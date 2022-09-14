ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

keranews.org

Why one Texas city is renaming itself Bacon City this weekend

I love comedian Jim Gaffigan’s take on Bacon – he calls it “the most beautiful thing on earth.” He says: “You want to know how good bacon is? To improve other foods, they wrap it in bacon. And those bits of bacon! Bits of bacon are like the fairy dust of the food community. You don’t like this baked potato? (Sprinkles bacon bits). Now it’s your favorite part of the meal.”
VERNON, TX
newschannel6now.com

Hometown Pride Tour: Clay Co. Pioneer Reunion kicks off

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 91st annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion kicked off in Henrietta on Thursday. The three-day event features rodeos, parades, entertainment, food and more. It’s almost a century old and Denise Shoemaker, chairman of the nine-person board, said it holds a lot of history. They...
HENRIETTA, TX
kswo.com

Greyhound returns to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Goodman is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Goodman is a cat who is ready to find his forever family. If you’re interested in adopting this sweet...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
MIX 92-5

Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!

Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
TEXAS STATE
newschannel6now.com

Summer-like temps look to continue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 71 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 97 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 73 with clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 97 with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 72 with mostly clear skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Missing jet skier at Lake Lawtonka

MEDICINE , Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department has confirmed a man went missing on Lake Lawtonka Saturday after he fell off his jet ski without a life jacket. Police began the search around 6:30 p.m., following reports of a missing jet skier. They have identified the missing man, but...
LAWTON, OK
KXAN

Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KOCO

California governor pays for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads

OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor of California paid for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads. "Need an abortion? California is ready to help." Oklahomans will soon see that on billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads, and the billboards were paid for by California’s governor. The advertisement will soon...
OKLAHOMA STATE

