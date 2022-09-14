Read full article on original website
Related
Pro-Oz Group Releases Ad Black Democrats Fear Could Cost Fetterman Election
One Democratic organizer said it could have the same effect on Black voters as Hillary Clinton's "super predators" comment in 2016.
Fox News
Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman
Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
Dr. Oz Throws Trump Under Bus, Says He Would Have Certified Biden's Election
Donald Trump isn’t going to like this, but Dr. Mehmet Oz admits he would have approved certifying Joe Biden as president had he been in office in 2021. Although the former president pushed Oz towards running for the Pennsylvania Senate seat that previously belonged to outgoing Republican Pat Toomey, Oz apparently doesn’t believe Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fetterman torched for saying ‘poorer’ people, ‘minorities’ less likely to have ID to vote: ‘Completely racist'
Conservatives on Twitter responded forcefully to a clip in which Pennsylvania Lt. Governor and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman claimed that ID shouldn’t be required to vote because "poorer" people and "people of color" are "less likely to have their ID." Critics accused Fetterman’s own comments of being...
CNN's SE Cupp says Dem candidate Fetterman given a ‘total pass’ from the press in Senate race against Oz
S.E. Cupp, a self-proclaimed conservative and CNN contributor who often focuses on criticizing former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party as a whole, took a surprising stance during a "S.E. Cupp: Unfiltered" a webisode uploaded to CNN.com Wednesday. In her monologue, she defended GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz...
Below average, Joe: Photos show small crowd at Biden and Fetterman Labor Day rally
A small group of supporters gathered in Pennsylvania for a rally hosted by President Joe Biden and Senate candidate John Fetterman on Monday as the president sought to seize on recent party wins to gain momentum ahead of the November election.
Trump Reportedly Now Fuming He Endorsed Dr. Oz For Senate
Former President Donald Trump is increasingly upset he endorsed former TV personality Mehmet Oz to run for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, sources have told Rolling Stone. He’s going to “f**king lose” unless something drastically changes, Trump has complained about his pick, two sources who have discussed November’s midterm elections with Trump told the publication.
RELATED PEOPLE
Brit Hume: Legitimate Doubts Have Been Raised About Whether John Fetterman Is In A Position To Hold The Office Of Senator
Brit Hume, Senior political analyst for Fox News Channel joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the state of the closely watched Penvioanna Senate race between LT. Governor John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz. Brit gave his analysis by saying,. “Well, as a rule, guy. And past campaigns that I’ve...
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
Trump’s most unhinged speech yet and what we learned in Pennsylvania about the midterms
Over the weekend, your reporter headed to Northeast Pennsylvania for former president Donald Trump’s first rally since the FBI searched his home in Mar-a-Lago in Wilkes-Barre. Shortly before that, The Independent went to a Pennsylvania Democratic Party office opening in Scranton– aptly located on Biden street, given the president’s Scranton roots–with Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Democrats’ nominee for governor.Pennsylvania is, of course, one of the biggest battlegrounds. Mr Trump notably filed more than 40 lawsuits in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to dispute the results, which Mr Shapiro successfully fought back, making him a big target during the rally. One...
Fetterman's press secretary tweeted she was 'mortified' to be American, made insensitive remarks on minorities
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman's campaign press secretary said she was "mortified to be an American" after the 2016 presidential election and shared potentially insensitive remarks about Africans and Indians in past posts shared to social media. In a series of tweets, most of which stem from her time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democrats meddle in another key GOP primary, but this time Republican PAC spends big to offset their effort
Democrats are once again interfering in a GOP primary election, meddling in New Hampshire's Senate race to boost the candidate they view as easier to beat in the general election, but this time a Republican group is spending on the airwaves to offset the Democrats' gamble. According to reports, the...
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race
With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
Latest Poll: Trump vs Biden 2.0 in PA, Biden’s Home State
Emerson College has conducted a new poll in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Among their questions, between Biden and Trump, which would win PA today? Here’s what they found.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Donald Trump: What we learned from his rally in Pennsylvania
Donald Trump has called President Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" at his first rally since the FBI searched his Florida resort for sensitive files. Speaking to thousands of supporters in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the ex-president accused Mr Biden of weaponising the FBI against him. The raid was "one of...
President Biden and former President Trump make appearances in Pennsylvania ahead of midterms
President Biden made his third trip to Pennsylvania this past week, and former President Donald Trump also appeared in Pennsylvania over the weekend for his first rally since the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Tanya Rivero to discuss these trips and what they signify.
Trump Arrives for Pennsylvania Rally Under Pressure
The former president is set to stump for his endorsed candidates including Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, who are floundering in polls in the state.
Ted Cruz says every 2024 GOP presidential hopeful is biding their time until the former president formally weighs in on running again: 'The whole world will change depending on what Donald Trump decides'
Ted Cruz says nobody knows what Donald Trump really plans to do regarding a 2024 presidential run. Until they do, playing it safe beats being sorry.
Comments / 0