Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Bentley Batur
It's not often that a coupe arrives as a successor to a convertible, but that's what the new Bentley Batur is to the Bacalar drop-top. The Bacalar relaunched coachbuilding at the brand's bespoke Mulliner division, and the ultra-exclusive Batur continues that tradition. The Batur is an oddity in that it...
Limited Edition Dodge Charger King Daytona Takes The Redeye To 807 HP
5th "Last Call" special edition send-off for Charger and Challenger models. Based on Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody with 807-horsepower tune. Takes inspiration from the West Coast drag racing scene in the 1960s. The seventh-generation Dodge Charger has been with us since 2011, and its retro-modern looks have come full...
CNET
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition Brings It Back Home
There is perhaps no greater auto-show stunt in history than when Jeep drove a then-new Grand Cherokee through a freaking window at Cobo Hall during the Detroit Auto Show. To celebrate this SUV's 30th birthday, Jeep isn't breaking any more glass, but it does have a special anniversary edition to show off.
Road & Track
The 2023 Range Rover Sport Is as Complex as They Come
The entire history of Land Rover has been a process of taking tractor-simple things and making them vastly more complicated. Granted, the company got a slow start in that it was basically selling some crudely built tractors called Defenders right up through the Nineties. But no more. I have just...
Comments / 0