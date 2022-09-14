Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Oregon student section apologizes to BYU fans for offensive chant
The University of Oregon's official student section issued an apology Saturday night for some fans using a profanity-laced chant during their game against BYU.
Oregon fans’ offensive chant directed at BYU fans’ religion draws rebuke from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox
Oregon Ducks football fans could be heard chanting offensive words regarding the religion of BYU Cougars football fans in Eugene, Oregon
fishduck.com
Do We Really Have to Play Boring and Blue BYU?
BYU–alternately known as Boring You Unmercifully–arrives as a wooden and waxen opponent this weekend for Our Beloved Ducks, and no, we don’t want them around any more than you want your dimwitted Aunt Mildred sitting at your Thanksgiving table two months from now. Somehow, and there must be fowl play involved, these lugubrious oafs from Utah got added to our football schedule.
deseret.com
Political debate roils South Carolina after university cancels BYU women’s basketball games
South Carolina state lawmakers are arguing over University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley’s decision to cancel a scheduled two-game series with Brigham Young University women’s basketball team. The South Carolina Freedom Caucus, which includes over a dozen state lawmakers, sent a letter to Staley...
National experts make their picks for BYU-Oregon and Utah-San Diego State. Who’s favored?
No. 12 BYU traveling to face No. 25 Oregon is one of the top games of Week 3 of the college football season, while No. 14 Utah hosts San Diego State hoping to avenge a loss last season.
ESPN
Duke Blue Devils men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer says Mike Krzyzewski truly retired, giving him 'space'
DURHAM, N.C. -- As Duke men's basketball players prepared for a recent practice, one man's absence was notable. Mike Krzyzewski was not on the sideline. Despite still holding an office on campus, Krzyzewski has not been present since his retirement as Jon Scheyer, his former assistant and a former star player who helped the team win a national title in 2010, prepares to launch a new chapter for the program.
uvureview.com
Volleyball falls to Weber State in five set thriller
The Utah Valley Wolverines fell to The Weber State Wildcats in five sets 28-26, 25-19, 10-25, 15-25, 14-16 after holding a 2-0 set lead. The beginning of the match was very competitive as both sides traded points bringing things to a 14-12 Wildcat lead. The Wolverines responded with a 9-1 run after strong serving performances from sophomore Natalie Palmer and freshman Avery Shewell. The Wildcats responded with a 6-0 run of their own which helped tie the set at 21-21. Kills from Tori Dorius and a Wildcat attack error helped seal the set for the Wolverines.
chapelboro.com
UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday
Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
upr.org
Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees' future and more on Behind the Headlines
Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), following a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its historic baseball field.
Climate Debate between Utah Congressional Candidates to be moderated by PCHS student
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) will be hosting a public debate about climate issues between Utah National House Congressmen and their challengers on September 26, […]
hebervalleyradio.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: 9/13
PROVO, Utah-Tuesday, President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of Twelve Apostles spoke at the BYU Devotional at the Marriott Center. Pres. Oaks encouraged his audience to “courageously carry out their unique mission to pursue spiritual and secular education.”. Pres. Oaks...
KSLTV
Desert farms in Utah flourish with water from shrinking Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The second driest state in the country, Utah, doesn’t contribute much water to the Colorado River as it flows from Rocky Mountain headwaters through Canyonlands National Park to Lake Powell. Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin,...
The Justice Files: ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’ features Utah case
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – They were once neighbors before a dispute over a mailbox turned them into enemies. And in the end, it cost 85-year-old Max Heino his life. It’s a story the Justice Files first reported on in 2019. And now it’s turned into an episode on the series called “Fear thy Neighbor” […]
nccu.edu
Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Assistant Professor, Dr. Brian Horton
It is with great sadness that I announce the loss of another treasured member of our Eagle community. NCCU was notified of the passing of Dr. Brian Horton, assistant professor in the Department of Music, and director of NCCU’s Jazz Studies program and the NCCU Jazz Ensemble, on Thursday, Sept. 15.
KSLTV
Utah’s own toy wooden car maker tackles new project while planning retirement
WEST JORDAN, Utah —A Utah toy maker is hanging up his cap, making way for a new generation to take up the job. “If you want to be happy, you do something for somebody else.”. Those are the words often repeated by Alton Thacker, a man who may be...
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it.
KSLTV
Davis District investigating claims that special needs student was abused at school
There is no doubt Kim Perry cares about kids. She runs an adoption business and even adopted two children of her own. So, it hurt her deeply when she recently found out what happened to one of her daughters while at school. “I get emotional every time I talk about...
Gephardt Daily
Lehi resident Neal Currey, Black Rifle Coffee owner, social media influencer dead at 42
LINDON, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Neal Anthony Currey, a social media influencer, gun advocate and owner of Black Rifle Coffee in Orem, died Saturday, his wife, Casey Currey, confirmed on Instagram. On Tuesday, she also shared a link to funeral details and an account that says...
