ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Three teens shot at huge party in Airbnb

HOUSTON – Three teens were shot after an unknown person opened fire at a huge teen party at an Airbnb. The incident happened at Bridge Meadows at around midnight. According to police, a disturbance occurred that led to an unknown person open fire at a large teen party in an Airbnb house. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot and transported in stable condition. The third teen was taken to Houston Northwest Hospital and was later taken by Life Flight to the medical center. The suspect quickly fled the location.
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Save on SOLAR with Roof Fix

A solar roof can save you a lot in the long run. Joining us to tell us more about solar roofing and why you should make the switch are Duane Charping and Carl Stoneking from Roof Fix. Roof Fix. 10537 Gulfdale St. (210) 454-2400.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
news4sanantonio.com

Silver Alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old woman. Frances Simmons was last seen Thursday at the 3700 block of Orrell Court, Austin, Texas at around 11 a.m. She was driving a silver 2013 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate, CBZ7873. Simmons has reddish-gray...
AUSTIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

This weekend calls for sunny skies, hot and humid

SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. Hot & humid. Highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s. A small chance of a pop up shower or two during the afternoon/evening. Coverage very low. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. Sunday. A...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

TxDOT launches Save Me with a Seat Campaign

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Department of Transportation rolled out its Save Me with a Seat campaign to educate parents on child car seat safety. The campaign kicked off in San Antonio with representatives from TX-Dot and DPS on hand. The announcement features the campaign’s interactive digital truck which left...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
SCHERTZ, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovative Lasers
news4sanantonio.com

Bexar County deputy gives horse popular 'Edgar' haircut

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) horse named Vicente is showing off his new haircut known as the ‘Edgar’ cut. An "Edgar" haircut is essentially a bowl cut with a high-fade and is popular among Latino men. "Deputy Ashley Martinez gave her mount,...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rammstein: Boys from Berlin set to invade San Antonio

The most extreme pyro-theatrical spectacle in live music is about to come our way!. Rammstein brings its first ever full-scale North American stadium tour to San Antonio on Saturday, September 17 at The Alamodome. The Berlin sextet will be performing material spanning their eight-album discography, including songs from this year's rapturously received Zeit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Open house for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway set for Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - The open house for our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway took place Saturday. There is going to be another open house on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There are a limited number of raffle tickets, with all the proceeds going to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Used car prices down, but still way higher than pre-pandemic

SAN ANTONIO - Used car prices are finally starting to drop after skyrocketing during the pandemic. Right now, a used car will cost you nearly $1,500 less compared to the peak back in January. According to local dealers, prices are beginning to level out, but if you’re waiting to buy...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
news4sanantonio.com

OLLU opens food pantry for students, west side community

SAN ANTONIO -- A local university is making sure no one goes hungry on campus. Our Lady of the Lake University, located off SW 24th Street, has opened a food pantry in connection with the 80th anniversary of the Worden School of Social Service. The food pantry is mainly for students, but can also be used by staff, faculty and the community.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Couple identified from alleged murder-suicide on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The couple has been identified from the murder-suicide Thursday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Burleson Street close to downtown San Antonio. The husband, 43-year-old Carlos Bautista, and the wife, 43-year-old Yolanda Gisela Lopez, were arguing when Bautista shot Lopez...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy