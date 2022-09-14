USDA Farm Service Agency director talks with agribusinesses about resources

USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently visited with students, faculty, and local elected officials at Georgia Southern University and the Georgia Grown Innovation Center to discuss the ways in which USDA supports small agribusiness owners. Special Photo

ATHENS — USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently visited with students, faculty, and local elected officials at Georgia Southern University and the Georgia Grown Innovation Center to discuss the ways in which USDA supports small agribusiness owners.

“Having the opportunity to visit the innovation center was truly remarkable,” Tripp said. “We had great conversations with producers and current business owners about how USDA may be able to provide resources to accomplish their goals. It was an excellent opportunity to highlight programs that FSA provides to support agribusiness owners as well as resources available through Rural Development, such as the Value-Added Producer Grant.”