Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel
The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
Lady Louise Windsor: What is the rare eye condition she was born with?
Lady Louise Windsor was pushed back under the nation’s spotlight this week after her recent A-level success saw her earn a place at St Andrews University in Scotland.Louise, 18, who is the Queen’s granddaughter and daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will study English at the same university as her older cousin, Prince William, who graduated from prestigious institution in 2005.Louise has made a number of public appearances over the past few months, most recently accompanying her parents and her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, to the swimming events at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.She also took...
Camilla recounts shoe mishap on wedding day which made Queen laugh
The Queen Consort has shared a personal memory of the Queen who saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on Camilla’s wedding day.Speaking in a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla also described the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” but also how her gaze could be a little withering if you “dare question” her equestrian knowledge.The Queen Consort, who had known the monarch for decades, said the Queen had a clear demarcation between her public duties and private life and her summer breaks at Balmoral in Scotland were a moment for “her enjoyment”.Her tribute to her mother-in-law was aired...
Who is Samuel Chatto? Queen’s great nephew is 29th in line to the throne
The British line of succession is a fascinating one. From King Charles III to the Duke of Wales, there are plenty of royal family members who are in line for the throne and one of them is the late Queen’s great nephew, Samuel Chatto.Samuel, better known as Sam, is the son of former British actor Daniel Satto and Lady Sarah Chatto, who is the only daughter of the late Countess of Snowdon, Princess Margaret. As of 2022, Sam and his 23-year-old brother Arthur are in the 29th and 30th spots in the British line of succession.Both royals, along with...
Queen lying-in-state: Celebrities who visited the coffin, from David Beckham to Tilda Swinton and Susanna Reid
David Beckham and Susanna Reid were among the celebrities to have visited the Queen lying-in-state. The last mourners to see the Queen’s coffin have now left Westminster Hall, with her four-day lying-in-state coming to a close on Monday (19 September) as the UK prepares to bid farewell to its monarch of 70 years.A number of celebrities joined the queue to pay their respects to the late royal and see her coffin prior to it being transported to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service at 11am on Monday (19 September).Tilda Swinton was spotted among the thousands of people to see...
Prince William Gives an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Corgis: 'Spoiled Rotten, I'm Sure.'
Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis are in good hands! During a surprise walk about on Saturday, Prince William, confirmed the news to a royal watcher who asked about the status of the monarch’s dogs. “I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," he told the mourner...
‘The crown of ice melting’: Former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy shares poem to mark Queen’s death
Former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy, who was appointed to the position by the Queen in 2009, has written a poem about the late monarch’s death.The poem, titled Daughter, has been released on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. Hundreds of dignitaries are due to attend the service at Westminster Abbey, with leaders from around the world among the 2,000-strong congregation.Duffy’s work references the Queen’s coffin being carried by a hearse from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, and the lowering of Union flags around the country as a mark of respect.It includes lines about the public coming...
Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor ‘earns near minimum wage working at garden centre’
The Queen’s granddaughter has spent the summer working a near minimum wage job at a garden centre, according to reports.Lady Louise Windsor, who is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, took the job while awaiting her A-level results, which yesterday earned her a place to study English at St Andrews University in Scotland this autumn.She will follow in the footsteps of her older cousin, Prince William, by attending the university, from where he graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in Geography and met his now wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.A shopper at the garden centre...
