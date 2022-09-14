ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA Farm Service Agency director talks with agribusinesses about resources

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMwv8_0hvM8LJj00
USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently visited with students, faculty, and local elected officials at Georgia Southern University and the Georgia Grown Innovation Center to discuss the ways in which USDA supports small agribusiness owners. Special Photo

ATHENS — USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently visited with students, faculty, and local elected officials at Georgia Southern University and the Georgia Grown Innovation Center to discuss the ways in which USDA supports small agribusiness owners.

“Having the opportunity to visit the innovation center was truly remarkable,” Tripp said. “We had great conversations with producers and current business owners about how USDA may be able to provide resources to accomplish their goals. It was an excellent opportunity to highlight programs that FSA provides to support agribusiness owners as well as resources available through Rural Development, such as the Value-Added Producer Grant.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Agribusinesses#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Usda Farm Service Agency#Fsa#Rural Development
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
8K+
Followers
262
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy