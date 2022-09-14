ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

More Yakima homes contaminated with PFAS, residents feeling frustrated

YAKIMA -- "You just feel like you're sitting in silence and that you're forgotten," Melissa Brewer said, a resident affected by the PFAS contamination. In the last few months, the U.S. military has sampled more drinking water wells near the Yakima Training Center. Now, they say they've found 24 wells...
Homeowners with PFAS contamination have to depend on bottled water

YAKIMA-- "We were not informed, we did not know there was any problem or possible problem with the water," Heidi McGrew said. Heidi McGrew lives in one of the 31 homes that have just been confirmed by the us military to be connected to a water well contaminated with a dangerous chemical known as PFAS.
Company Executive Charged Over Tainted Fruit Juice

A federal grand jury in Yakima, Washington, returned an indictment charging a Washington woman and her now-closed company with manufacturing and distributing tainted fruit juice and deceiving customers about the contaminated products. The indictment alleges that Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside, Washington, and her company, Valley Processing Inc., conspired...
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots

The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
Feds: Sunnyside Woman Indicted for Selling Rotten Juice

(Yakima, WA) -- The US Attorney's Office has indicted a Sunnyside business owner after she's accused of selling and lying about rotten juice. A federal grand jury returned an Indictment charging 80-year-old Mary Ann Bliesner, with twelve felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing Inc. which was also charged in the Indictment.
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%

The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found

YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
Yakima police announce major seizure of illegal weapons from cartel

YAKIMA -- Yakima police are announcing a major bust after finding and seizing an armory of illegal weapons from a cartel. They say the operation was a team-up with Homeland Security and the ATF. YPD says while serving a search warrant, they found the large weapons cache and seized 27...
Yakima woman looking to raise awareness for suicide

A woman in Yakima is looking to bring light to the issue of suicide after losing her son 4 years ago. In 2009, she adopted a young boy named Collin, and brought so much love and joy into the Osman family. Collin was adopted by the Osman family when he...
Struggle to fill Yakima Valley job openings continues

In-person interactions were plentiful and a large meeting room was filled with 48 employers and about 200 potential employees as the South Central Workforce Council hosted its Sept. 8 job fair at the Yakima Convention Center. But a closer look at the businesses and agencies participating in the job fair...
Search Continues for 4-Year-Old Boy Missing a Week From Yakima Park

Family and community volunteers continue to search for 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who was last seen a week ago at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Lucian's family is asking for more volunteers to help as law enforcement search and rescue teams have scaled back their efforts. Lucian, who has autism, was...
South Third Street homicide memorial

Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide. Yakima police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide Thursday night on South Third Street. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For...
