Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
Second Annual Fest-of-All coming in Lakewood
The second annual multicultural food and music festival called Lakewood’s Fest-Of-All returns on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Lakewood Center in the large parking area south of El Torito and west of Target. Representing the wide variety of cultures which Lakewood is proud to have...
localocnews.com
Celebrate women at the Cypress Women’s Conference on October 26, 2022
Join us as we celebrate women at the 2022 Cypress Women’s Conference! This year we have multiple dynamic speakers and a variety of inspirational topics for all. The City is honored to have Captain Jessica O’Brien, Commanding Officer, NAVWPNSTA Seal Beach as the Keynote Speaker as well as Sergeant Olivas from the Cypress Police Department, Boeing 777 American Airlines Pilot, Trisha Rintoul, FOX LA TV Reporter, Hailey Winslow, and Founder and CEO of JM Clark & Company, Joan M. Clark, present to share their stories of inspiration regarding women following different career paths.
localocnews.com
Boaters join community science project to restore native oyster species in Alamitos Bay
This project is a collaborative effort between Orange County Coastkeeper, a nonprofit protecting clean water, and the Long Beach Yacht Club. This is the second consecutive year collecting Olympia oyster larvae from Alamitos Bay. Long Beach boaters will retrieve strings of oyster shells after they’ve been suspended in Alamitos Bay...
localocnews.com
OC Community Foundation Hosts Giving Day on Sept. 21 for Youth-Oriented Charities
On September 21, Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Igniting Potential, a collaborative online Giving Day which aims to raise $300,000 for 18 local nonprofits serving Orange County youth. According to OCCF, a study just released by the National Center for Education Statistics shows that over the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
Exchange Club, City Officials Recognize 2022 Lifeguard of the Year
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Lakewood ‘Thank a Servicemember’ returns for 9th year
Nearly 38,000 members of our Armed Forces overseas have received a very special thank you from Lakewood residents, schools, businesses and community groups since the start of the city’s Thank a Servicemember campaign in 2014. With Sept. 11 as the campaign kickoff date, writing a heartfelt note or letter...
localocnews.com
Skylark Lecture series to begin with UCLA astronomer
Orange Coast College’s Planetarium is introducing a new monthly lecture series that will be open to the public, featuring guests discussing popular topics in astronomy and space science. The Skylark series will debut on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. with a lecture by Dr. Abhimat Gautam, an astronomer...
localocnews.com
Seven day local weather forecast for September 18 through September 25
Seven day local weather forecast for September 18 through September 25. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 18 through September 25. Sunday: Patchy drizzle and fog before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Sunday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Donation of $106 Million to Hoag is Largest Single Gift in Its History
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history: $106 million from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials said the unprecedented gift will be used to significantly expand the hospital’s world-class health care research and treatment capabilities as it steadily climbs into the ranks of America’s top medical institutions.
localocnews.com
UC STEM residential program for middle and high school students extended for five more years
Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) today announced that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1299. This legislation continues the University of California (UC) California State Summer School for Mathematics & Science residential program, known as COSMOS, offered to middle and high school aged students with an aptitude for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). COSMOS has had tremendous success in educating young minds who display academic excellence and fostering their skills to better prepare them for the competitive workforce of the 21st century. Under SB 1299, COSMOS will continue to operate at UC campuses for another five more years.
localocnews.com
A transient assaulted a Santa Ana business owner and got away on her bike
On 8/27/2022 at approximately 8:45AM, a business owner observed a female transient who frequently loiters the property in the business parking lot. When asked to leave, she became confrontational and assaulted the victim. The suspect subsequently fled from the scene on her bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to please...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Film Festival Announces Cinematic Schedule and Honors Program
The Newport Beach Film Festival, recognized as one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States, has announced its schedule of films for this year’s 23rd annual cinematic celebration taking place October 13 through 20 at movie theaters in Newport Beach and Costa Mesa. More than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Sept. 15
Week four begins with a full slate of Thursday night games. High school coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores and then check back later for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County. THURSDAY, SEPT. 15.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 18, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 18, 2022:. Patchy drizzle and fog before 11am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to...
localocnews.com
Amtrak invites the community to a track safety event in Fullerton
Amtrak, in conjunction with California Operation Lifesaver, BNSF, Caltrans, the Fullerton Train Museum, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, Metrolink, and the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society is hosting a Track Safety Community Event during Rail Safety Week at the Fullerton Train Museum. The free rail safety event will offer local communities the opportunity to meet railroad workers, tour equipment and learn about the importance of rail safety.
localocnews.com
Cypress Council Member Frances Marquez again amazes and astounds
After two moves to censure her that did not rise to actual censure, after a third move that resulted in her censure — the first censure ever of a Cypress Council Member — Cypress Council Member Frances Marquez will be the subject of a censure discussion yet again at the September 26 regular Council meeting.
localocnews.com
Seal Beach City Council District 1 candidate Chris DeSanto releases additional statement
My name is Chris DeSanto, and I am writing to you as I run for Seal Beach City Council in 2022. Thank you so much for taking the time to learn more about me, and my campaign. As a rather sentimental guy, I appreciate the value of time. And that you would spend a piece of your life with me, means more than you will ever know.
localocnews.com
A hit and run suspected arrested by the SAPD died at a local hospital
On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 1:45 PM, Santa Ana Police Officers responded to the area of 1800 N. Broadway regarding a hit & run traffic collision. A white van was observed fleeing the scene southbound on Broadway. An officer observed the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it. The suspect failed to yield to officers and a pursuit ensued.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran holds on for win over Laguna Beach in ‘home’ opener
Crean Lutheran wide receiver Ty Benefield celebrates his third touchdown catch of the first quarter. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Crean Lutheran quarterback Gavin Rogers threw a career-high five touchdowns passes but the Saints had to hold off a stubborn Laguna Beach team before defeating the Breakers 35-27 in non-league Friday night at Crean Lutheran High.
localocnews.com
Undefeated Crean Lutheran football team plays Laguna Beach Friday in campus stadium
A look at one side of Saints Stadium. There are bleachers on both sides. (Photo courtesy Crean Lutheran athletics). Crean Lutheran High School’s football team will play its first home game of the season Friday night vs. Laguna Beach in its on-campus stadium, Coach Rick Curtis said Thursday. Bleachers...
Comments / 0