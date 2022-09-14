Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Millsboro area on Wednesday afternoon. On September 14, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., a red 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign on westbound Beaver Dam Road at the intersection with Indian Mission Road. At the same time, a black Ford F-350 work truck was traveling northbound on Indian Mission Road approaching the intersection with Beaver Dam Road. For unknown reasons, the operator of the red F-150 proceeded into the intersection and into the travel path of the Ford F-350. As a result, the right front of the F-350 struck the left front of the F-150. The F-150 spun in a clockwise direction and came to rest on Indian Mission Road, while the F-350 traveled off the roadway and came to rest in a heavily wooded area.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO