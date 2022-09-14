Read full article on original website
keranews.org
Why one Texas city is renaming itself Bacon City this weekend
I love comedian Jim Gaffigan’s take on Bacon – he calls it “the most beautiful thing on earth.” He says: “You want to know how good bacon is? To improve other foods, they wrap it in bacon. And those bits of bacon! Bits of bacon are like the fairy dust of the food community. You don’t like this baked potato? (Sprinkles bacon bits). Now it’s your favorite part of the meal.”
newschannel6now.com
Hometown Pride Tour: Clay Co. Pioneer Reunion kicks off
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 91st annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion kicked off in Henrietta on Thursday. The three-day event features rodeos, parades, entertainment, food and more. It’s almost a century old and Denise Shoemaker, chairman of the nine-person board, said it holds a lot of history. They...
Just Jeri: Half a Century in Lawton/Ft. Sill Oklahoma
Wow, when you say it like that, it seems that I have been here forever! 50 years as a resident of Lawton, Oklahoma. (with the exception of a crazy time when I thought I could live somewhere else! Came to my senses and right back home!) My dad was in...
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top tattoo parlors in Texas, North Texas home to 2 of top 10
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tattoos are a form of very permanent artistry on people’s bodies. It can be as important as cultural tattoos with deep-rooted meaning or even as simple as someone getting a Hello Kitty tattoo on their ankle just because they lost a bet in fantasy football.
Bacon City, USA, takes over downtown Vernon
Wright's Brand Bacon is celebrating 100 years, and in doing so, Vernon is now Bacon City, USA, for Friday, September 16.
kswo.com
Greyhound returns to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
Plane crash in Arizona takes lives of Texas business owners
A Texas contractor and his wife have died in a plane crash in a remote area north of Seligman, Arizona.
newschannel6now.com
Goodman is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Goodman is a cat who is ready to find his forever family. If you’re interested in adopting this sweet...
Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!
Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
newschannel6now.com
Summer-like temps look to continue
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 71 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 97 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 73 with clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 97 with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 72 with mostly clear skies.
kswo.com
Missing jet skier at Lake Lawtonka
MEDICINE , Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department has confirmed a man went missing on Lake Lawtonka Saturday after he fell off his jet ski without a life jacket. Police began the search around 6:30 p.m., following reports of a missing jet skier. They have identified the missing man, but...
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket won near Amarillo
Scratching seems to be the move in the month of September with the Texas lottery after several top prizes have been claimed over the first 15 days of the month.
newschannel6now.com
MSU sports roundup - Sept. 17, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the highlights from the MSU sports that were in action on Saturday.
newschannel6now.com
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 4
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the scores and highlights from week four of high school football.
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
Legalizing marijuana is a hot issue in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner
HOUSTON — One of the hottest issues in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner is access to marijuana. One candidate wants to legalize it for recreational use but the other says not so fast. Republican incumbent Sid Miller agrees that the state's medical marijuana laws should be expanded but...
Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
KOCO
California governor pays for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads
OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor of California paid for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads. "Need an abortion? California is ready to help." Oklahomans will soon see that on billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads, and the billboards were paid for by California’s governor. The advertisement will soon...
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
News Channel 25
In-Depth: Texas woman who was 6 months pregnant killed by Fentanyl overdose
WACO, Texas — Tears flow from the family of Alyssa Pastrana as they speak about the overdose that killed their daughter and her unborn baby. "I didn't know I was going to be this emotional about it all again," said Laura Fuentes. Alyssa was six months pregnant and was...
