are finally starting to drop after skyrocketing during the pandemic. Right now, a used car will cost you nearly $1,500 less compared to the peak back in January. According to local dealers, prices are beginning to level out, but if you’re waiting to buy...
OLLU opens food pantry for students, west side community
SAN ANTONIO -- A local university is making sure no one goes hungry on campus. Our Lady of the Lake University, located off SW 24th Street, has opened a food pantry in connection with the 80th anniversary of the Worden School of Social Service. The food pantry is mainly for students, but can also be used by staff, faculty and the community.
Conservatives, politicians and media stars convene near Houston to “win the culture war"
THE WOODLANDS — The worship space at Grace Woodlands church was peppered with red MAGA hats on Saturday, as young adults gathered to hear from leading conservatives often seen on Fox News. In the hallways, a few people pushed strollers and others weaved through the crowd to get to...
Woman shot by an unknown suspect while at overnight party on Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot by an unknown suspect while she was at a party on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to the TA Truck stop at the intersection of IH-10 E and Foster Road at around 3:49 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a...
High School Football Scores and Highlights!
SAN ANTONIO - Key matchups in our 4th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
Some San Antonio districts will make Election Day a holiday amid safety concerns
Amid security concerns, Bexar County officials are asking school leaders to consider making November 8—Election Day—a holiday or teacher work day. Two of San Antonio's largest districts have already made the call. Northside ISD was the first district to make Election Day a holiday at the end of...
Four people transferred to hospital following major vehicle crash on the West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Three vehicles were involved in a major crash on the West Side. According to the police, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on West Commerce Street near Highway 151 and Callaghan Road. Police say four individuals were transferred to a nearby hospital. Their Conditions are...
Couple identified from alleged murder-suicide on the East Side
SAN ANTONIO – The couple has been identified from the murder-suicide Thursday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Burleson Street close to downtown San Antonio. The husband, 43-year-old Carlos Bautista, and the wife, 43-year-old Yolanda Gisela Lopez, were arguing when Bautista shot Lopez...
